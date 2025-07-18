Lakers Summer League ends on the worst possible note

The 2025 NBA Summer League is winding down, and for 26 teams, that means missing out on the championship game. This year spotlighted the rise of returning standouts like Drew Timme (Brooklyn Nets), Terrance Shannon Jr. (Minnesota Timberwolves), and Jordan Miller (Los Angeles Clippers) — all of whom made serious impacts.

But while individual performances shined across the league, no team may have disappointed more than the Los Angeles Lakers.

On paper, the Lakers entered with one of the deepest Summer League rosters in the NBA. In reality, they finished with a 1-3 record — a surprising and underwhelming result given their talent. And while some may argue Summer League isn’t always a fair barometer of NBA potential, it’s undeniably a key stage for evaluating development.

Take Bronny James, for example — a 55th overall pick facing expectations unlike any second-rounder in NBA history. In his debut against No. 1 overall pick Cooper Flagg and the Dallas Mavericks, James posted a modest eight points, two rebounds and two assists while showcasing strong defensive instincts. But it was the following three games that turned heads: 14, 17, and 18 points, steadily increasing his offensive production while creating opportunities for teammates.

That said, James’ growth wasn’t without flaws. He averaged 4.0 turnovers per game, including a staggering eight giveaways against the Boston Celtics on Thursday night. Nobody expects Bronny to crack the regular-season rotation just yet — but another Laker, Dalton Knecht, entered Summer League with much higher expectations.

Instead, he underperformed.

Dalton Knecht had a deeply disappointing Summer League for the Lakers

Knecht, returning for his second straight Summer League, looked lost more often than not. Despite a 37-point outburst with nine made 3s earlier in the summer, he failed to build on that momentum in Las Vegas. Across three games, Knecht averaged just 10.3 points on 27.9% shooting from the field and 23.8% from three — a major letdown for a player expected to dominate lower-tier competition.

That’s not just disappointing for a second-year pro — that’s disappointing for any Summer League player.

To make matters worse, the Lakers took another blow when Darius Bazley suffered a right leg injury against the Celtics and had to be carted off in a wheelchair. Bazley had been one of L.A.'s early bright spots, posting 27 points and 13 rebounds on 80% shooting during the California Classic. He was fighting for a standard NBA contract — his size and athleticism brought hope that he could become a valuable piece off the bench.

Now, he’ll miss the Lakers’ Summer League finale on July 18th against the Denver Nuggets, and his status moving forward remains uncertain.

It’s clear things haven’t gone to plan in Las Vegas. The Lakers’ Summer League was meant to be a proving ground. Instead, it’s been a wake-up call.

Now, all fans can do is hope the front office makes the right moves — because so far, the results have fallen far short of expectations.