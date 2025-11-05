4 NBA coaches who are already on the hot seat

We are now two weeks into the NBA season. Of course, some teams are overperforming, while others are underperforming. In this league, changes happen fast, and coaches are the easiest people to scapegoat when things go south.

Yes, the season is still young, but we could soon see teams start moving on from head coaches. Last season, Mike Brown was the first coach fired in December. Undoubtedly, the hot seat is heating up for many coaches, and some of these decisions could happen sooner than anyone expected. Without any further ado, let's dive into four coaches who are already on the hot seat.

4. Tuomas Iisalo, Memphis Grizzlies

I feel the least comfortable about this one, as the Memphis Grizzlies clearly trust Tuomas Iisalo, giving him the keys after Taylor Jenkins was fired. Nevertheless, it's also clear that there's tension between Iisalo and star player Ja Morant. The star point guard repeatedly blamed the coaching staff after Friday's loss to the Los Angeles Lakers.

Much to the dismay of Ja, Iisalo has prioritized shorter stints on the court, frequent substitutions and a deeper rotation. Iisalo is also noted as a blunt and open coach. This style is intriguing, but it doesn't matter if players don't buy in. Ja clearly hasn't, and it's worth wondering if other Grizzlies players feel the same way.

Many people, including myself, believe this recent controversy will result in Ja being traded. Others believe this is just a bump in the road. Regardless, there's a chance that the Grizzlies side with Ja and fire their second coach of the calendar year to keep Morant in Memphis. At the very least, there will continue to be plenty of conversations around Iisalo and his unique style.

3. Doug Christie, Sacramento Kings

The Sacramento Kings are an anomaly in the worst possible way. This roster makes no sense, and it doesn't shock me at all that they're 2-5. It's not Doug Christie's fault that they have struggled early. Still, ownership likely built this roster with the expectation of competing, and Christie is an easy scapegoat.

Will the Kings move on from their second coach since last December? I don't know. However, owner Vivek Ranadivé has shown a willingness to sacrifice coaches at the slightest provocation. Since taking over as owner in 2013, the Kings have had six different head coaches (plus an interim). I don't think anybody would be shocked if this number moved up to seven this season.

2. Jamahl Mosley, Orlando Magic

The Orlando Magic entered the season with championship aspirations. However, they are off to an underwhelming 3-5 start. Despite trading for Desmond Bane, the Magic have still struggled to shoot from beyond the arc. Notably, they rank 27th in 3-point attempts and 28th in 3-pointers made.

Bane himself has struggled, shooting 28.6 percent from deep, the lowest mark of his career. Likewise, his 4.4 attempts are the lowest since his rookie season, which is partly on Jamahl Mosley not getting him more involved.

After back-to-back seasons as a top-three defense, the Magic have plummeted to 14th on that end, which in part is a reflection of Mosley's schemes. Whether you think Mosley is responsible for the Magic's early-season struggles if they continue to spiral, there's no doubt he'll be the one who gets blamed.

1. Willie Green, New Orleans Pelicans

Willie Green is on the hottest seat out of any of these coaches, and it's not close. The New Orleans Pelicans are off to an abysmal 1-6 start, and they don't even own their own first-round pick. To make matters worse, Zion Williamson went down with a hamstring injury and is set to miss at least a week. Thankfully, the Pelicans won their first game on Tuesday night. However, this season has still been disastrous for New Orleans, and it's time for a new era. There have already been multiple reports that the Pelicans are considering moving on from Green.

Green has been the coach for the Pelicans since 2021, and they have made the playoffs twice as the eighth seed. The Pelicans currently own a -14.5 net rating (29th in the league). They look lost on defense, and their offense is clunky. At times, they look disengaged, and it seems like Green's influence is wearing off.

James Borrego is one of the league's most respected assistants and is a logical candidate to take over for Green. Frankly, it seems like a matter of days before Green is relieved of his duties; not doing so would be malpractice at this point.