If the Heat can't land Giannis, they need to pivot to these 3 Plan B trades

Each option carries distinct risks and rewards, with decisions looming on which path offers the best chance to contend in the East.

Three alternative trade scenarios could reshape their roster and provide immediate impact this offseason — including Kawhi Leonard, Julius Randle and more.

The Miami Heat remain in pursuit of Giannis Antetokounmpo but must prepare for the possibility of missing out.

Stop me if you've heard this before: The Miami Heat are looking to trade for a star. This time around, the Heat are aggressively pursuing Giannis Antetokounmpo. Given their combination of tradable contracts, draft capital, and intriguing young talent, Miami should firmly be in the mix for Giannis.

However, it feels like an annual occurrence; Miami is in the mix for the biggest names on the trade market before striking out on them at the last minute. As the Heat are always hellbent on remaining competitive, they'll have to pivot to adding another star if and when they strike out on Giannis. Let's dive into a few options they may have.

Please note that these are speculative trade ideas for fun and not actual rumors or reports. All trades are possible this offseason, according to Spotrac.

The Heat swap flawed stars with the Timberwolves

It would be shocking to me if the Heat brought back both Tyler Herro and Norman Powell after they refused to play them together down the stretch of the season. At the surface level, Powell is a free agent and older, so they are more likely to keep Herro. Regardless, Herro's need for a new contract could make re-signing Powell and trading Herro the better decision.

If the Heat move off Herro, a swap for Julius Randle strikes me as an advantageous move for both sides. Miami has long reported interest in Randle dating back to the 2024 offseason.

Adding Randle would give the Heat a formidable frontcourt trio with him, Bam Adebayo, and Kel'el Ware. Bam's improved shooting and Ware's floor spacing abilities could make this pairing work. Always playing two of these three big men could help the Heat matchup with other teams in a league that increasingly prioritizes size. Randle's shot creation and All-Star-level production could also help the Heat.

Conversely, the Minnesota Timberwolves have long been searching for dependable star-level perimeter creation around Anthony Edwards, making Herro an ideal addition, especially after Randle's subpar playoffs. At the end of the day, both Herro and Randle are flawed players (for different reasons), but each team could benefit from this swap.

The Heat roll the dice on Ja Morant

Ja Morant feels like an obvious target for the Heat. At the deadline, Miami "discussed but ultimately decided not to pursue Morant." Nevertheless, if they strike out on Giannis and still want to add a big name, it's fair to believe they'll be linked to Ja.

And given his likely low price, Morant feels like a classic Pat Riley move. Beyond that, the Heat lack a true lead guard, making Morant a worthy gamble, especially given the Heat's winning culture.

Now it's worth debating if the Heat would rather include one of Herro or Powell (in a sign-and-trade) as the center pieceof this deal instead of Andrew Wiggins. As I established, the Heat will likely move off of one of Herro or Powell this summer. Neither player is a clear fit in Memphis, though, which is why I decided on Andrew Wiggins as the center piece.

Being able to get out of Nikola Jović's contract is a nice plus for Miami, and this, in turn, makes giving up a first-round pick more understandable. Trading for Morant is a risk given his injury history and declining production, but at this price, I think it's a worthy gamble for Miami.

The Heat make an aggressive trade for Kawhi Leonard

My first two trades feel like classic Heat half measures. I'm sure Heat fans want more of a needle-moving addition, though. And Kawhi Leonard feels like the next best option if Miami wants to make a game-changing trade.

Leonard is still playing at an elite level, and he would give the Heat a genuine No. 1 scoring option. Miami wouldn't have a perfect roster after this move, but it would give them a puncher's chance in the East.

It would undoubtedly hurt to lose Jaime Jaquez Jr., but you have to sacrifice some value in any deal. Similarly, sure, two first-round picks and a pick swap might seem like a lot, but the No. 13 overall pick this year could very well be the highest pick they are giving up. Plus, as discussed earlier, it would behoove them to trade Herro and Jović.

Overall, it's fair to wonder if the Heat would make this aggressive a move, but if it's not Giannis, Kawhi would be Miami's next best option for a true star swing.

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