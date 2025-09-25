Lakers fans' favorite trade fantasy is headed for restricted free agency

Recently, Tony Jones of The Athletic reported that the Utah Jazz and Walker Kessler will not reach an extension. Paving the way for the 7-foot center to hit restricted free agency next summer. Jones noted that the Jazz offered Kessler an extension, but the two sides were far apart on negotiations.

He also noted that the Jazz might be wise to have a prospective offer ready for Kessler to avoid the possibility of him signing elsewhere in restricted free agency.

Regardless, not having an extension certainly opens up the possibility for Kessler to find a new home in free agency next summer, especially as more teams will have cap space. The Los Angeles Lakers are one team that projects to have a lot of cap space next summer, with four of their seven most expensive salaries, including LeBron James' $52 million contract, coming off the books.

Even with Deandre Ayton, the Lakers need another center. Lakers fans and the organization have long dreamed about trading for Kessler. All of a sudden, the dream of Kessler suiting up in the purple and gold doesn't seem far-fetched.

Kessler is one of the NBA's best rim protectors, averaging 2.4 blocks for his three-year career. As a rim protector, screener, and efficient interior scorer, Kessler is the perfect complementary center. Undoubtedly, he'd be an ideal fit next to Luka Dončić (and perhaps James).

Utah's Kessler decision is due to financial flexibility

Jones noted that part of the Jazz not extending Kessler is for some financial flexibility.

"By not signing Kessler now, he would have a cap hold of $14.9 million next summer, which would give the Jazz enough space to keep Kessler’s hold and still do work in free agency, Jones wrote. Then, the Jazz and Kessler theoretically can come to an agreement. Because Utah holds Kessler’s Bird rights, the Jazz would be able to exceed the cap by signing him."

His reporting made it seem like the Jazz still hope to re-sign Kessler, and they clearly value him since they turned down multiple trades for him. While there's good reason for the Jazz to re-sign him, not extending opens up the possibility for Kessler to sign with another team.

The Jazz are in the midst of a rebuild and thus have the cap space to re-sign Kessler to a sizable number next summer. Still, it's worth wondering if they'd be willing to pay top dollar for Kessler. Utah could use this cap space elsewhere, opening up the possibility for Kessler to sign with a new team.

Second-year big man Kyle Flipowksi could be poised for a breakout season, which could perhaps make Kessler replaceable. He's a nice role player, but likely doesn't have All-Star upside. If a team like the Lakers overpays for Kessler, it's possible he leaves.

Ultimately, Kessler's situation is worth keeping tabs on. While the Jazz seem to be fond of him, this development is an interesting wrinkle that could shake up free agency next summer.