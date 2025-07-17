Bradley Beal lets door hit Suns on his way out, and Kevin Durant loves it

There’s this weird fantasy among many of the employed that is in essence leaving a job in some piercing, memorable way that not only lets one take out all their frustrations on those who deserve it, but also makes them a martyr to the employees that remain. You know, being the person who calls out just how imbalanced and heartless the system is and, with their personal worth reestablished, going off to do better things. Whatever those might be.

It’s weird that this fantasy is so common, isn’t it? It’s almost as if anyone below a certain salary does indeed see how wealth inequality is self-sustaining sabotage and wants to rage against unfair treatment. It’s almost weird that it doesn’t happen more often. Maybe these big “you can’t fire me, I quit moments” should be celebrated, even when they are awkward and maybe we’re happy the person is leaving.

Bradley Beal kept it simple. In his goodbye message to the Phoenix Suns and the Suns faithful, he wrote the following: “✌🏾” If you’re looking for some idea of how to react to that, Tyus Jones, Trae Young, and Kevin Durant have some idea:

NBA players react to Bradley Beal saying peace out to Phoenix 😅 pic.twitter.com/RzwMAlyDot — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) July 17, 2025

Beal did it. His farewell to his former place of business popped his coworkers. Also, he’s going to get a lot of money. Also, the team he is going to is better than his old one.

Kevin Durant, also a former Phoenix Sun, gets it

Hey, man. You go into the 2023-2024 NBA season with what was commonly talked about as a big three on a true contender. Booker was so recently in the NBA Finals. Kevin Durant was a two-time world champion and is arguably the greatest scorer in NBA history. Beal seemed appealing from afar.

And in all honesty, with the amount they would have to pay, the age of their stars and the difficulty in retaining anybody, it looked like their championship window was two years. As it turned out, it was not a championship window. It was a window to get a singular playoff win. Unfortunately, they did not succeed, and that window closed.

This entire situation just was off from the start. At least when KD was in Brooklyn there were flashes of an amazing team. In Phoenix, with this big three, nothing ever seemed to connect for long. And not at a high enough level to think they were in charge of their own destiny.

I’d love to hear everyone’s unfiltered thoughts on the last two Suns seasons. Unfortunately, things like Instagram posts are about the closest we get.

Beal says “deuces.”

KD laughs at that. So do some other players, one of which was also on one of these Phoenix teams.

A special kind of stupid thing happened in Phoenix these last two years. I want to know what it was.