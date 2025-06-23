Chicago Bulls draft targets: 3 ideal picks to fill biggest roster needs

FanSided's NBA Draft Central has you covered from every angle with the latest mock drafts, rankings, detailed notes on every top prospect and more.

With the NBA Draft being just two days away, excitement is in the air. The Chicago Bulls are one of the more intriguing teams; they have the No. 12 pick and are looking to improve their young core. Chicago has some clear roster flaws and could address those in the draft. Let's dive into three players who would fill these needs and could be available when the Bulls are on the clock.

Derik Queen

Maryland's Derik Queen fits the Bulls' main need, center play. Nikola Vučević has one year left on his deal and doesn't fit the Bulls' timeline. Queen's offensive skill set makes him one of the most unique big men in the draft. He averaged 16.5 points, 9 rebounds, and 1.9 assists at Maryland.

Queen has an elite face-up game and can create his own shot at a high level. Additionally, he has a great feel for the game and is a quality passer. With Josh Giddey, Coby White, and Matas Buzelis, the Bulls have an offensive identity around size and playmaking that Queen would be a perfect fit in. Overall, if Queen falls to pick 12, the Bulls are likely to take him.

Carter Bryant

The Bulls roster is littered with guards. As a result, upgrading their wing and frontcourt depth would be wise. Arizona's Carter Bryant is an exciting option for the Bulls. The 6-foot-7 forward is a gifted and versatile defender. With nearly 7-foot wingspan, Bryant can wreak havoc off the ball and lock down multiple positions on the ball. The Bulls lack defense, which makes Bryant an ideal fit. Developing Bryant alongside Buzelis is an intriguing possibility for the Bulls.

Offensively, Bryant's spot-up shooting gives him a fairly high floor. Notably, he shot 37.1 from beyond the arc. Bryant has a 39.5-inch vertical and shot 76.7 percent at the rim, which gives him another way to score. Moreover, Bryant is a quality connective passer. As an elite defensive prospect with offensive upside, Bryant projects to be an elite complementary player. Bryant has risen into the lottery over the past month, and the Bulls could be the perfect landing spot for him.

Thomas Sorber

Georgetown's Thomas Sorber is one of the more underrated prospects in the draft. The Bulls desperately need a center, and Sorber's two-way impact would make him an ideal fit. Sorber averaged 14.5 points, 8.5 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 2 blocks, and 1.5 steals. At 6-foot-10 with a 7-foot-6 wingspan, Sorber is an elite rim protector. Furthermore, Sorber is highly versatile and mobile. As a big man who can deter shots at the rim and switch onto perimeter players, Sorber has immense defensive upside.

Offensively, Sorber is a capable post scorer and lob threat. He is also a quality passer, especially in short-roll situations. Ultimately, Sorber's combination of immediate impact and upside at a position of need makes him a clear target for the Bulls.