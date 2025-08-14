3 biggest takeaways from the New York Knicks 2025-26 schedule release

The New York Knicks’ 2025-2026 regular-season schedule is officially out and available to the public. The Knicks had already seen a handful of games announced earlier this summer as part of the NBA’s new broadcast deal with streaming platforms such as Peacock and Amazon Prime Video.

New York will open the season on October 22 inside Madison Square Garden against the Cleveland Cavaliers, last season’s top seed in the Eastern Conference. Two nights later, on October 24, the Knicks will renew their rivalry with the Boston Celtics — a rematch of their 2024-2025 second-round playoff series.

Along with their NBA Cup, Christmas Day, and MLK Day games that were previously revealed, here are three trends worth noting in the Knicks’ 2025-2026 schedule.

3. Nationally televised games

Tied for first place with the Oklahoma City Thunder, Golden State Warriors, and Los Angeles Lakers, the Knicks will appear in 34 nationally televised games this season — matching the number they were originally scheduled for last year.

With the league’s new media rights deal involving Peacock, NBC, and Amazon Prime Video, the NBA continues to expand its reach across multiple platforms. The Knicks’ breakdown is as follows: 10 games on Prime, seven on ESPN, eight on NBC, three on Peacock, and six on ABC.

Some games to circle on the calendar include:

November 19 vs. Cooper Flagg and the Dallas Mavericks

December 19 vs. Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers

January 5 vs. Cade Cunningham and the Detroit Pistons

January 14 vs. the Sacramento Kings, Mike Brown’s former team

2. Home vs. away

The most striking part of the Knicks’ 2025-2026 schedule is how home-heavy the start will be. New York plays nine of its first 12 games at Madison Square Garden, including opening against the Cavaliers and Celtics before a three-game road trip to face the Miami Heat, Milwaukee Bucks, and Chicago Bulls.

Last season, the Knicks went 27-14 at home, ranking fourth in the Eastern Conference for home wins and seventh overall in the NBA.

The stretch after the All-Star break will be crucial. Beginning February 19 against the Pistons, the Knicks will play their final 27 regular-season games — 15 of them on the road. That includes two separate three-game trips and one grueling five-game road swing.

1. Notable matchups

Last season, the Knicks went 0-10 against the three teams that won 60+ games — the Cavaliers, Celtics, and Thunder. All three have since tweaked their rosters in some way.

The Knicks won’t see Oklahoma City until March 4, 2026, a far cry from last season’s early January matchup when the Thunder beat New York 117-107. Their second meeting will come on March 29, in the same arena where Oklahoma City captured its NBA championship. Expect Jalen Brunson and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander to headline, while Karl-Anthony Towns and Isaiah Hartenstein battle for dominance in the paint.

New York will also face a familiar face in Julius Randle when they visit the Minnesota Timberwolves on November 5. Just four days later, they’ll square off against the Brooklyn Nets, who are now in a rebuild and giving their young core an early shot at the spotlight inside the world’s most famous arena.

Can the Knicks build on last season’s Eastern Conference Finals run and break through to their first NBA Finals in 26 years? The schedule is set — the challenge is on.