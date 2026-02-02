3 wild trades to remake the Chicago Bulls ahead of the trade deadline

American Family Insurance

The NBA Trade Deadline is just days away, and moves are starting to trickle in. Undoubtedly, the Chicago Bulls need to shake things up. Currently, the Bulls are 24-26 and are destined for their fourth straight year as a Play-In Tournament team.

Regardless, with a loaded 2026 draft class and this current core having limited upside, it would make sense for the Bulls to reshuffle the deck and lean into a rebuild. This is especially the case given that several of the Bulls' key players are entering free agency. Luckily, there are several intriguing young players the Bulls can reasonably target at the trade deadline.

With that being said, here are three trades I'd like to see the Bulls make at the deadline.

The Bulls find a high-upside Coby White replacement

With Coby White entering free agency this summer, the Bulls have a serious decision to make about his future. He's a great microwave scorer with solid playmaking chops. How much money White is truly worth is up for debate, though. The UNC product is a poor defender and previously declined a $87 million extension. Plus, there's always the possibility that White wants to leave. As such, I would look to trade him, and according to recent rumors, it looks like they're fielding offers for him.

The Detroit Pistons are my favorite trade partner for the Bulls. Jaden Ivey is in the midst of a down season following a knee injury and is headed for restricted free agency this summer. Notably, he is averaging 8.2 points and 2.2 assists. Still, the former No. 5 pick has plenty of upside -- before going down with injury last year, Ivey was averaging 17.6 points and 4 assists.

As a speedy combo guard, Ivey is a similar mold of player to White. Nevertheless, re-signing Ivey would be cheaper, and since he's two years younger than White, he may have more upside in the long term despite his down season. Adding some draft capital and a quality backup center further gives the Bulls some incentive to make this move.

From the Pistons' perspective, they get a player who bolsters their title chances and gives them some needed extra creation next to Cade Cunningham. To me, this trade is a clear win-win.

The Bulls roll the dice on Jonathan Kuminga

Jonathan Kuminga's value has never been lower, and the Bulls should take advantage of this low value. Plus, since they've been connected to Kuminga for some time, a deal like this is feasible. Yes, Kuminga hasn't earned a consistent role with the Golden State Warriors. Nevertheless, his gifts as an athletic scorer are clear, and at 23, he still has some upside.

Trading Nikola Vučević and Dalen Terry for Kuminga and Buddy Hield is the definition of a low-risk, high-reward move. The Bulls could desperately use an athletic, offensive-minded forward like Kuminga. Despite Kuminga's clear flaws as a player and rocky career, I won't give up on him carving out a role as a contributor. With Josh Giddey's playmaking and the Bulls' fast-paced systems, Chicago could be the ideal spot for Kuminga to rejuvenate his career.

While Vučević is still a quality big man, at 35 with an expiring deal, he shouldn't be a long-term part of the Bulls' future, and Kuminga is a worthy upside swing.

Unless Kuminga is part of a bigger trade, his value is limited. Regardless, the Warriors desperately need center depth, and Vučević is a picture-perfect fit for their system given his floor spacing abilities. He could help the Warriors stay in the playoff race despite Jimmy Butler's injury. Getting off of Buddy Hield's contract is another positive for the Warriors with this deal.

The Bulls take a flier on two recent first-round picks

Much like White, Ayo Dosunmu is a trade candidate for the Bulls, given his status as a free agent this summer. Dosunmu is having a career-best season, averaging 15.1 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 3.6 assists on 51.8/45.4/85 shooting splits. Nevertheless, it's unclear how much the Bulls are (and should be) willing to pay for Dosunmu.

Perhaps this isn't enough value for Dosunmu -- but keep in mind that his pending free agency could limit what the Bulls could get. If the Bulls decide that Dosunmu isn't part of their future and/or want to focus on a rebuild, I think this type of package could make sense. Two second-round picks aren't flashy, but they could prove to be worthwhile. Furthermore, despite Rob Dillingham and Terrence Shannon Jr. struggling early on in their careers, both players were first-round picks back in 2024.

A change of scenery with a younger team could help both players get back on track. Dillingham could blossom into a microwave guard, while Shannon has upside as a scoring wing. As such, this type of move could have real upside for Chicago.

The Minnesota Timberwolves desperately need guard depth, and Dosunmu would be an ideal fit. As a win-now team, they don't have time to focus on developing young players who have struggled. Thus, this trade makes sense for all parties.