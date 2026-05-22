Is Jalen Williams playing tonight? Latest injury update for Thunder vs. Spurs Game 3

The next decision on his availability could define the Thunder's approach to both this game and the rest of the postseason.

Jalen Williams exited Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals with a hamstring injury. The Oklahoma City Thunder still managed to win at home against the San Antonio Spurs with Williams only playing about 10 minutes.

The dynamic, game-changing wing has been dealing with hamstring stuff since February. The Spurs are dealing with injuries themselves, but Williams' potential absence on the road could see them fall behind 2-1. That is a dangerous place to be in this matchup with an inhuman force like Victor Wembanyama on the other end. But Williams is a part of OKC's future, and hamstrings are a dangerous game to fool around with.

Jalen Williams is questionable for Game 3 against the Spurs

Shams Charania of ESPN reports Williams will be evaluated day-by-day and game-by-game while dealing with a left hamstring injury. He's listed as questionable in the injury report for tonight's game.

There are huge stakes involved in Game 3, but playing with a not-right hamstring can be detrimental for the long haul. Williams may miss Friday's game. That is a huge loss, but the Thunder should not be shortsighted in handling this.

Williams is their second-best player, and they are locked into the Williams experience for the foreseeable future. Take the night off and do everything you can to be up right for Game 4. Williams' absence will be felt, but OKC has dealt with that all year.

We can throw Game 2 out since Williams barely got any run, but he was a man on a mission in Game 1. Williams had returned from a hamstring injury that kept him out for most of the first round and all of the second round. He dropped 26 points in his return versus the Spurs.

That wasn't Williams' most efficient outing, but it was his first game in a minute, and OKC is seeing why this could be the Victor Wembanyama era. It will not be easy for anyone to be efficient against a Wemby-led defense.

If Williams is out, OKC will miss his ability to guard up and down. He did a decent job fronting Wemby and making him work for baskets. Maybe Isaiah Hartenstein takes that matchup for the rest of the way. Some of his tactics were questionable, but there's no denying he mucked the game up.

Oklahoma City Thunder projected starting lineup without Jalen Williams

STARTER POSITION BENCH Shail Gilgeous-Alexander PG Cason Wallace Ajay Mitchell SG Jared McCain Lu Dort SF Alex Caruso Isaiah Hartenstein PF Isaiah Joe Chet Holmgren C Jaylin Williams

Hartenstein is one of the players who will see extended minutes if Williams can't play on Friday. Alex Caruso, Cason Wallace, Jared McCain, and the other OKC bench pieces need to continue stepping up if OKC wants to steal Game 3.

It's pretty wild that I am framing this like OKC needs to "steal" a game. They are the defending champs and have been a dominant defensive force all year. That said, Wemby is just a different animal, and his value intensifies in the playoffs. With every possession being so valuable, he changes how teams operate in the halfcourt.

A healthy Williams will be needed to win this series, but he's not that right now. We will see if he suits up Friday night, but that remains questionable.

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