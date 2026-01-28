5 below-the-radar players who could swing the NBA Trade Deadline

The NBA trade deadline is just eight days away. In the midst of buzz about Giannis Antetokounmpo, Ja Morant, and Anthony Davis, it's easy to gloss over some role players or struggling young players who could be on the move. Nevertheless, several under-the-radar players who could make a strong impact on a winning team or rejuvenate their careers on a young team feel destined to be traded.

Let's dive into five overlooked players to keep an eye on ahead of the Feb. 5 trade deadline.

Keon Ellis

Keon Ellis is a curious case -- it seems like every NBA nerd (myself included) loves his game. Yet, under two different coaches now, Ellis has failed to earn a consistent role with the Sacramento Kings. Marc Stein has noted that Ellis is one of the most likely players to be moved ahead of the deadline, and that 14 teams (!!) are interested in his services.

Ellis is a prototypical 3-and-D wing, so his fit is an easy pitch for just about any team, but especially winning squads. Notably, Ellis has netted 41.4 percent of his career 3-point attempts and ranks in the 95th percentile for deflections and steals per 100 possessions according to Databallr. Regardless, with him not earning consistent minutes in Sacramento and being a pending free agent, a trade seems logical.

These 4 teams should be “kept in mind” amongst the many suitors for Keon Ellis.



New York Knicks

Minnesota Timberwolves

Indiana Pacers

Boston Celtics



Via @James_HamNBA pic.twitter.com/QTjZ1rQUod — SleeperKings (@SleeperSacKings) January 27, 2026

Finding a high-quality role player at a fairly low price is something most teams should look into, and Stein's reporting backs this up. Beyond Stein noting 14 teams are interested in Ellis, the Knicks, Boston Celtics, Minnesota Timberwolves, and Indiana Pacers all have confirmed interest in the 26-year-old wing, according to James Ham.

Jeremy Sochan

San Antonio Spurs v Utah Jazz | Chris Gardner/GettyImages

Jeremy Sochan seems destined to be moved at the trade deadline. Recent reporting from Marc Stein indicates that the San Antonio Spurs have granted Sochan permission to find a new home. Sochan has been the odd man out of the Spurs. He has appeared in just 27 games, averaging 13.1 minutes and 4.2 points.

Nevertheless, there's no denying that the 2021 lottery pick has upside. Crucially, he has proven that he provides quality minutes, averaging 25.4 minutes, 10.5 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 2.6 assists throughout his career. Sochan's lack of 3-point shooting makes him a challenging fit next to Victor Wembanyama and the Spurs' trio of slashing guards.

Regardless, the Baylor product is a highly versatile defender, with solid secondary playmaking and interior scoring. Young teams around the league should pounce on a chance to add a high-upside 22-year-old forward at a low price. Even contending teams that lack forward depth, such as the New York Knicks, should look into Sochan.

Dalton Knecht

Los Angeles Lakers forward Dalton Knecht | Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images

It seems like a lifetime ago that Dalton Knecht was one of the league's best rookies, and everyone was praising the Los Angeles Lakers for drafting him with the No. 17 pick. However, in reality, that was just last season.

Knecht hasn't been the same since nearly being traded to the Charlotte Hornets during last year's deadline. There's no denying Knecht has struggled this season, averaging just 12.5 minutes, 4.8 points, and netting 31.8 percent of his 3-pointers. Just last season, though, he averaged 9.1 points on 37.6 percent shooting from beyond the arc.

Stein has also confirmed that Knecht could be moved, and teams should be eager to buy low on the 2024 first-round pick. He is the ultimate change of scenery guy, and there's no denying his skill set as a sharpshooting wing makes him a smooth fit with nearly any team.

Yves Missi

New Orleans Pelicans v Washington Wizards | Scott Taetsch/GettyImages

While the New Orleans Pelicans are reluctant to trade just about everyone, from Zion Williamson to Trey Murphy, Yves Missi remains one player they are open to trading. Much like Knecht, Missi was a first-round pick in 2024 who showed plenty of promise during his rookie year. With the arrival of Derik Queen, Missi has seen a drop in minutes and production. He is currently averaging 19.2 minutes, 5.8 points, and 5.8 rebounds, on 54.8 percent shooting.

There are some clear concerns with Missi, most notably his poor finishing around the rim. Nevertheless, he is a prototypical rim protector who has shown clear flashes of upside. Teams such as the Pacers, Celtics, and Toronto Raptors that lack center depth should be all over the idea of adding Missi for cheap.

Tre Jones

Los Angeles Clippers v Chicago Bulls | Gary Dineen/GettyImages

So far, this list has focused on young players who are well-discussed as trade candidates. However, I'm going to close it out with one of my favorite underrated veteran point guards, Tre Jones. The Chicago Bulls have a logjam at their point guard position. If the Bulls want to prioritize re-signing pending free agents, Coby White and Ayo Dosunmu, it's feasible that Jones is moved.

Jones' blend of playmaking, perimeter defense, and rim finishing makes him an ideal role player. The Duke product has an impressive 4.27 assist-to-turnover ratio and is shooting 69.2 percent at the rim. Contending teams, such as the Minnesota Timberwolves and Houston Rockets, should be enthralled by the possibility of adding Jones at a reasonable price point. He could truly be the missing piece for one of these teams.