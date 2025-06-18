The 2025 WNBA Commissioner’s Cup is right around the corner, with the Indiana Fever and Minnesota Lynx set to square off in the championship game on July 1. While Napheesa Collier and the Lynx will look to repeat as Cup champions, Caitlin Clark and the Fever are hoping to continue their Cinderella comeback season with their first major piece of hardware.

Introduced in 2021, the Commissioner’s Cup added a midseason tournament element to the WNBA, with $500,000 in prize money on the line for the winning team, plus $120,000 in cryptocurrency. Beyond the financial incentives, the Cup has delivered high-level basketball and an added layer of intensity to the league’s regular season.

Here’s a year-by-year look at how we got here:

Full list of WNBA Commissioner's Cup champions since 2020

Year Winner Runner-Up 2021 Seattle Storm Connecticut Sun 2022 Las Vegas Aces Chicago Sky 2023 New York Liberty Las Vegas Aces 2024 Minnesota Lynx New York Liberty

2021: The inaugural crown

The Seattle Storm claimed the first-ever Commissioner’s Cup, defeating the Connecticut Sun in dominant fashion, 79–57. Seattle’s Big Three — Breanna Stewart, Sue Bird, and Jewell Loyd — combined for 43 points, with Stewart leading all scorers with 17 and earning Cup MVP honors.

The Sun, featuring a strong lineup including Jonquel Jones, DeWanna Bonner, and Jasmine Thomas, couldn’t match the chemistry and firepower of a Storm squad fresh off an Olympic gold medal run.

2022: The rise of the Aces

In a preview of the dynasty to come, the Las Vegas Aces made their first Cup appearance and defeated the Chicago Sky 93–83. Kelsey Plum led the way with 24 points and six assists, while Chelsea Gray chipped in 19 points to earn Cup MVP honors.

Despite Candace Parker’s dominant 20-point, 14-rebound double-double for Chicago, Las Vegas announced itself as the league’s next powerhouse.

2023: Liberty’s statement win

The Aces returned to the final but ran into a superteam of their own — the New York Liberty, who handed them an 83–62 loss. With a retooled roster that now featured Breanna Stewart and Jonquel Jones, the Liberty proved they could match Vegas blow for blow.

While Marine Johannès led all scorers with 17 points, it was Jonquel Jones who earned Cup MVP honors, dominating with 16 points and 15 boards. The Aces' streak of dominance hit a rare speed bump — and the Cup remained without a repeat winner.

2024: Lynx crash the party

With Cup games reduced from 10 to 5 per team, the Minnesota Lynx shocked the Liberty in one of the most competitive finals to date, edging out a 94–89 win.

Bridget Carleton stole the spotlight with 23 points on six made threes, while Napheesa Collier added 21 points and six rebounds to clinch the MVP. The Liberty’s Breanna Stewart and Sabrina Ionescu combined for 47 points, and Kayla Thornton added five threes of her own — but it wasn’t enough to stop the surging Lynx.

2025: A clash of old and new

This year’s matchup features a team that’s been here before — and one that’s still learning how to handle the spotlight. Minnesota is battle-tested, balanced, and hungry to defend its title. Indiana, meanwhile, is led by the electric Caitlin Clark, who’s rapidly transformed the Fever into one of the league’s most exciting teams.

Nobody’s questioning Clark’s talent — but taking on a team like the Lynx, stacked with experience and cohesion, will be her toughest test yet. If the Fever are going to pull off the upset, they’ll need not only another big-time performance from their rookie star but key contributions across the board.