5 non-Giannis trade deadline targets who can help secure a title for the Timberwolves

The NBA Trade Deadline is just one week away, and one team that feels primed to make a move is the Minnesota Timberwolves. After back-to-back conference finals runs, the Wolves are on the brink of true contention. Regardless, they have one of the least productive benches in the league, ranking 22nd in bench points and 29th in bench points. Likewise, the Wolves' point guard play is a glaring flaw.

As such, the Wolves will likely pursue ways to upgrade their depth and specifically their point guard depth. The Wolves have been thrown out as a Giannis Antetokounmpo suitor. However, I don't view this as a likely scenario since the Wolves don't have any tradable first-round picks (outside of a 2028 pick swap). Additionally, they are nearly a second tax apron team, which makes pulling off a trade for a high-salaried player like Giannis even more challenging.

Frankly, I don't think this is a bad thing for the Wolves either. They have nearly all the makings of a championship-level team. Notably, Minnesota is one of four teams that rank in the top 10 in both offensive and defensive rating per Cleaning the Glass. This level of two-way balance is a key component of a championship-winning roster. So is playoff experience, which, as mentioned, the Wolves have. Plus, with Anthony Edwards and Julius Randle, they have the star power needed to win a championship.

With that being said, the Wolves still need to upgrade their bench depth to reach the next level. Now, toppling the mighty Oklahoma City Thunder and/or the Denver Nuggets en route to hoisting the Larry O'Brien trophy would still be a difficult task even after making a trade deadline move. However, the Wolves have surprised us before in the playoffs, and they might do so again after trading for one of these players.

Tre Jones

Minnesota TImberwolves v Chicago Bulls | Michael Reaves/GettyImages

The Chicago Bulls feel like the most realistic trade partner for the Wolves. They have three high-quality point guards and could look to rebuild a bit at the trade deadline. Of their PGs who could possibly be available, Tre Jones is the one whom I'd most heavily pursue.

Jones' blend of finishing, playmaking, and defense would perfectly suit the Wolves' needs. He has an impressive 4.27 assist-to-turnover and is shooting 69.2 percent at the rim. When looking at guards to fill their point guard void -- I'd focus on well-rounded ones like Jones. His ability to generate rim pressure, playmake, and defend is exactly what the Wolves need.

Unlike the Bulls' other two point guards (Coby White and Ayo Dosunmu), Jones is under contract until 2028. In terms of what a trade might look like, Rob Dillingham, Terrence Shannon, and some second-round picks could get a deal done. The logic for the Wolves is clear, but for the Bulls, taking a chance on some young players while getting some draft capital back makes this trade possible.

Ayo Dosunmu

Chicago Bulls v Minnesota Timberwolves | Tyler Clouse/GettyImages

Ayo Dosunmu is the other Bulls' guard I would target. White's expiring contract, paired with his poor defense and ball dominance, is too many concerns for me to totally buy into this idea. While Dosunmu is also an expiring contract, both re-signing him and trading for him would be cheaper. Furthermore, he is a better defender and a more adaptable off-ball player than White.

This is exactly the prototype I'd look into for the Wolves. Like Jones, Dosunmu is a well-rounded guard and an awesome role player. It comes down to whether you want more size and shooting with Dosunmu or more playmaking and self-creation with Jones. At the end of the day, it's a matter of personal preference.

As noted earlier, I prefer Jones -- but to be clear, it's close, and Dosunmu would still be a great add for the Wolves. To play Devil's Advocate, Dosunmu could be a cheaper target given his expiring contract. Whether Dosunmu is your favorite trade target or not, it's clear the Wolves should pursue him.

Collin Sexton

Philadelphia 76ers v Charlotte Hornets | David Jensen/GettyImages

Collin Sexton has been my favorite high-end trade target for the Wolves. The idea of adding a high-salaried point guard like Ja Morant is something the Wolves are reportedly not interested in. However, Sexton is one player Minnesota has continued to be linked to, and when talking about guards whom they could feasibly trade for, he's at the top of the list talent-wise.

Despite their reported interest in Sexton, it's also been reported by Jake Fischer that the Wolves aren't keen on trading Mike Conley. That makes trading for Sexton impossible without trading Donte DiVincenzo or Naz Reid (which the Wolves aren't and shouldn't be interested in). Regardless, if the Wolves are willing to part ways with Conley (which they should be willing to do), a trade becomes feasible.

In terms of fit, Sexton's blend of self-creation, finishing, shooting, playmaking, and defense makes him a perfect fit. Much like White, Sexton's pending free agency complicates matters. Unlike White, though, Sexton's well-rounded skill set makes the risk of his free agency more worthwhile.

Dennis Schröder

Sacramento Kings v New York Knicks | Nathaniel S. Butler/GettyImages

Dennis Schröder is yet another well-rounded guard who I think could help the Wolves reach another level. Schröder's ability to create for himself, playmaking, and defense make him a clear fit for the Wolves' needs. Now, much like Sexton, Schröder's $14.1 million contract would mean the Wolves would have to be comfortable parting ways with Conley to pull off a move.

Something centered around Conley, Dillingham, and draft capital could be enough to strike a deal. While trading Conley might sting, this is the type of move the Wolves have to consider if they want to reach another level without shaking up the top-six of their core.

Keon Ellis

Sacramento Kings v Phoenix Suns | Chris Coduto/GettyImages

Another Sacramento Kings player I would consider trading for (ideally in a deal for Schröder as well) is Keon Ellis. Crucially, the Wolves have registered interest in Ellis, and the Kings feel determined to trade him. While upgrading their point guard depth is the main priority, general depth is a concern for the Wolves.

Since losing Nickeil Alexander-Walker in free agency, the Wolves have been searching for quality wing play off the bench. The hope was that Terrence Shannon Jr. and Jaylen Clark could fill this void. However, TSJ has struggled to stay healthy and been unproductive when on the court, while Clark is more of a defensive specialist.

Ellis could be the ideal 3-and-D wing that the Wolves need. Notably, he has netted 41.4 percent of his 3s throughout his career while providing value as both a defensive playmaker and on-ball stopper. Whether the Wolves make a trade for both Ellis and Schröder or just Ellis (while making a PG move elsewhere), it's clear that he should be a deadline target for Minnesota.