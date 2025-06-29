Knicks social media rumor provides shocking Dawn Staley connection

The New York Knicks are asking just about every established head coach to fill their new head coach vacancy, and a recent rumor seems to suggest that the franchise might go to the college ranks to find their next coach. According to KnicksfanTV, the Knicks have reached out to Dawn Staley to be their head coach for next season.

Of course, given the source any Knicks fan should take that rumor with a grain of salt.

The franchise has been taking long shots asking just about every team with a solid head coach in the NBA if they can interview said coach for their vacancy after firing Tom Thibodeau. Thibodeau was a good coach but struggled to ever adjust from his poor player management, which likely allowed his top starters to get injured more frequently.

What Dawn Staley would bring to any NBA team

Staley has been the head coach of the South Carolina Gamecocks since the 2007-08 season and has been recognized as one of the best coaches in woman's basketball as a result. The legendary coach has won three national championships with a total record of 647-190 over his coaching career.

As a whole, Staley could be a great addition to the Knicks staff but it's clear that the national title winning coach likely needs to do one thing if she wants to be a successful coach in the NBA.

Dawn Staley could be a good addition for the Knicks

As a whole, the Knicks are a championship contending team in a conference that will likely be extremely weak next season. In fact, the franchise will be among the favorites to win the conference in a year that may be their best chance to win one in the Jalen Brunson era. Considering this, the squad doesn't need the best coach in the league to win the title next season.

Rather, the Knicks needs a coach who can develop the young players that they have on the roster and make the most of the low-cost bench additions that they will likely make this offseason. Staley could be able to make a positive impact on the roster if the coach was able to further develop Tyler Kolek and Arial Hukporti into a successful role players who can help turn the bench around and overcome their biggest weakness from last season.

As a whole, the Knicks are in a good spot with a great roster in a weak conference. Still, the franchise needs a solid coach to win their first title since 1973 and a recent rumor seems to suggest the front office seems to think Staley might be the answer to that problem.