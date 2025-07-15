How to stream the 2025 WNBA All-Star Game without cable

WNBA All-Star Weekend features a slew of events, but you won't want to miss the showcase — the 2025 WNBA All-Star Game, featuring an unparalleled collection of elite talent. The action kicks off Friday night, July 18 at 8:00 p.m., with the Skills Challenge and 3-Point Shooting Contest. The All-Star Game itself is on Saturday, July 19, at 8:30 p.m.

The Friday night events will be televised on ESPN, with Saturday's All-Star Game on ABC. But even if you don't have a traditional cable provider, there are still plenty of ways to tune in.

Streaming services carrying the All-Star game

If you don't have a cable provider, you can stream all the WNBA All-Star Weekend action with a subscription ESPN+, which allows you to watch on a variety of mobile devices, on smart TVs or through hubs like Roku or Apple TV. An ESPN+ subscription starts at $11.99, but can also be bundled with services like Hulu and Disney.

You can also watch through any over-the-top streaming platform that includes ESPN and ABC as channels, including YouTube TV (free 10-day trial), Sling or Fubo (free seven-day trial).

Watching via WNBA League Pass

WNBA League Pass is a fantastic option to make sure you can stream every game for your favorite team. Unfortunately, national television games, as well as games on services like Amazon Prime, are not included in League Pass. Therefore, you can not watch the WNBA All-Star Game, even with your League Pass subscription.

Tips for high-quality streaming

Getting the best experience with your streaming plans can come down to your hardware and internet service provider. To avoid buffering, it's recommended that don't use multiple devices or stream multiple programs at the same time.

Services like YouTube TV and ESPN+ recommend a speed of 5 Mbps to stream in HD and at least 25 Mbps to stream in 4k, although faster speeds will allow you to stream to more devices or different programs simultaneously without interruption.