Mac McClung skipped NBA Slam Dunk contest to earn role Keshad Johnson already has

Mac McClung wants to be more than a slam dunk artist. After three straight wins in the annual NBA Slam Dunk contest, McClung has already proven he's the best of the high flyers willing to participate. What McClung hasn't proven is that he can be a regular NBA player. That's why he sat out the 2026 competition, while Keshad Johnson of the Miami Heat won a simmered-down version of what had been McClung's showcase to lose.

This isn't to take anything away from Johnson, who won his final round matchup against Carter Bryant with a second-round total of 97.4. McClung has been there and done that before. He's already renowned for what he can do with the ball in his hands and no defender to go up against. McClung has earned his endorsements and the now-$105,000 purse several times over. Johnson, meanwhile, is just 24 years old and still on the come up. In many ways, Johnson has earned what McClung is still searching for – a regular role in an NBA rotation.

Why Mac McClung wasn't in the NBA Slam Dunk contest

Julius Erving presents Philadelphia 76ers guard Mac McClung (9) Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

McClung's earned over $300,000 in NBA Slam Dunk contest money. He's also earned the title of best dunker in the NBA, no matter what Johnson accomplished on Saturday night. However, what he hasn't earned is the status of NBA regular, and that was his goal heading into the 2026 NBA season.

"I don't think it has much to do with my NBA career," McClung said.

McClung has also turned down multiple opportunities to play overseas for "millions of dollars," per the player himself. At 27 years old, McClung is in the middle of his prime. If he's going to make it as an NBA player – rather than just becoming the first G-league player to participate in the Slam Dunk Contest – the time is now. Still, McClung isn't upset with fans and pundits who labeled him a dunker and little more.

"I've learned as a man to embrace things and appreciate them," he said. "That was a younger me trying to be rebellious."

But if he's going to do the damn thing, as in have a consistent role on an NBA roster moving forward, McClung needed to shift his focus.

Mac McClung's journey to NBA regular

Feb 5, 2026; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Chicago Bulls guard Mac Mcclung (5) drives against the Toronto Raptors in the second half at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images | Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images

McClung has played in just four NBA games so far this season. In those games, he's averaged 11.8 minutes and nearly six points per contest while shooting 36 percent from the field. Those aren't NBA regular numbers, and McClung knows it. That's why a break to work on his craft – albeit only a week – is necessary at this juncture. Whether McClung is willing to admit that or not, it's the truth. Unless he can improve his efficiency and skillset, he's always be known as a dunker and competition specialist, rather than a complete NBA player.

McClung made a few appearances with the Pacers when the injury bug bit Indiana hard. In those appearances, McClung showed what he could do, and was signed to a standard NBA contract. It was a huge moment for McClung, who had previously only played on two-way contracts. However, soon after came a catch – McClung had been waved, and was picked up by the Chicago Bulls shortly thereafter.

"I was embarrassed," McClung said after the Pacers released him.

But, that same emotion can be used as fuel for a young player trying to prove he belongs. McClung isn't there yet, but all it takes is one coach to believe in him. Perhaps that'll happen in Chicago, as the Bulls are unlikely to make the NBA Playoffs and thus can afford to give a promising player like McClung more playing time.

Where Mac McClung and Keshad Johnson go from here

Miami Heat forward Keshad Johnson (16). Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Unlike McClung, Keshad Johnson has already received his chance as a regular in an NBA rotation. With the Heat, Johnson has played in 37 total games, including 21 this season. That's more games than McClung has appeared in throughout his entire career. The difference between Johnson and McClung, rather than obvious playing styles, is their efficiency.

Player Games FG% Mac McClung 10 39.6% Keshad Johnson 21 49.4%

Johnson went undrafted in 2024, but was quickly scooped up by the Miami Heat and performed well in Summer League. Johnson is far from a known commodity outside of South Beach, but he has a seat on the Miami beach and averages 7.6 minutes per game. He hasn't been traded. The Slam Dunk Contest was a chance for the Oakland native to show what he's capable of on this stage. McClung, meanwhile, has been there and done that before.

The two 'dunkers', as some might coin them, are at different points in their careers. For McClung to take the next step, he needs to prove what Johnson already has in Miami.