4 Warriors who won’t be back after play-in disaster

One more big and two guards could also be on the chopping block for the Warriors this offseason.

The season for the Golden State Warriors ended the only way it could. In more frustration and disappointment than sadness. This season probably was extended longer than the Warriors deserved after a 37-win season and second losing season since the Steph Curry dynasty took shape. As the Warriors have to figure out the direction of this team with a very veteran roster, some decisions will be made for them.

These four players all but have one foot out of the door. I would be shocked if these players came back after how their respective seasons went and how the Warriors’ season as a whole went. It just might be time for the changing of the guard in the Bay.

Kristaps Porzingis

Golden State Warriors forward Kristaps Porzingis | Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

Kristaps Porzingis’ tenure with the Golden State Warriors went about how you’d expect it to. He played in fewer than 20 games, averaged less than 20 points per game and, probably if you’re the Golden State Warriors, regret the $30 million investment you put into him this season. Porzingis’s career has been marred by injuries and with this year being no different, it doesn’t make sense for the Warriors to bring him back, even for cheaper.

We don’t know how much longer Steph Curry is going to play and while he’s still active, I’m sure the Warriors want to be contending for championships. You can’t do that when you have a star player ailing most of the season.

Al Horford

Golden State Warriors center Al Horford | Bob Kupbens-Imagn Images

I’m not quite sure what the Warriors were expecting from 39-year old Al Horford, but it was an odd move from the jump. I understand getting depth, but was this season really a championship or bust year? I know the Warriors were decimated by injuries, but the Western conference is loaded.

Horford has a player option, meaning it’s entirely up to him if he wants to come back to Golden State. My guess is he decides to retire. At almost 40 years old, Horford already has a championship. There’s nothing left for him to prove.

Seth Curry

Golden State Warriors guard Seth Curry | Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

Much like the other two players, Seth Curry is on the wrong side of 30 and has been a depth piece and role player most of his career. I guess there’s a chance he comes back. The Warriors could need more depth with their guards, but it’s not likely. Curry is another player that could decide to retire as well.

This will be a pivotal offseason for the Warriors as they have to figure out how to turn toward the next generation of Warriors players. This roster is aging and outside of a few players will need to start looking to the future.

De’Anthony Melton

Golden State Warriors guard De'anthony Melton | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

This feels like the one player that could take their player option to stay in Golden State. De’Anthony Melton may not want to play for a team that’s transitioning through a half rebuild. That’s why I wouldn’t be surprised to see him decline his player option and hit free agency. He’ll be a top target simply because he’s a great guard off the bench. He can score, facilitate and is a defender.

Melton played in 49 games this year and averaged 23 minutes per game. As a role player off the bench, he averaged 2.6 assists and 1.6 steals per game. He’s one of the best options to have as a backup guard and for a team like the Charlotte Hornets, who are surging with a youthful roster, I could see them considering Melton this offseason. They won’t be the only team either.

This Warriors roster had one of its more disappointing seasons and playing in the play-in tournament feels more like a punishment than a challenge. That’s what happens with aging teams and the Warriors will soon have to restart this thing all over again.

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