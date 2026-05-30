2026 NBA Mock Draft after the NCAA Withdrawal Deadline

AJ Dybantsa goes No. 1 to Washington, followed by Darryn Peterson to Utah at No. 2, and Cameron Boozer landing with Memphis at No. 3.

The NBA Draft withdrawal deadline has passed with several potential first-round picks — Tyler Tanner, Amari Allen, Tounde Yessoufou, Malachi Moreno, Billy Richmond III — all removing their names and returning to college for another year of development and juicy NIL checks.

Meanwhile, the pre-draft process is in full swing, with team-specific workouts underway and new information on potential landing spots bubbling up daily. This is still a talent-rich class, even if the depth falls off a cliff in the second round. Here's how our latest two-round projections shape up:

1. Washington Wizards: AJ Dybantsa, F, Brigham Young

AJ Dybantsa - BYU Cougars | Ben Queen-Imagn Images

Height: 6'9

Wingspan: 7'1

Weight: 217

Class: Freshman

Draft Age: 19

All signs point to AJ Dybantsa at No. 1, even as Washington entertains the notion of trading down. This is a deep class and if Washington can acquire significant assets to move down a spot or two, that's smart business. It is also incredibly unlikely, just based on historical precedent.

Dybantsa was the best wing scorer to hit the college ranks since Kevin Durant. His explosive athleticism, unique size and incredible tight-space dexterity made him impossible to keep out of the paint and away from his spots. Dybantsa needs to become a more consistent shooter and a more engaged defender, but the upside of a bonafide go-to creator on the wing has clear appeal.

>> Read our AJ Dybantsa scouting report

2. Utah Jazz: Darryn Peterson, G, Kansas

Darryn Peterson - Kansas Jayhawks | Evert Nelson/The Capital-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Height: 6'5

Wingspan: 6'10

Weight: 199

Class: Freshman

Draft Age: 19

Utah has deep ties to both AJ Dybantsa and Cameron Boozer. Dybantsa went to BYU, Boozer's father is an ex-Jazz star and current Jazz scout. And yet, Darryn Peterson remains the easiest fit and the widely speculated favorite to land at No. 2. Utah has reinforced its frontcourt many times over; what the Jazz need is a proper two-way playmaker in the backcourt.

Peterson's freshman season at Kansas was equally frustrating and mysterious, as we never got a clear explanation of what caused his frequent cramping episodes (his creatine excuse doesn't fully carry water). That said, he's a smooth-as-silk scorer who has untapped rim pressure and creation potential if he can restore his athleticism to pre-Kansas levels. Moreover, he's an awesome, multi-positional defender, which isn't talked about enough.

>> Read our Darryn Peterson scouting report

3. Memphis Grizzlies: Cameron Boozer, F, Duke

Cameron Boozer - Duke Blue Devils | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Height: 6'8

Wingspan: 7'2

Weight: 253

Class: Freshman

Draft Age: 18

Cameron Boozer is the No. 1 prospect with a bullet here at FanSided, and while it's hard to call Dybantsa or Peterson "wrong" picks — they're all so talented — Boozer at No. 3 does feel especially like a coup. Memphis could give real consideration to Caleb Wilson, who's probably a more seamless defensive complement to Zach Edey, but Boozer's intangibles and NBA-ready physicality (not to mention the historic production from an 18-year-old) should give him a leg up.

Boozer gets miscast as a bully-ball forward. While that's certainly part of his skill set, Boozer was also a 40 percent 3-point shooter on healthy volume, a precise facilitator out of the pick-and-roll, a sturdy two-foot finisher off of cuts or drives, and a broadly chameleonic primary engine at Duke. He does a little bit of everything, with the blunt-force strength and cerebral supercomputer processing power to win against most defensive game plans. He's a great foundation upon which Memphis can build its next contending roster.

>> Read our Cameron Boozer scouting report

4. Chicago Bulls: Caleb Wilson, F, North Carolina

Caleb Wilson - North Carolina Tar Heels | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Height: 6'9

Wingspan: 7'0

Weight: 211

Class: Freshman

Draft Age: 19

The first strategic comment we heard from new Bulls top executive Bryson Graham was his 'SLAP' philosophy, or 'Size, Length, Athleticism, Physicality.' In retrospect, that was the perfect preamble for positive lottery luck and the opportunity to select UNC forward Caleb Wilson at No. 4. Boozer has Chicago connections and would be a dream come true if he slides, but Wilson is far more than a consolation prize.

Wilson has a lot to clean up on both ends. He can find himself overextended and out of position on defense at times, but he's also so agile and so explosive that it often does not matter. He can recover in a split second, and he flies around the court with tremendous fervor. Disruption is his top objective. Wilson is still a non-shooter right now, but he flashes nice touch in the mid-range, and he's remarkably quick attacking the rim. The force and burst with which he operates could lead to special results once his frame fills out.

>> Read our Caleb Wilson scouting report

5. Los Angeles Clippers (via IND): Keaton Wagler, G, Illinois

Keaton Wagler - Illinois Fighting Illini | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

Height: 6'5

Wingspan: 6'6

Weight: 188

Class: Freshman

Draft Age: 19

Los Angeles lucked out and received the No. 5 overall pick from Indiana after it was top-four protected as part of the Ivica Zubac trade. The most common name tied to the Clippers, still, is Keaton Wagler. And it makes sense, as Wagler offers the size and off-ball utility to potentially share a backcourt rotation with Darius Garland.

There are under-discussed concerns with Wagler, who will struggle to turn the corner and create clean looks for himself against NBA athletes. He's thin and a very sticky mover, in that he doesn't create easy burst or lift. Still, Wagler was a nuclear shooter and he's a razor-sharp processor. The intersection of size, skill and feel is so valuable in today's NBA and Wagler has enough in each category to overcome those athletic limitations.

>> Read our Keaton Wagler scouting report

6. Brooklyn Nets: Aday Mara, C, Michigan

Aday Mara - Michigan Wolverines | Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

Height: 7'3

Wingspan: 7'6

Weight: 260

Class: Junior

Draft Age: 21

Aday Mara built up a lot of momentum in March and sustained it at the Combine, where he tested reasonably well and posted the second-tallest standing reach in recorded NBA history (9-foot-9). Mara was the most dominant rim protector in college basketball, paired with impressive vision and feel as a passer on the other end.

Brooklyn selected three guards and a point-forward in last year's first round, and while another guard certainly isn't the worst outcome here, the Nets could look to put together a more logistically sound roster this offseason. Absent their own 2027 first-round pick rights, the Nets can't really tank. With Nic Claxton on the decline, Mara offers immediate defensive stability and empowerment while also helping to connect dots and finish plays on the interior offensively.

7. Sacramento Kings: Darius Acuff Jr., G, Arkansas

Darius Acuff Jr. - Arkansas Razorbacks | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Height: 6'2

Wingspan: 6'7

Weight: 186

Class: Freshman

Draft Age: 19

Kings president Scott Perry once coached Darius Acuff Sr. in college, so it comes as little surprise that Sacramento is the rumored floor for Acuff Jr. on draft night. There's still a chance Acuff — easily the most poised and productive freshman guard in the country last season — comes off the board sooner than this. Or maybe the Kings trade up. Given the well-founded defensive concerns and the trends of today's NBA, however, there's a good chance Sacramento can stay put and land its No. 1 target.

Acuff measured well at the Combine, with a long and sturdy frame for his position, and yet he's in historically bad company when it comes to rebounds and steals. The tape wasn't much better than the metrics, as Acuff rarely offered more than light resistance. He will need to get better on that end in order to reach his NBA ceiling, but there's a clear path to offensive stardom. Acuff is always in total command, with a buttery 3-point stroke and a willingness to embrace varied responsibilities on- or off-ball, depending on what the team needs.

>> Read our Darius Acuff Jr. scouting report

8. Atlanta Hawks (via NOP): Mikel Brown Jr., G, Louisville

Mikel Brown Jr. - Louisville Cardinals | Matt Stone/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Height: 6'4

Wingspan: 6'8

Weight: 190

Class: Freshman

Draft Age: 20

Mikel Brown Jr. is fully cleared from the back injury that hindered him throughout his lone season at Louisville. In terms of pure talent and upside, here's arguably the best non-Peterson guard on the board — a twitchy ball-handler, limitless shooter and visionary passer. NBA teams, however, will want to gauge how consistent and sustainable it all is.

Brown relied a ton on difficult jumpers this past season. He makes them at a decent clip, but he's prone to high highs and low lows. His rim finishing and foul-drawing were positive signs, but Brown will need to add muscle and visit the interior more frequently. He will also need to trade some of his more ambitious passes for fewer turnovers. Still, the Hawks need a lead guard who can stretch and tilt a defense and get the halfcourt offense rolling. Brown, if everything clicks, could replicate and one day maybe even exceed Trae Young.

>> Read our Mikel Brown Jr. scouting report

9. Dallas Mavericks: Brayden Burries, G, Arizona

Brayden Burries - Arizona Wildcats | Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

Height: 6'4

Wingspan: 6'6

Weight: 215

Class: Freshman

Draft Age: 20

No prospect benefits more from the Thunder-Spurs heavyweight fight playing out before our eyes than Brayden Burries, a strong, battering-ram defender who invites a wide range of matchups and responsibilities on that end of the floor. Dallas' new GM Mike Schmitz has illuminated the value of versatility, feel and positional size in the past. Burries is not particularly tall, but he offers wing attributes in a guard's frame.

The Mavs need to round out the backcourt and Burries is a perfect complement to Kyrie Irving. He can take primary assignments on defense, bomb spot-up 3s and attack straight-line off the catch, with enough craft and brute force to finish effectively below the rim. He's a connector and a dirty work guy; the combined ferocity bubbling between Burries and Cooper Flagg should help Dallas feel good about its young core's winning qualities.

10. Milwaukee Bucks: Nate Ament, F, Tennessee

Nate Ament - Tennessee Volunteers | Brianna Paciorka/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Height: 6'10

Wingspan: 7'0

Weight: 211

Class: Freshman

Draft Age: 19

Nate Ament is a classic mystery box prospect with a ton of upside. It's easy to watch him effortlessly sink mid-range jumpers at his size, with his sky-high release point, and see the roadmap to a future star on the wing. Ament also covers large areas on defense and while some of the interior scoring needs significant work, his free throw rate was quite high. Another potential star indicator.

Milwaukee loves these more theoretical swings on potential. And, with Giannis almost certainly gone and a rebuild soon to take place, Ament is the kind of dice roll the Bucks can feel good about. That said, he lacks the strength and explosiveness to consistently create clean looks for himself, which leads to a lot of stalled drives or swatted layups. Ament's efficiency, especially at the rim, was concerningly low for a player his size. The Bucks will need Ament to become a little less stiff and a little more slippery.

11. Golden State Warriors: Morez Johnson Jr., F, Michigan

Morez Johnson Jr. - Michigan Wolverines | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Height: 6'9

Wingspan: 7'4

Weight: 251

Class: Sophomore

Draft Age: 20

Golden State remains committed to Stephen Curry and Draymond Green for the time being, with Steve Kerr back on a new two-year contract. That means the Dubs will probably target win-now talent. Kerr has long valued defensive competence and offensive feel when it comes to his young players. Morez Johnson Jr. was critical to Michigan's championship DNA and can help the Warriors out quite a bit early on.

The Warriors' frontcourt (besides Green) has been a talent black hole in recent years. Jonathan Kuminga flamed out and the center rotation is in shambles. Johnson has the bulk and athleticism to toggle between the four and the five, with incredible range and instincts as a defender, a hearty appetite on the glass and enough hints of 3-point range to believe he can space the floor eventually (while cleaning up on easy finishes at the rim in the meantime).

12. Oklahoma City Thunder (via LAC): Kingston Flemings, G, Houston

Kingston Flemings - Houston Cougars | Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

Height: 6'3

Wingspan: 6'4

Weight: 183

Class: Freshman

Draft Age: 19

There's a real chance Kingston Flemings tumbles further than expected after measuring small at the Combine. He's going to interview incredibly well, but NBA front offices may struggle to fully buy his defensive bonafides at 6-foot-3 barefoot with a plus-one wingspan. Plus, his finishing numbers really plummeted in conference play, with Flemings struggling to consistently get all the way to the rim and finish strong through contact.

OKC has a chance to maximize value here, adding to their battalion of twitchy, two-way guards. Flemings is another feisty on-ball defender with the athleticism and instincts to wreak havoc in passing lanes and even impact shots around the rim. With a bit more strength and fine-tuning on his footwork, Flemings' finishing numbers should perk back up. His blend of defense-tilting speed, touch and IQ are traits worth banking on.

>> Read our Kingston Flemings scouting report

13. Miami Heat: Yaxel Lendeborg, F, Michigan

Yaxel Lendeborg - Michigan Wolverines | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Height: 6'9

Wingspan: 7'3

Weight: 241

Class: Senior

Draft Age: 23

Yaxel Lendeborg's unique basketball journey ended with a championship run at Michigan. He's a late bloomer who went from negligible high school experience to JUCO and now all the way to the college mountaintop. He continues to be mentioned as a potential target for Miami, and understandably so. The Heat don't shy away from older prospects. Lendeborg also has a mix of leadership traits, intangibles and competitive intensity that will appeal to a Pat Riley-led organization.

The Heat will never tank. Lendeborg can step in and probably start next to Bam Adebayo from day one, providing the Heat with another rangy, bruising defensive anchor. Lendeborg embraces hard assignments. He has also developed into a potent spot-up shooter and a skillful interior finisher, with the ball-handling and connective passing chops to find an immediate role offensively.

>> Read our Yaxel Lendeborg scouting report

14. Charlotte Hornets: Cameron Carr, G, Baylor

Cameron Carr - Baylor Bears | Chris Jones-Imagn Images

Height: 6'5

Wingspan: 7'1

Weight: 184

Class: Junior

Draft Age: 21

Cameron Carr's explosive athleticism and gaping wingspan have folks dreaming big. He broke out of obscurity after two lost seasons at Tennessee to become the featured star at Baylor. Carr isn't bendy or shifty enough to consistently create his own offense, but he's a smart off-ball player, swooping to the rim for backdoor lob finishes and relocating for catch-and-shoot 3s, which he attempts with endless range and confidence.

The combined gravity of Kon Knueppel and Cameron Carr could work wonders in what is already a high-octane Hornets offense. Moreover, Carr's unique shot-blocking metrics on the wing should help cover some gaps on defense. If he can tighten his handle and add some core strength, Carr's high release point and springloaded athleticism give him a fairly high ceiling.

15. Chicago Bulls (via POR): Allen Graves, F, Santa Clara

Allen Graves - Santa Clara Broncos | James Snook-Imagn Images

Height: 6'8

Wingspan: 7'0

Weight: 225

Class: Freshman

Draft Age: 19

Allen Graves remains in the draft despite lucrative, high-profile NIL offers. He mostly came off the bench as a freshman at Santa Clara, but his stock (steal plus block) numbers are off the charts. Graves isn't especially bouncy, but he processes the floor at an elite level. He's always in the right position to make a play on the ball.

If the Bulls double up on defense-minded forwards, Graves should complement Wilson well. He offers strength and maturity, whereas Wilson is a bouncy, world-consuming energizer bunny. Graves can also space the floor offensively, with flashes of slashing and in-between touch shots that hint at upside beyond his streamlined role in college. Graves will shine in analytics models and he could end up a lot higher than folks expect.

16. Memphis Grizzlies (via PHX): Labaron Philon Jr., G, Alabama

Labaron Philon Jr. - Alabama Crimson Tide | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Height: 6'3

Wingspan: 6'6

Weight: 176

Class: Sophomore

Draft Age: 20

Labaron Philon was quietly as productive (if not more productive) than the freshmen guards bandied about as potential top-10 picks. He spent his freshman season off-ball next to Mark Sears, then took over the puppet strings in year two and blossomed. His 3-point volume and rim frequency both improved, with a much healthier dose of pull-up shooting.

There will be skeptics who fixate on Philon's unconventional mechanics and paper-thin frame, but he was much better at handling physicality this season. He added critical lower-body strength and he puts the ball on the string, able to slither through tight spaces and generate advantages on the regular. He also plays both ends of the floor. As Memphis looks for its Ja Morant successor, Philon is a potential home-run acquisition.

17. Oklahoma City Thunder (via PHI): Jayden Quaintance, C, Kentucky

Jayden Quaintance - Kentucky Wildcats | Jordan Prather-Imagn Images

Height: 6'9

Wingspan: 7'5

Weight: 253

Class: Sophomore

Draft Age: 18

OKC has limited roster spots available, so trading one or both of these picks is very much in the cards. If the Thunder stick here, Jayden Quaintance feels like a smart, calculated gamble. Health issues held him out of all but four games as a sophomore, but he's still young — a week older than Cameron Boozer, to be precise. He was also absurdly impactful as a 17-year-old rim protector at Arizona State a year ago.

Quaintance aced the Combine, with the wingspan, agility and explosiveness to back up his reputation as a potentially elite defensive anchor. Quaintance gets off the floor quickly, moves well in space and blocks shots with sonar-like anticipation. He's less refined on offense, but the movement skills are fun. He flashes some mid-post skills, and at worst, he's going to catch lobs and clean up the offensive glass. OKC can afford to develop him as patiently as needed.

18. Charlotte Hornets (via ORL): Karim López, F, Mexico

Karim López - New Zealand Breakers | Chris Hyde/GettyImages

Height: 6'8

Wingspan: 7'0

Weight: 222

Class: International

Draft Age: 19

This is a bottom-end projection for Karim López, who is tied to several lottery teams at this stage. Coming off of two impactful seasons in the NBL Next Stars program, López will become the first Mexican-born player selected in the first round. He's an improving spot-up shooter who displays impressive footwork and craft slashing to the rim.

Charlotte has needs to fill at the forward positions. López needs to shore up gaps in defensive awareness, but he made considerable strides this past season while playing in a notoriously physical and unforgiving pro league. He also needs to add a more dependable pull-up jumper to better counter defenses and unlock his ceiling, but the rim pressure and finishing skill, with his bowling-ball strength, carries significant appeal.

19. Toronto Raptors: Christian Anderson Jr., G, Texas Tech

Christian Anderson Jr. - Texas Tech Red Raiders | Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images

Height: 6'1

Wingspan: 6'6

Weight: 180

Class: Sophomore

Draft Age: 20

Toronto has compiled unbelieveable length and versatility on the defensive end, but eventually the offense needs to take a step in the right direction. Scottie Barnes could use more help to set the table and space the floor, which is where Christian Anderson Jr. comes in. He's arguably the best shooter in the draft, with excellent poise and vision.

Anderson is not a traditional Raptors pick — Toronto typically spams positional size — but that honestly is part of why this is such an excellent fit. His featherweight frame will pose liabilities on defense, but Toronto can adequately hide Anderson on that end of the floor. Meanwhile, his ability to toggle on- or off-ball should aid his fit with Toronto's gaggle of playmaking forward types.

20. San Antonio Spurs (via ATL): Hannes Steinbach, F, Washington

Hannes Steinbach - Washington Huskies | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Height: 6'10

Wingspan: 7'2

Weight: 248

Class: Freshman

Draft Age: 20

Hannes Steinbach's impressive measurements at the Combine certainly help his cause. He added more than 20 pounds over the last year. Steinbach still does not profile as a traditional rim-protecting five, but it's easy to imagine him in lineups next to Victor Wembanyama, adding a new layer of physicality and connectivity to the Spurs on both ends.

Steinbach is the best rebounder in the draft — a fundamentally sound glass cleaner with a wide base and a knack for clearing out space. He still moves reasonably well on defense and can impact shots on the interior with size and verticality alone. On the other end, he projects as a 3-point shooter long-term, with the interior touch and grace to get by in the meantime.

21. Detroit Pistons (via MIN): Dailyn Swain, F, Texas

Dailyn Swain - Texas Longhorns | Dustin Safranek-Imagn Images

Height: 67

Wingspan: 6'10

Weight: 211

Class: Junior

Draft Age: 20

Dailyn Swain will test the imagination of NBA front offices. He fits into a valued archetype as a big wing creator, with unbelievable dexterity in tight spaces and an advanced handle, able to manipulate the defense and fully weaponize his athleticism attacking the rim. Swain was one of the most prolific and efficient isolation scorers in college basketball last season. The downside: he can't really shoot.

This is a classic Detroit pick, for better or worse, in a very similar vein as Ausar Thompson and Ron Holland. Swain can contribute to Detroit's swarming defensive identity and, in theory, provide another ball-handling threat next to Cade Cunningham. But can he space the floor? Swain is efficient at the charity stripe and he displays promising touch on awkward-angle layups. He needs to overhaul his mechanics, speed up his release, and hopefully develop some semblance of a pull-up threat, however.

22. Philadelphia 76ers (via HOU): Chris Cenac Jr., C, Houston

Chris Cenac Jr. - Houston Cougars | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Height: 6'10

Wingspan: 7'5

Weight: 240

Class: Freshman

Draft Age: 19

It's unclear how Philadelphia's draft strategy will change under new leadership, even if most of Daryl Morey's staff remains in place for now. Chris Cenac Jr. offers a possible solution to the ongoing conundrum of Joel Embiid's backup — with the movement skills and potential versatility to spend ample time at the four spot, too.

Cenac's freshman year was a roller coaster, but he benefitted immensely from Houston's rugged and unforgiving play style. He hammered the glass and made real fundamental strides as a defender. That said, Cenac struggles to apply force and score as effectively as he should on the interior, instead prone to settling for contested, low-quality 2-point jumpers. The touch, athleticism and monster wingspan, however, really do capture the imagination. His ceiling is up there with any center in the draft.

23. Atlanta Hawks (via CLE): Luigi Suigo, C, Italy

Luigi Suigo - Italy | ALTAN GOCHER/GettyImages

Height: 7'3

Wingspan: 7'6

Weight: 289

Class: International

Draft Age: 19

Luigi Suigo has said he will go the college route if he's not a top-20 pick. He might settle for No. 23, especially with a path to early minutes (and impact) on a winning team in Atlanta. The Hawks need to reinforce the center rotation behind Onyeka Okongwu with a solid rim protector and interior anchor. Suigo's massive frame gives him a unique advantage in a lot of matchups.

Suigo will need to prove his mobility and vertical explosiveness are up to par against NBA athletes, but he deters shots with his reach alone. On the other end, there are fun skills to build upon. He's comfortable stepping out behind the 3-point line and facilitating on the short roll, although operating with more physicality and rendering quicker decisions will be a must.

24. New York Knicks: Isaiah Evans, F, Duke

Isaiah Evans - Duke Blue Devils | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Height: 6'6

Wingspan: 6'9

Weight: 186

Class: Sophomore

Draft Age: 20

Isaiah Evans confidently moved on from Duke after two years. He made important strides as a sophomore, complementing his perimeter flamethrowing with legitimate utility as a slasher. Evans will need to add strength, and he's not particularly explosive, but he bravely attacks closeouts and displays impressive physicality on drives, despite his thinner frame.

The Knicks are replete with quality bench guards and appear willing to re-sign Mitchell Robinson are market rate, so adding depth behind their talented trio of starting wings is a logical step. Evans' movement shooting ability — that knack for relocating and stepping into jumpers, in the flow of the offense — should play well on a team with multiple stars in place.

25. Los Angeles Lakers: Henri Veesaar, C, North Carolina

Henri Veesaar - North Carolina Tar Heels | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Height: 6'11

Wingspan: 7'2

Weight: 227

Class: Junior

Draft Age: 22

Los Angeles has worked out a ton of centers, which points to a clear need and a desire to address it. The Deandre Ayton experience this season was predictably infuriating. Henri Veesaar isn't the run-jump athlete we typically associate with a Luka Dončić-coded big man, but he's a skillful finisher with range out to the 3-point line and sharp connective instincts. He can add important offensive wrinkles to the Lakers' frontcourt.

Veesaar isn't necessarily a classic rim protector on the other end, but he has filled out his frame nicely and he's not a stiff, with the size and agility to provide real resistance in the paint. Skilled enough to potentially share the floor with another big, Veesaar keeps L.A.'s options open long-term and has the sort of polished skill set to promote immediate contributions.

26. Denver Nuggets: Zuby Ejiofor, C, St. John's

Zuby Ejiofor - St. John's Red Storm | Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

Height: 6'8

Wingspan: 7'2

Weight: 245

Class: Senior

Draft Age: 22

Denver will once again search for someone to hold down the fort in non-Jokić minutes next season. Zuby Ejiofor is a smidge undersized for a center, but his incredible strength and long-limbed agility more than make up for it. He was a total game-wrecker on the defensive end in college, developing into the beating heart of a voracious, rock-em, sock-em St. John's team.

Ejiofor gives the Nuggets switchable defense and legitimate help-side rim protection, but he's also a fluid straight-line driver and facilitator around the elbow, with the potential to operate as a connective hub and run some of the same actions that Jokić does with the Denver second unit. If Ejiofor shoots enough to stay on the floor with Jokić in certain matchups, even better.

27. Boston Celtics: Ebuka Okorie, G, Stanford

Ebuka Okorie - Stanford Cardinal | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Height: 6'1

Wingspan: 6'8

Weight: 186

Class: Freshman

Draft Age: 19

Boston's first round collapse raised new questions about the Celtics' path forward. In his exit interview, Brad Stevens noted their inability to generate consistent quality looks. Joe Mazzulla has lived and died by the 3-pointer for much of his Celtics tenure, but Boston went away from that strategy much of last season, only to revert to old habits in the playoffs and get burned for it.

Ebuka Okorie is this draft's preeminent one-man engine — a twitchy, explosive downhill creator who tilts a defense with his speed and applies constant pressure on the rim. He's a confident volume scorer at all three levels and while he didn't post huge assist numbers at Stanford, he's a smart, controlled player who doesn't turn the ball over. Despite his smaller stature, Okorie's length and physicality should help him align with the Celtics' defensive identity, too.

28. Minnesota Timberwolves (via DET): Bennett Stirtz, G, Iowa

Bennett Stirtz - Iowa Hawkeyes | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Height: 6'3

Wingspan: 6'6

Weight: 186

Class: Senior

Draft Age: 22

The trepidation inherent to old, smallish guards could mean Bennett Stirtz drops further than he should — and into Minnesota's lap. The Wolves need a point guard. It's the worst-kept secret of this draft, and Stirtz is an ideal solution. He consistently elevated his performance in big games at both Drake and Iowa, leading the latter to the Elite Eight in his only season on a Power Five team.

Stirtz shouldered a massive workload under longtime head coach Ben McCollum, which should be quickly alleviated at the next level. That should only empower his incredible poise and vision as a facilitator even more, not to mention the benefits his lights-out shooting and secondary creation can have next to a star creator like Anthony Edwards.

29. Cleveland Cavaliers (via SAS): Koa Peat, F, Arizona

Koa Peat - Arizona Wildcats | William Purnell-Imagn Images

Height: 6'7

Wingspan: 6'11

Weight: 245

Class: Freshman

Draft Age: 19

Koa Peat was probably the most interesting 'stay or go' candidate who actually stayed. Nothing but a winner since high school, Peat checks a ton of intangible boxes that teams will appreciate. He competes like hell, he's physically mature and he operates with excellent feel as a cutter, mid-range scorer and defender.

The issue is Peat basically does not shoot 3s and he's not much of a rim deterrent, which is a troubling mix for a modern power forward. Peat's powerful physicality, rebounding and overall intensity should help him deliver value, but it's unclear how exactly he will contribute offensively, especially in a playoff setting, out of the gate. Cleveland can take that leap of faith, however, and shore up their frontcourt depth behind the star-powered duo of Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley.

30. Dallas Mavericks (via OKC): Baba Miller, F, Cincinnati

Baba Miller - Cincinnati Bearcats | Aaron Doster-Imagn Images

Height: 6'11

Wingspan: 7'2

Weight: 208

Class: Senior

Draft Age: 22

Baba Miller quietly climbed draft boards all season and stood out in Combine scrimmages with his size, open-court athleticism and tantalizing guard skills. This is such a classic Masai Ujiri pick on the surface. Miller needed a few years to find his footing in college, but forwards with his skill package and athleticism don't come around often. Ujiri loves the intersection of size, skill and versatility as much as any executive in the league.

He will need to up his 3-point volume and add strength, but Miller has a workable handle and real vision as a passer. On the other end, he's a voracious rebounder with the lateral agility to handle switches and swoop in for weak-side blocks. There is real Dollar Store Scottie Barnes energy here, and Dallas could envision a lineup with multiple big, skilled facilitators in Miller and Cooper Flagg.

Team Player Position School 31. New York Knicks (via WAS) Meleek Thomas G Arkansas 32. Memphis Grizzlies (via IND) Tarris Reed Jr. C Connecticut 33. Brooklyn Nets Joshua Jefferson F Iowa State 34. Sacramento Kings Alex Karaban F Connecticut 35. San Antonio Spurs (via UTA) Richie Saunders F Brigham Young 36. Los Angeles Clippers (via MEM) Rafael Castro F George Washington 37. Oklahoma City Thunder (via DAL) Jack Kayil G Germany 38. Chicago Bulls (via NOP) Sergio de Larrea G Spain 39. Houston Rockets (via CHI) Braden Smith G Purdue 40. Boston Celtics (via MIL) Ugonna Onyenso C Virginia 41. Miami Heat (via GSW) Ryan Conwell G Louisville 42. San Antonio Spurs (via POR) Izaiyah Nelson F South Florida 43. Brooklyn Nets (via LAC) Trevon Brazile C Arkansas 44. San Antonio Spurs (via MIA) Emanuel Sharp G Houston 45. Sacramento Kings (via CHA) Nick Martinelli F Northwestern 46. Orlando Magic Otega Oweh G Kentucky 47. Phoenix Suns (via PHI) Ja'Kobi Gillespie G Tennessee 48. Dallas Mavericks (via PHX) Nate Bittle C Oregon 49. Denver Nuggets (via ATL) Bruce Thornton G Ohio State 50. Toronto Raptors Tobi Lawal F Virginia Tech 51. Washington Wizards (via MIN) Dillon Mitchell F St. John's 52. Los Angeles Clippers (via CLE) Trey Kaufman-Renn F Purdue 53. Houston Rockets Maliq Brown C Duke 54. Golden State Warriors (via LAL) Tyler Nickel F Vanderbilt 55. New York Knicks Jaden Bradley G Arizona 56. Chicago Bulls (via DEN) Aaron Nkrumah G Tennessee State 57. Atlanta Hawks (via BOS) Felix Okpara C Tennessee 58. New Orleans Pelicans (via DET) Milos Uzan G Houston 59. Minnesota Timberwolves (via SAS) Duke Miles G Vanderbilt 60. Washington Wizards (via OKC) Keyshawn Hall F Auburn

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