Danny Ainge's massive draft risk looks like the right decision already

Ace Bailey is being difficult. He tried to force his way to a team; that failed. Then it looked as if he was holding out from the Utah Jazz because that was not one of his preferred teams as he tried to force his way to another team and out of the top 5. Fortunately, this failed plan has finally been resolved.

According to Jonathan Givony, Bailey will in fact report to Utah on Saturday, ending what appeared to be a holdout. Danny Ainge took a massive risk drafting a player that didn’t want to be there. As of now, it looks like it’s paying off. Which is good news for the Jazz.

The Jazz have had a rough stretch since they traded Donovan Mitchell and recouping this roster in the loaded Western conference wasn’t going to be easy. But with Bailey and then trading for Walter Clayton Jr., the Jazz might be ready to start turning the corner.

Ace Bailey finally accepting his new future is the first step for the Utah Jazz in turning things around

When the storm passes, we have to give Danny Ainge his flowers for yet another power move in the NBA Draft. We saw his masterclass in Boston when he finessed Jayson Tatum. Now he was able to pluck one of the most talented players in the draft with the No. 5 pick. He ignored the fact that Bailey was clear he didn’t want to be drafted inside the top 5.

Ainge has a chance to rebuild this roster just like he did in Boston and the Jazz could become a contender in the West again. It won’t be easy, the Western conference was already loaded and it just got crazier with Cooper Flagg and Dylan Harper each landing with the Texas teams.

The Jazz have spent years trying to get back on track. They put faith in Lauri Markkanen, John Collins and Collin Sexton. They also have a young guard in Isaiah Collier. This team has the young core, now they just have to take a season or two to get in sync with each other. Bailey is going to be the nucleus of that.

Bailey may not realize it right now, but landing in Utah could be the best thing for him. He reportedly wanted to land in Washington. That was probably because he’d be able to do his best Jordan Poole impression and do whatever he wanted with no repercussions. The Jazz aren’t going to let him miss 30 shots per game let alone take that many.

This team will force him to improve his game and actually develop into a well-rounded player and not just a player that jacks up shots and is inefficient. Ainge knew what he was doing in drafting Bailey, Bailey just doesn’t know it yet. Maybe him reporting this weekend is a sign he’s starting to see the light.