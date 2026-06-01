NBA Rumors: Austin Reaves could cost the Lakers LeBron, Thunder weighing Giannis, Evan Mobley

The 2026 NBA Finals begin on Wednesday, and the eyes of the basketball world will move back and forth from San Antonio to New York over the next couple of weeks. However, 28 of the league's 30 teams are focused on the future at this juncture, and the rumor mill is beginning to heat up with only three weeks until the 2026 NBA Draft officially kicks off transaction season.

To that end, some prominent rumblings are flying around to begin the month of June, including the latest on the situation with the Los Angeles Lakers and all kinds of speculation on the next steps of the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Austin Reaves vs. LeBron James in Los Angeles

The Lakers are always of interest in the broader NBA landscape, and the summer of 2026 is shaping up to be particularly interesting in Los Angeles. Luka Dončić is entrenched as "the guy" for the franchise, but Los Angeles is weighing the potential of big-time salary cap space with retention pathways for prominent free agents LeBron James and Austin Reaves.

Lakers insider Jovan Buha recently dove into the situation, indicating plainly that "Reaves is more of a priority for the Lakers than LeBron is" at this point. Beyond that, he lays out the very simple reality that bringing back Reaves could essentially cost the Lakers the cleanest pathway to retaining James, especially if they want to pursue any kind of splashy roster upgrades elsewhere.

Part of the grandest ambitions for the Lakers could include taking advantage of a relatively modest salary cap hold for Reaves, leaving Los Angeles to do all of its other business before officially signing on the dotted line with the talented guard. However, James' cap hold is so large that it would effectively swallow any remaining cap space for the Lakers, meaning that Los Angeles prioritizing Reaves could lead to James' exodus. It may seem odd that Reaves could be a bigger priority than one of the best players of all-time, but age comes for us all.

What now for the Thunder?

Oklahoma City Thunder center Chet Holmgren | Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

Under any objective standard, the last two seasons have been outstanding for the Oklahoma City Thunder, including an NBA championship in 2025 and a seven-game battle in the 2026 Western Conference Finals. With that said, the Thunder operated as the favorites to repeat as champions throughout the season and, when the lights were brightest, Oklahoma City fell short against San Antonio in a home Game 7. That kind of ending creates natural questions, and in a summer that was already likely to see changes in OKC for salary cap reasons, the chatter is building.

Sam Amick of The Athletic recently wrote about OKC's situation, and he shared that "league sources have long maintained that Oklahoma City would not take part in the Giannis Antetokounmpo sweepstakes that will dominate the summertime conversation." However, Amick did note that the particular way the season ended for the Thunder could be enough to "re-spark that conversation," even if acquiring Antetokounmpo would be something of an out-of-character move for the ultra-patient Sam Presti.

Beyond any theoretical Antetokounmpo pursuit, Amick writes that there has "long been chatter about the Thunder having interest in Cleveland big man Evan Mobley." Mobley is a bigger part of the rumor mill because of way the Cavs' season ended, as Cleveland was throttled by New York as Mobley wasn't a dominant factor. Could there be a swap involving the suddenly embattled Chet Holmgren and Mobley? It makes some sense, even if there isn't anything firm to point to that at this juncture.

Regardless, it will be a tough sell to OKC ownership to may the kind of massive luxury tax bill it would take to "run it back" following an outcome that was unfavorable in 2025-26. That puts the futures of almost everyone on the roster other than Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and, presumably, Jalen Williams in some doubt. But, at this early point, the big names are going to surface in conversation, and thought bubbles are emerging around Giannis and Mobley in the hours after OKC's disappointing elimination.

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