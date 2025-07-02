Knicks already facing complications trying to build Mike Brown's staff

The New York Knicks are reportedly hiring Mike Brown as their next head coach ahead of the 2025–2026 NBA season.

Brown underwent two interviews before various reporters reported his hiring Wednesday afternoon. One of the most experienced candidates on the market, Brown is a two-time Coach of the Year, a four-time NBA Champion as an assistant, and the only active head coach to have worked closely with both LeBron James and the late Kobe Bryant.

While the move has generated some optimism among fans, Brown is already facing hurdles in assembling his coaching staff — including potential additions like James Borrego. The Knicks are interested in hiring Borrego as an assistant, but he remains under contract with the New Orleans Pelicans, limiting any immediate departure to New York.

Knicks reportedly facing hurdles to bring in James Borrega as assistant coach

Borrego was among the finalists for the Knicks’ head coaching job before Brown was chosen. His offensive expertise continues to be highly regarded across the league, and New York hasn’t ruled out making another push should circumstances shift.

Another assistant on the Knicks' radar was Micah Nori, currently with the Minnesota Timberwolves. Nori has over 15 years of coaching experience and earned 17% of the vote in NBA.com’s 2024-2025 GM survey as one of the top assistants most likely to become a head coach.

Navigating the Knicks' current coaching staff dynamic

Despite the interest in outside voices, Brown inherits one of the NBA’s most respected coaching staffs. The group includes Rick Brunson, Maurice Cheeks, and Dice Yoshimoto, who were integral to former head coach Tom Thibodeau's success. Their contributions played a key role in Thibodeau achieving one of the league’s highest success rates for in-game challenges.

Any changes to the current staff will require careful consideration. Brown’s challenge isn’t just building trust with the front office — it’s navigating internal dynamics without disrupting what already works.

The Knicks still have time to finalize the staff around Brown. If they manage to convince Borrego to join, New York might have strengthened its organization not just on the court — but on the sidelines, too.