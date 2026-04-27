NBA Injury Report: Latest updates on Anthony Edwards, Austin Reaves, Kevin Durant and more

Multiple stars are currently sidelined or questionable for crucial Game 5 matchups across various series, including Anthony Edwards, Kevin Durant and more.

Another year, another playoff run being derailed by marquee players getting injured. It seems like every NBA Playoffs series this season has had at least one crucial player sidelined for one reason or another.

It is tragic, but their absence needs to be accounted for when you analyze these matchups. So, here is a summary of where many of those stars stand as we get ready to finish up the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs.

Anthony Edwards and Donte DiVincenzo

Arguably the biggest piece of injury news from this weekend was the visual of Anthony Edwards leaving the game early in the Minnesota Timberwolves Game 4 victory over the Denver Nuggets.

In a league filled with load management, Edwards is one of the last Iron Men standing. Before this year, he only missed a total of nine regular season games in the last three years. He also has never missed a playoff game (he's played in 46 up to this point).

Unfortunately, that is going to change tonight, as Edwards will not play in Game 5 tonight. As NBA Insider Shams Charania reported on Sunday, Edwards has a bone bruise and hyper extension in his left knee.

Just in on @SportsCenter -- Minnesota's Anthony Edwards avoids ligament damage to his left knee but expected to miss multiple weeks: pic.twitter.com/gSKee0ehlC — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) April 26, 2026

What this means? Edwards has avoided any significant damage. However, it also means he will (at least) miss multiple weeks. This puts him out for the rest of the Timberwolves' first round series against the Nuggets, and if they advance, could mean we won't see him for the first half of their second round matchup as well.

Edwards' backcourt running mate, Donte DiVincenzo, was not nearly as fortunate. The former Villanova guard went down with a non-contact lower body injury a little over one minute into Game 4. It was later announced that he tore his right Achilles tendon, which obviously ends his season and puts him in danger of missing the entire 2026-27 campaign.

Austin Reaves and Luka Dončić

Since every time the camera pans to them they can be seen giggling together about how good LeBron James still is at 41, we figured it would be fitting to put Austin Reaves and Luka Dončić together.

All reports point to Reaves being closer to coming back than Dončić. In Games 3 and 4, Reaves was originally listed as questionable before being downgraded to out closer to gametime. Meanwhile, Dončić has continued to just be listed as out.

Nothing official has come out yet, but given how close he was to playing in Game 4, we could see Reaves suit up for the first time this postseason in Game 5, as the Los Angeles Lakers surely don't want to extend this series any further.

Kevin Durant

Speaking of the Houston Rockets, they have only had their leading scorer (Kevin Durant) available to them for one game this series. He was a late scratch in Game 1, played in Game 2, and then missed Games 3 and 4.

Charania noted in his update that the bone bruise that Durant is dealing with would normally keep Durant out 2-3 weeks in the regular season. But since the Rockets are facing elimination, he is receiving "around-the-clock treatment" to try and play through it.

The next game in the series will be played on Wednesday. That would mean eight days of rest from the last time Durant suited up (Game 2). Is this enough time for him to recover? We will find out soon.

Other Notable Injuries

After sustaining a concussion in Game 2, Victor Wembanyama was finally cleared to play in Game 4 against the Portland Trail Blazers. He looked as dominant as ever, helping to propel his San Antonio Spurs to a 21-point win and a commanding 3-1 series lead. Joel Embiid also returned from injury (appendicitis), but he was not able to lead the Philadelphia 76ers to victory, and the Boston Celtics now have a 3-1 lead in the series.

The Toronto Raptors have battled back to even their series with the Cleveland Cavaliers at two games a piece. However, they will have to play the rest of this round without Immanuel Quickley. On Friday, the team said he will miss the rest of the series after re-aggravating his hamstring injury on the last day of the regular season.

Aaron Gordon missed Game 3 with a calf injury before returning in Game 4. However, he was visibly hobbled throughout the contest, only playing 23 minutes and not being out there for the final stretch of the game. As of right now, he is listed as questionable for Game 5. His teammate, Peyton Watson, remains out with a right hamstring strain.

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