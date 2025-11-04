History says the Oklahoma City Thunder are right on track to repeat

The 2024-25 Oklahoma City Thunder were one of the best NBA teams ever. For some, that may be a jarring sentiment to read, but a quick look at the team's profile can only point to that conclusion.

For one thing, the Thunder went 68-14 in the regular season. That is rarified air in NBA circles. Then, the Thunder also put together one of the most dominant point differentials in NBA history, out-scoring opponents by a whopping 12.7 points per 100 possessions. Oklahoma City's defense was also all-time good, lapping the field by 2.5 points per 100 possessions, and the Thunder also executed a thoroughly dominant championship run in a postseason setting.

While OKC was pushed to the brink in a seven-game NBA Finals, the Thunder still finished with a 16-7 record in the 2025 postseason. Oklahoma City out-scored opponents by nearly nine points per 100 possessions, and its famed defense was even better (by the numbers) than it was in the regular season. Overall, it is perhaps easier to appear skeptical of a team that remains quite young when it comes to all-time discussions, but a snapshot of the 2024-25 season certainly points in that direction.

Are the Thunder on track to repeat?

The Thunder began the 2025-26 season at less than full strength, with All-Star wing Jalen Williams following offseason surgery on his wrist. In fact, Williams has yet to play a game so far this season, and Oklahoma City has also been missing a few pieces in other games. Still, the Thunder are the league's only unbeaten team as the season enters its third week, with OKC sitting at 7-0 and with a league-leading plus-13.1 net rating for the season.

Beyond the clear dominance that is happening in the present, there is history on Oklahoma City's side when it comes to repeating as NBA champions. The Thunder are the third team to start back-to-back NBA seasons at 7-0, and the other two teams both won the NBA title in both seasons. Boston accomplished this in 1963-64 and 1964-65, while Houston did it in 1993-94 and 1994-95. Obviously, this sample is not massive, and no team has repeated since the Curry-Durant Warriors nearly a decade ago, but the Thunder have all the makings.

At present, the betting market points to Oklahoma City as a very solid favorite compared to the rest of the league. The Thunder are in the +200 to +250 range as of Nov. 4, and that number could drop even more if Oklahoma City stays healthy (or gets healthy in Williams' case) and showcases its upside. While the betting market is not gospel, it is very clear that OKC would be favored over any other opponent in a seven-game series, and the reality that the team was able to hoist the Larry O'Brien Trophy last season should quiet some potential doubters.

The Thunder continue their 2025-26 run with a marquee tilt against the L.A. Clippers on Tuesday evening. Given that it's a very challenging road game, Oklahoma City could easily suffer its first loss of the campaign. However, the 7-0 start already checked one historic box, and it is quite logical to suggest the Thunder as the team at the top of any contender list for the 2025-26 NBA title.