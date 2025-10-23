After dominating the Cavs, Knicks showed they have no excuse to not win the East

The NBA season is a long, winding road with plenty of peaks and valleys.

For the New York Knicks, the 2025-26 campaign got started on a high note Wednesday night with a season opening win over last year’s No. 1 seed, the Cleveland Cavaliers, 119-111. After watching the Knicks take control of this game over the Cavs for the better part of 48 minutes, there doesn’t seem to be any good reason New York can’t win the east this season.

While the Cavs managed to make things interesting behind Donovan Mitchell’s 31 points, the Knicks were able to make Cleveland play at their pace and tempo throughout the game. In fairness to the Cavs, they were missing a starter in Darius Garland, who averaged 20.6 points per game last season. Regardless of that, it seems the Knicks have the formula and balance, among other things, to finally make it out of the east this year.

There are too many other question marks in the East

Multiple would-be contenders in the Eastern Conference have come into the new season with more questions than answers. The Boston Celtics, who’ve been ranked toward the top of the conference for the better part of the past decade, are already down a major star in Jayson Tatum while he rehabs an Achilles injury suffered in May. Tatum will likely be out most of the season, if not all of it.

Last year’s Eastern Conference champions, the Indiana Pacers are without their star point guard, Tyrese Haliburton, who is also rehabbing an Achilles injury he suffered in the NBA Finals. Fans shouldn’t count on seeing him anytime soon, either. The Milwaukee Bucks still have Giannis Antetokounmpo but not much else after moving on from Damian Lillard and Brook Lopez.

Philadelphia had Joel Embiid back in the lineup to open their season with a win over Boston, but the Sixers are missing Paul George to begin the year. And there’s also no guarantee as to how well or long Embiid holds up as the season progresses. The Knicks have the inside edge on the rest of the East right now, and that should only get stronger if they can stay primarily healthy. Teams like Orlando and Detroit are on the come up with young, talented rosters but lack the experience of the Knicks' collective unit.

Balance and a clutch closer

New York’s balance was on full display Wednesday night against Cleveland with five players scoring at least 15 points including Mikal Bridges off the bench. Last year’s Clutch Player of the Year award winner Jalen Brunson led the way for the Knicks, scoring 23 points in the season opener along with five assists and four rebounds. Brunson has proven to be that closer every championship caliber team needs.

Then you take a look at OG Anunoby who led the team with 24 points in the opener, Karl-Anthony Towns who chipped in 19 points and Miles Bridges with 16, the Knicks might have the most well-balanced starting lineup in the east as we speak. Off the bench they have McBride, Landry Shamet, Jordan Clarkson and Tyler Kolek. Let’s also not forget about Josh Hart and Mitchell Robinson, who aren’t active to start the season.

Surviving Tom Thibodeau

Despite back-to-back 50-win campaigns, former head coach Tom Thibodeau was relieved of his duties after leading New York to its first Eastern Conference Finals appearance in a quarter-century. That effort and what Thibs built over five years as Knicks coach wasn’t enough to save his job.

One thing that has followed Thibodeau during his coaching career like a dark cloud is the notion that he in the regular season. However, you slice it, Thibodeau is out and veteran head coach Mike Brown is in. Say what you want about the underrated Brown, but he won’t be accused of wearing talent down before the end of the season. Whenever Brown has had the right talent in the past, his teams have produced.

Although things didn’t end well with the Kings in Sacramento last season, Brown was able to make that franchise relevant again by ending a long playoff drought in 2023. Brown can coach, and players around the Association respect his credentials. The Knicks have the talent available with this New York squad and the balance between offense and defense to make a memorable run this season.