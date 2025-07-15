It may true that the Indiana Fever will go as high as Caitlin Clark can take them. It will be other players who may be needed to make as much an impact, if not more than the superstar. One fellow member of the Indiana Fever has been as consistent as head coach; Stephanie White can ask.

Guard, Kelsey Mitchell has been playing as well as anyone on the Fever roster and has a stable presence in a season of roster changes and injuries to Clark and Sophie Cunningham.

The 2018 Fever draft pick is currently averaging 19.2 points a game. That is two points more than her career average. She is averaging 2.8 assists a game which also has come in handy down the stretch especially in games that Clark has missed.

It has led to an All-Star appearance, her third in a row. She joins temmates of Aliyah Boston and Clark for the WNBA All-Star Game this weekend. It proves her value to the Fever as they continue to figure out the right combo and mix to help them make a run.

Kelsey Mitchell has been a rock for the Indiana Fever this year

Without Mitchell in the lineup, it would be hard to imagine much success for the Fever this season. Stephanie White seems to be playing small ball with not having a big in the paint. For that to happen, they will need to have players on the perimeter step up, and Mitchell has been there. In the last two games with Clark back in the lineup, the Fever veteran has scored over 20 points in each game.

In addition, she added a 25-point performance in a win against the Las Vegas Aces when Clark was still in recovery. It proved that despite how high Clark can take the roster, they have players who can step up when needed while she recovers.

During the offseason, the Fever made big splashes in free agency with signings such as Cunningham and Natasha Howard. Cunningham, although, finally bring on her A-game, has been dealing with injuries.

Mitchell was re-signed in the offseason and although it may not have gathered the headlines as much as the new acquisitions, it may be the difference between an early playoff exit and a deep run in the postseason.

She added two blocks and a steal in the Fever's win over the Dream a few days ago. "I think when the ball pings and we get to two and three sides, you get to see more of who we are," Mitchell told reporters after the game.

Mitchell herself is showing the league who she and how the Fever may be able to only go as far as her play dictates.