WNBA Commissioner’s Cup Final: Clark, Collier clash with MVP stakes high

Following Tuesday night's games, the WNBA Commissioner's Cup Final is officially set. Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever won an extremely heated and chippy game against the Connecticut Sun, 88-71. In the Western Conference, the Minnesota Lynx stamped their ticket with a 76-62 victory over the Las Vegas Aces. We will see the two teams face off at the Cup Final in Minnesota on July 1.

Indiana finished with a 4-1 record in the Eastern Conference Commissioner's Cup play. Minnesota was undefeated during conference play. Both teams took to social media to celebrate after securing their spot in the Championship game.

the squad was pumped after clinching the Eastern Conference spot in the Commissioner's Cup Final.

Am MVP showdown in the Cup Final

The WNBA MVP race is in full effect and getting tighter with each game. Right now, Napheesa Collier seems to be the most likely candidate, but Caitlin Clark has a serious chance of pulling ahead - especially if Collier takes time off due to injury.

Before being out five games with a left quad injury, Clark was making her case for MVP, and I think some fans were worried how she'd come back. Well, in her two games back, she's had 52 points — including 11 3-pointerss — and 15 assists. It is safe to say the time off seemingly has not impacted her game whatsoever. Averaging 21.3 points and 8.7 assists per game, she remains one of the staples for this Fever squad, seeming to be everywhere they need her to be — helping her case for MVP.

On the other hand, Collier seems unstoppable. She is currently leading the league in average points per game with 24.4 and is recording an average of 8.5 rebounds per game. It is not a requirement to be on a winning team to win MVP, but it surely doesn't hurt. Napheesa Collier and the Minnesota Lynx are currently sitting at 11-1, and look like the strongest team in the league by far right now - lots of that success is thanks to Phee. She's facilitating, making herself known on defense, and still scoring consistently.

Unfortunately, Collier left Tuesday's game in the third quarter with an ankle injury. This could impact the Commissioner's Cup and this highly anticipated potential MVP showdown, depending on the severity. Fans widely believe it is time for Collier to get her flowers with this MVP award after being so consistent for years — the hope is that this injury does not take away from that goal.

Overall, this Fever-Lynx matchup is something to look forward to. This will be their first meeting this season, and surely both sides will bring their best. Minnesota is looking to win back-to-back Cup titles, and Indiana is looking for their first as they also try to prove they are a high-caliber team.