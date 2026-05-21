4 wild Kawhi Leonard trades the Clippers might actually be able to put together

After the Los Angeles Clippers traded James Harden and Ivica Zubac at the deadline, it felt plausible that Kawhi Leonard would be on the move at some point, too. Following the Clippers' earning the No. 5 pick thanks to the Zubac trade, and them missing the playoffs, this possibility has only increased.

It's time for the Clippers to rip the band-aid off and move past this failed era. And none of this mentions the pending cap circumvention scandal.

The bright side is that Kawhi is coming off arguably the best regular season of his career, averaging a career-high 27.9 points. As such, despite his advanced age of 34 (35 by the start of next season), Kawhi could return solid value to the Clippers. With that being said, let's look at some possible trades.

Please note that these are speculative trade ideas and not actual rumors or reports. All trades are possible this offseason, according to Spotrac.

The Clippers pair Darius Garland with Alperen Şengün

If the Clippers are eyeing a young player to pair with Darius Garland, they'd be hard-pressed to find a better option than Alperen Şengün. Yes, Şengün has clear flaws, which is why the Rockets would explore trading him, more on that later, but let's stay positive for a second. Şengün is one of the more offensively skilled big men in the league.

It might not be a championship duo, but Garland and Şengün would give the Clippers a solid floor as they try to navigate staying afloat without their draft picks.

The Houston Rockets' side might be more controversial. However, I truly believe that for floor spacing reasons, the Rockets can't keep Şengün and Thompson together long-term. They also desperately need more creation next to Kevin Durant. I've said this for a while, and the playoffs proved that this duo is untenable for a championship-level team.

With Durant already on the roster, bringing another aging yet productive veteran could be risky. Regardless, the upside of this move is undeniable, and it might move the Rockets closer to true title contention.

The Clippers strike a deal with their in-state rivals

Frankly, the Golden State Warriors are the most likely landing spot for Kawhi. It's long been noted that Leonard prefers to play in California to be close to his family. With the Los Angeles Lakers not having a clear path to trade for him, the Warriors feel like the natural suitors. Since Kawhi only has one year left on his deal, he may force his way to Golden State, which does factor into what I'd argue isn't an ideal return for the Clippers.

Jimmy Butler is mainly there to match salaries, but he also offers the Clippers a solid floor raiser despite his ACL injury. Gui Santos is also a solid young player who can fit in nicely with the Clippers' rebuild.

The real appeal for LA is the two picks, though. Getting a second lottery pick in a loaded draft class would be highly beneficial to the Clippers, and a future Warriors pick could also return solid value.

For the Warriors, this trade would be one last-ditch effort to build a title contender around Stephen Curry. This would essentially be a better version of what the Warriors tried to pull off when they traded for Butler. Would Kawhi be enough to help bring Curry ring No. 5? Probably not, but he would help make the Warriors a more competitive team, and his presence would likely ensure that Curry's last years wouldn't be wasted on a lottery team.

The Clippers get a little bit of everything from the Heat

I've already pitched this trade proposal from the Miami Heat's perspective. However, it's a logical pitch for the Clippers, too. Tyler Herro offers a nice compliment to Garland on a similar timeline as Jaime Jaquez Jr., who is coming off a Sixth Man of the Year runner-up season. Two picks and a pick swap are fantastic value for Kawhi as well (if anything, Miami is overpaying here).

This package might not have the high-end upside of Şengün. Nevertheless, in terms of multiple long-term young pieces and draft capital, this might be the most complete overall deal the Clippers could land.

For the Heat, taking a swing on Kawhi to make a run in an open Eastern Conference would be logical, even if this is a high price point.

The Clippers get some much-needed draft capital from the Pistons

If the Clippers want a pick-centric deal (which is reasonable given how devoid they are of draft capital), the Detroit Pistons might be their best chance to strike a deal.

On top of the obvious appeal of draft capital, getting a high-upside young wing in Ron Holland is a nice benefit. Holland has already shown plenty of defensive prowess, and if his offense ever catches up, he could be a two-way monster.

It's no secret that the Pistons need a secondary creator alongside Cade Cunningham. While there's risk with Kawhi, they'd be unlikely to find a better star suited to help lead the Pistons to a championship in the short term. With how well-positioned the Pistons are, their picks (including this year's No. 21 pick) are more expendable.

Ultimately, if Kawhi is open to playing in the Motor City, this could be an ideal trade for all parties.

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