NBA standings: 2 teams destined to rise, 2 to fall in second half of season
If the NBA All-Star Game taught fans anything, it’s that the final stretch of the season is the most critical time for all 30 teams. Whether it’s tanking for a better draft pick or fighting for playoff positioning, every franchise has its own agenda as the regular season winds down.
This year, the standings have been a constant rollercoaster, with teams dramatically rising and falling. Last season, the New York Knicks surged from the fourth to the second seed in the East in a matter of games, while the Denver Nuggets and Oklahoma City Thunder battled until the final night to determine home-court advantage in the West.
With just 27-30 games remaining, which teams are primed to surge, and which ones are in danger of slipping?
Subscribe to The Whiteboard, FanSided’s daily email newsletter on everything basketball. If you like The Whiteboard, share it with a friend! If you don’t like it, share it with an enemy!
Destined to Rise
2. Minnesota Timberwolves
The Timberwolves stunned the NBA world when they traded Karl-Anthony Towns to the New York Knicks in exchange for Donte DiVincenzo and Julius Randle. Towns had complemented Rudy Gobert and Anthony Edwards well, making his departure a controversial move.
Since then, Minnesota has struggled with chemistry issues, spacing concerns, and injuries, dropping to the seventh seed in the Western Conference. However, with Randle and DiVincenzo expected to return soon, they have a prime opportunity to climb back up the standings.
With 26 games left and the fifth-easiest remaining schedule, the Wolves sit just 3.5 games behind the fourth-seeded Houston Rockets. If they can get healthy and establish cohesion, a top-four finish is still within reach — a position Anthony Edwards is hungrier than ever to get back.
1. San Antonio Spurs
San Antonio pulled off one of the most surprising moves of the trade deadline, acquiring De’Aaron Fox while keeping their young core intact. Pairing Victor Wembanyama with a dynamic point guard significantly increases their chances of returning to the playoffs.
Currently sitting in 12th place and 3.5 games out of the final play-in spot, the Spurs have an uphill battle. However, their recent improvement on offense — ranking ninth in offensive rating over their last five games — shows promise.
Despite facing the 11th-hardest remaining schedule, San Antonio has been competitive, losing many games by slim margins. With Fox now leading the charge, the Spurs have all the necessary pieces to make a late-season push.
Destined to Fall
2. Orlando Magic
No team has been more of a question mark this season than the Orlando Magic. Boasting a deep roster, the team has struggled with consistency, particularly due to injuries to Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner.
Since December 23rd, Orlando has posted a disappointing 9-17 record, falling to 27-29 after an early-season victory over the Boston Celtics had many believing they were legit contenders. Even with Banchero and Wagner back, the Magic have lacked a clear identity.
While the Eastern Conference is far easier to navigate than the West, Orlando has dropped to the seventh seed and could slide even further if they fail to find a rhythm. Head coach Jamahl Mosley, once a Coach of the Year candidate, must quickly recalibrate his team’s approach if they want to avoid a one-and-done postseason appearance.
1. Los Angeles Lakers
The Lakers had arguably the most polarizing trade deadline of any team. Acquiring Luka Dončić was a league-shifting move, giving LeBron James another superstar running mate and potentially extending his championship window.
However, despite Dončić’s brilliance, the Lakers failed to address a glaring issue — depth in the frontcourt. They initially traded for Mark Williams but had the deal revoked hours before the deadline, leaving them thin at center. Now, fans are being asked to find excitement in a rotation featuring Jaxson Hayes and Alex Len.
With Hayes sidelined due to a facial contusion and the Lakers facing the sixth-hardest remaining schedule, the trio of Dončić, James, and Austin Reaves may not be enough to keep them afloat. If they can’t land key reinforcements on the buyout market, Los Angeles is in danger of slipping further down the standings.