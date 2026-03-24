Maxime Raynaud, Ace Bailey and the biggest rookie bright spots on the NBA's worst teams

It is beauty in the struggle. J Cole's opening verse lyrics on Love Yourz perfectly describe the standout rookies on struggling teams. While half the league prepares for postseason affairs, the young players on non-contenders are showing that they can help turn it around for their franchises.

NBA basketball in March can be noisy. Unexpected players put up take-a-second-look stat lines during the home stretch of the regular season. Every hot streak in March is not sustainable, but rookies showing flashes can give franchises hope.

Ace Bailey, Utah Jazz

The Utah Jazz are in a perfect position to go from tanking to competing. Adding Jaren Jackson Jr. to a group that has Lauri Markkanen, Keyonte George, and Walker Kessler will positively impact Utah next season. Ace Bailey is showing why he should be a major part of the Jazz in 2027 as well.

Bailey has the potential to be an all-around scoring threat who can fit next to multiple archetypes. He was deemed a 6-foot-8ish superscorer pre-draft; he doesn't need the ball like other superscorers to get his. Bailey has an 8.1 on-ball percentage for the year. He thrives off cutting, filling the lanes in transition, and spot-up shooting.

There is an avenue where Bailey improves as an on-ball scorer. His handle and strength can improve, but you cannot teach his height or confidence. Bailey can shoot over defenders at this level, and he has been on a tear.

Over the last seven games, Bailey is averaging 20 points with a 62 true shooting percentage. Bailey has been bombing away from deep shooting over 10 3s a game. He was 7-of-19 from 3 in a win over the Milwaukee Bucks on March 19.

That's a shift from his season-long trend of long 2s. Great scorers have those in their game, so you don't want Bailey to abandon the midrange, but his shot diet should be closer to this stretch.

Defensilvey, Bailey has made strides. He'll be a good helpside defender at minimum at his peak. Bailey already demonstrates the ability to play the cat-and-mouse game that baits offensive players into shooting over him.

Helping off a massive center like Andre Drummond to send this shot back shows Bailey has some switchability and awareness. He has an 80th percentile block percentage amongst wings.

Bailey could potentially slot in at the starting shooting guard spot in 2027. His handle needs improvement, but he'd have massive positional size being a two-guard. His perimeter defense has gradually improved each month, and he'd have tier one rim protectors in Jackson Jr. and Kessler behind him next year. Jazz fans should be wide-eyed watching Bailey blossom.

Maxime Raynaud, Sacramento Kings

Injuries to Domantas Sabonis and other Sacramento Kings bigs opened the door for Maxime Raynaud season. Kings fans should be looking forward to the draft lottery. In the meantime, Raynaud's breakthrough should at least make fans think.

Feel and touch around the basket is Raynaud's superpower. He has an array of finishes and is an ambedextriuous finisher. Anything from floater range is an automatic two points for Raynaud. He is shooting 54 percent on short midranges, good for the 84th percentile among bigs.

Raynaud's floater feel was on display as he got a couple to fall over Victor Wembanyama's elastic arms. Many players panic or pass out of shots with Wemby lurking, but Raynaud put where Wemby couldn't get it on this possession. He has a better chance to accomplish that at 7-foot-1, but floaters take skill.

Shooting is the swing skill for many offensively minded bigs (all bigs, actually), and Raynaud is no different. He shows some promise from range as he has made multiple 3s more than once. Raynaud has a slow release, but it is going to be a while before teams start hard closing out on him, if ever. We'll take the slow release if it goes in and forces teams to respect you as a spacer.

Shooting nearly 80 percent from the charity stripe is another positive shooting indicator in Raynaud's favor. There's a world where he puts it all together and is a good shooter at this level. The signs are there.

Raynaud is a solid screener and hits the glass defensively. There are defensive question marks for the almost 23-year-old. He's not the best lateral mover or the most physical. Communication and being in the correct spots go a long way on that end. If Raynaud is going to be a long-term NBA starter, he'll need more activity defensively, even if he never becomes a great defender.

The Kings have something to ponder in their young French big. Is he a contributor or a product of the NBA in March? He has averaged 19 points and nine rebounds in 11 March games. The efficiency from 2-point range has been there all year. It would be hard to convince me that he is March reliant and not a serviceable offensive big. Time will tell.

Tre Johnson and Will Riley, Washington Wizards

Similar to the Jazz, the Washington Wizards made moves at the deadline to ensure they aren't in their current predicament.

Tre Johnson playing with Trae Young in Washington's backcourt will be beneficial for Johnson. He is a bucket getter to the highest degree. Johnson has a 30-foot range, sneaky quickness, and a go-get-it mentality.

There wasn't a scenario where Johnson would be a floor general for the Wizards. Young has been that his whole career. Young will take a step back from a shot attempts perspective to spread the wealth on a talented Wizards team.

Young won't stunt the development of Johnson. They won't get in each other's way as one is a floor general and the other is a bucket. Washington is excited about Johnson and Will Riley's ability to put the ball in the cup.

Riley is a tornado in traffic. His spin move allows him to glide to his destination. Riley can create off the bounce with nifty footwork and balance. Riley's handle is strong for his size and archetype. He won't be asked to create offense for the entire team.

The Wizards have these two rookies, along with Alex Sarr, Bub Carrington, Bilal Coulibaly, and Kyshawn George. That's a godsend of young talent that will play with Antony Davis and Young next year. We won't catch the Wizards at the bottom in 2027.

Derik Queen and Jeremiah Fears, New Orleans Pelicans

It's been an up-and-down year for Derik Queen. The masses will fairly judge Queen due to how he got to New Orleans, but there are still bright spots in his game.

Queen became the only rookie to post a 30-point triple-double with four blocks earlier this season. His handles resemble a guard more than a big. Because of that, many thought he could be a point center for New Orleans. Queen's vision and innate ability to pass the ball where his teammates are going make him an elite passer for a rookie center.

The point center door isn't closed, but Queen must improve on the other side of the ball to garner minutes. Unlike Raynaud, Queen is undersized and a poor defender. New Orleans will try to compete next year with Dejounte Murray back in the lineup. A more active defensive approach could open the door to more minutes from Queen.

Jerimiah Fears is supposed to be a major part of New Orleans' future. The certified scorer from the University of Oklahoma has 11 20-point games. Rookies struggle with efficiency normally, but Fears' ability to get to his spot should intrigue Pelicans fans.

Fears probably won't be the scoring focal point any time soon with the talent on this roster, but he has a game that can fit into different roles. Fears could be an explosive sixth-man behind a Murray and Tre Murphy backcourt.

Top-10 picks don't aspire to be career sixth men, but that's the route for Fears to help this iteration of the Pelicans. He is dynamic enough to be a game-changer off the bench for now.