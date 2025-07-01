3 centers the Lakers can target after missing out on Clint Capela, Brook Lopez

It feels like the Los Angeles Lakers are doing their best impersonation of how not to approach free agency when trying to fill a glaring hole in the starting lineup. As NBA free agency got underway on Monday night, Lakers fans are left begging the front office to be proactive about the one position they desperately need: a starting-caliber center.

Initial reports suggested Rob Pelinka was pursuing Brook Lopez, but Lopez ultimately signed a two-year, $18 million deal with the Los Angeles Clippers. No problem — perhaps Clint Capela could be the guy? Scratch that, too. He’s off the board after signing a three-year, $21.5 million deal with the Houston Rockets.

With the free-agent pool rapidly shrinking in both talent and availability, here are three remaining centers the Lakers could target — though none are likely to thrill fans.

3. Mo Wagner

A Wagner reunion may not be the worst option available — in fact, he might be the best of what’s left. After four and a half seasons with the Orlando Magic, Wagner is officially on the market and still unsigned.

His 2024-25 season was cut short by a torn ACL in December, but in the 30 games he did play, he averaged 12.9 points and 4.9 rebounds on an efficient 56.2% from the field and 36% from three — all career highs. When Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner went down, Mo stepped up in the team's pecking order.

At 6-foot-11, Wagner’s scoring touch and shooting versatility are attractive, though rebounding and defense remain question marks. A reunion with the team that drafted him back in 2018-19 might be worth the gamble, although he's not quite the rim-runner and defensive anchor this team wants to pair with Luka Doncic.

2. Al Horford

With the Boston Celtics entering what appears to be a hard rebuild — trading Jrue Holiday and Kristaps Porziņģis and losing Luke Kornet in free agency — Al Horford’s future is suddenly a bit more open-ended.

Though the 38-year-old is expected to finish his career in Boston, there’s a chance he could consider a new destination with better postseason upside. Horford averaged 9.0 points and 6.2 rebounds in 60 games (42 starts) last season, and while his lateral quickness and defensive mobility declined in the playoffs, he still provides reliable rebounding, floor spacing and veteran leadership.

For the Lakers, it wouldn’t be flashy — but it could be functional.

1. DeAndre Ayton

This is the one Lakers fans are trying to talk themselves out of — but it might be the most likely outcome.

DeAndre Ayton officially became a free agent 24 hours ago after reaching a buyout with the Portland Trail Blazers. In 40 appearances last season, Ayton averaged 14.4 points, 10.2 rebounds and 1.8 stocks (steals + blocks), though he shot a career-low 56.6% from the field and remained inconsistent defensively.

Still, in a market this thin, Ayton stands out as the most productive — and available — big man left. Whether Lakers fans like it or not, Ayton is increasingly likely to end up in Los Angeles, especially considering the lack of better alternatives and the team’s shrinking cap flexibility.

It’s not ideal, but right now, it’s the best option they’ve got.