5 second-year sleepers who are ready to pop this season

Excitement is in the air as the NBA season is just weeks away. One of the more exciting parts of each season is breakout players. Of course, second-year players often take massive leaps as they are already acclimated to the league.

It's fair to expect some players like Stephon Castle to build off their stellar rookie seasons and take a step up. But what about some underrated players? Today, we are going to explore five sleeper second-year players who are poised to make a surprising leap.

Sleeper is somewhat of a subjective term, but I will exclude anyone who made an all-rookie team or was a lottery pick in 2024. With that being said, let's explore some under-the-radar second-year players who are ready to pop.

Terrence Shannon Jr. — Minnesota Timberwolves

Following the offseason departure of Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Terrence Shannon Jr. is poised for a bigger role. Shannon is a versatile wing who thrives attacking the rim. The Illinois product also shot an impressive 68.8 percent at the rim. He is also a disruptive off-ball defender and a capable secondary playmaker.

By all accounts Shannon has the ideal skill set to fill the void left behind by Alexander-Walker. And at 25 years old, Shannon is more polished than your typical second-year player.

Per 36 minutes, Shannon averaged 14.3 points last season. While it's unlikely he reaches this mark, double-digits seems realistic, and Shannon is comfortably locked into a rotation spot with the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Kyle Filipowski — Utah Jazz

Kyle Filipowski was viewed as a lottery talent, but he ultimately fell to the early second round in 2024. The Utah Jazz big man won Summer League MVP, averaging 29.3 points, 7.7 rebounds, and 2.3 assists. Additionally, from February on, Filipowski averaged 13.1 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 2.1 assists. Overall, he averaged 9.6 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 1.9 assists on 50.2/35/65 shooting splits as a rookie.

Filipowski is a unique big man with a smooth outside jumper. On a rebuilding Jazz squad, Filipowski has a clear runway for a breakout season. Plus, he's already shown plenty of positive signs. Still, for whatever reason, Filipowski isn't being discussed a ton. He might not be discussed much right now, but Filipowski will demand your attention this year regardless of how many games Utah wins.

Isaiah Collier — Utah Jazz

Our second Jazz player is Isaiah Collier. Part of this is simply betting on the opportunity that Collier has. He already quietly had a productive rookie season, and now will earn more minutes without Collin Sexton and Jordan Clarkson. Notably, Collier averaged 8.7 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 6.3 assists. The USC product also broke John Stockton's record for most assists by a Jazz rookie.

Collier is already one of the best floor generals in the league, and I wouldn't be surprised if he jumps into the top 10 for assists per game. Impressively, he ranked in the 87th percentile for assist-to-usage rate per Cleaning the Glass. If Collier takes strides as a finisher and shooter, the Jazz could have a future star on their hands.

Baylor Scheierman — Boston Celtics

With Jayson Tatum injured, Jrue Holiday traded, and a revamped center rotation, there will be plenty of available minutes for the Boston Celtics. Undoubtedly, Baylor Scheierman is one of the players who will benefit the most from these open minutes the most.

Scheierman spent most of the first half of the season with the G League squad in Maine. However, in the last month of the season, Scheierman averaged 18.4 minutes and 6.3 points, netting 37.3 percent of his 3s.

While Scheierman is mainly known for his shooting, he is also an underrated playmaker. DataBaller ranked him in the 96th percentile for potential assists per minute. Overall, Scheierman's blend of shooting, playmaking, and hustle makes him a perfect fit for the Celtics' system.

Tristan Da Silva — Orlando Magic

Tristan Da Silva is undoubtedly one of the league's most underrated young players. His averages of 7.2 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 1.5 assists don't jump off the page. Nevertheless, Da Silva is a high-IQ do-it-all forward. The Colorado product can positively contribute to all facets of the game.

On an Orlando Magic team that still needs 3-point shooting, Da Silva has a path to minutes. Yes, Da Silva shot just 33.5 percent from beyond the arc last season. However, he was a 38.6 percent shooter in college. Ultimately, I anticipate Da Silva having a bigger role and more production than many people are expecting.