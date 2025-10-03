3 Walker Kessler trades everyone will love except Lakers fans

As Walker Kessler enters the final year of his rookie contract, the Utah Jazz approach a crossroads. The two sides couldn't come to terms on an extension before the preseason deadline. That doesn't mean Utah can't just extend Kessler as a restricted free agent next summer, but it does complicate the process — and open the door to a trade.

Kessler's name has popped up in trade rumors, on and off, for a couple years now. Utah always demands a high price, which teams have thus far been unwilling to match, but the Jazz aren't fundamentally opposed to a trade. If the the right offer crosses Austin Ainge's desk, Utah will consider it. At this stage in the Jazz rebuild, it's all about maximizing long-term value.

We also know the Los Angeles Lakers would love to get their hands on Kessler. The Deandre Ayton signing mitigates the need for a big-bodied center to screen and catch lobs from Luka Dončić, but on the other hand, Kessler is much better at those things than Ayton. He is also a stalwart rim protector — the sort of anchor L.A. was desperately missing in lieu of Anthony Davis last season. Ayton? Well, he tries his best like 15 percent of the time, give or take.

L.A. should still monitor Kessler's availability, but the Lakers aren't exactly flush with tradable assets, which complicates a potential pursuit. Plus, it's more fun to imagine Kessler on a different team, where he isn't beholden to the unreasonable pressures and expectations of being a Laker. Here are a few trades that could do the trick, should Utah decide to move on.

Chicago Bulls

The Chicago Bulls have needed to move on from Nikola Vučević for like two years now. The fact that he put together a renaissance campaign in 2024-25, averaging 18.5 points and 10.1 rebounds on .530/.401/.805 splits, and still wasn't traded while he had an extra year on his contract was borderline inexcusable. Rather than trading a veteran at the peak of his value to further any long-term vision, the Bulls just held tight and kept Vučević around to compete for the Play-In. That was after trading Zach LaVine.

Now's the time to right that wrong and finally offload Vučević, now on an expiring contract. In addition to taking on Vooch, a potential trade asset ahead of the deadline, Utah also receives a developmental wing in Julian Phillips and a lightly protected 2027 first-round pick. The Bulls take on Jusuf Nurkić's expiring contract (salary filler for a potential future trade) and Kessler, who is installed as Chicago's big man of the future.

While Kessler doesn't space the floor like Vučević, which is an admittedly useful trait for a team built around Josh Giddey, he will set monster screens and finish with extreme efficiency in the paint. He also gives Billy Donovan a bonafide rim deterrent to build his defense around. The Bulls are good at swarming the perimeter and mucking things up with their guard-heavy lineups, but Kessler is an anchor who warps the geometry of the court.

This trade makes Chicago younger and, frankly, it makes the Bulls better. If Chicago wants so desperately to compete for a postseason spot, they might as well push their chips in and be smart about it.

New Orleans Pelicans

The New Orleans Pelicans are clearly unafraid to trade first-round picks, even if it doesn't elevate their competitive profile right away. While it will take a few years to properly judge the ambitious (reckless) Derik Queen trade, this move should deliver more immediate results. New Orleans has never really put a quality defensive anchor behind Zion Williamson. The Pels couldn't stop much of anything last season when Herb Jones wasn't shouldering superhuman responsibility on the wing. Kessler elevates their defensive floor considerably. He also activates Jones, Dejounte Murray and New Orleans' perimeter stoppers in new and exciting ways.

In a perfect world, New Orleans would find a starting center who can protect the rim and space out to the 3-point line. That said, the sacrifices are worth it with Kessler. Spacing will get tricky with Zion, as it always does, but the All-Star forward practically lives in the paint regardless of who's on the floor with him. There isn't a single defender who can match Zion's speed and strength, which means he can get downhill and break through a wall at the free throw line. Put Kessler in the dunker spot and all will be well.

But what about Queen? That's the question a lot of you are probably asking. Well, despite New Orleans sacrificing its 2026 first-round pick, Queen probably won't impact winning too dramatically as a rookie. He will need time and patience. Also, to be blunt, Queen isn't much of a rim protector. He can slide his feet better than he gets credit for and he deploys active hands, but Queen is not ready to anchor the Pelicans' entire scheme.

I'd imagine the optimized outcome of this trade is Kessler and Queen in a timeshare at center, with Queen also handling some backup power forward minutes when Zion sits. That should keep everyone's minutes up. It should also maximize Kessler's defensive impact while mitigating the burden Queen faces on that end of the floor.

Utah receives a suitable replacement in Yves Missi, whose athleticism and shot-blocking instincts are worth investing in. In addition to swap rights with Milwaukee in 2027 — we'll see if Giannis lasts that long — the Jazz get a protected 2028 first-round pick from NOLA. We can assume the Pelicans would extend Kessler as soon as possible.

Indiana Pacers

Myles Turner left the Indiana Pacers hanging in free agency, departing the reigning East champs in favor of their rivals in Milwaukee. This upcoming season will serve as a gap year for the Pacers as Tyrese Haliburton rehabs from a torn Achilles, but it will be full peddle to the metal in 2026-27 once he returns. It would be wise for the Pacers to find a more suitable starting center than Isaiah Jackson or Jay Huff before then.

Kessler lacks Turner's offensive versatility, which was extremely valuable to last season's Pacers squad. But Kessler is a (significantly?) more impact defender at this stage of their respective careers. Turner can still move his feet and get up for blocks, but he's far more exploitable than he was in his prime. It's easy to equate blocks to defensive impact, which can be true to a certain extent, but Turner does not cover as much ground as he used to. Kessler has his matchup limitations as a traditional drop coverage rim protector, but he's on the shortlist of the most intimidating rim deterrents in the NBA. Folks do not test him.

He will boost Indiana's defense and dramatically improve their rebounding. Kessler isn't necessarily engineered for Indiana's up-tempo style of play, but he can set thundering screens, seal off defenders in the paint and finish everything within arm's reach of the hoop. He will make life a lot easier on Haliburton in the halfcourt once the All-NBA point guard returns. Haliburton has never played with a screen-setter and roll man of Kessler's caliber. It will change the Pacers' spacing and force some adjustments from Rick Carlisle, but he knows how to make use of the Kessler archetype. Just watch the Tyson Chandler-Dallas tape from 2011. Kessler won't jump as high, but you get the point.

This trade allows Indiana to keep its 2026 first-round pick and profit from any impromptu tanking as Haliburton recovers. Utah still receives two picks, as well as a developmental wing in Johnny Furphy, who already has the dunk of the year, and a rotation big in James Wiseman, who can fill some of the vacant minutes at center in Salt Lake City.

JOHNNY FURPHY WITH THE DUNK OF THE SUMMER LEAGUE 😱



(via @NBATV)

pic.twitter.com/xQu9USfA8Z — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) July 14, 2025

This trade will help Indy change its identity sans Haliburton and evolve upon his return. The Pacers essentially sacrifice two first-round picks to, in the long run, dramatically upgrade their center situation as opposed to paying an aging Turner an exorbitant price tag. Losing Turner sucked — he was beloved in Indy — but this is an excellent outcome, especially if Kessler signs a cheaper extension.