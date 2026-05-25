Cameron Boozer to the Thunder and 3 more wild NBA Draft blockbusters worth exploring

A third team contemplates a major reset that would send its star guard to a rising Eastern Conference contender in exchange for immediate draft assets.

One franchise could gamble on a rookie to solidify its core while another eyes a star return involving multiple top-20 picks and a young All-Star.

The 2026 NBA Draft class is loaded with generational talent, but blockbuster trades face new hurdles due to the CBA and lottery changes.

The 2026 NBA Draft class is hailed as generational, with three potential superstars in AJ Dybantsa, Darryn Peterson and Cameron Boozer (and potentially a fourth in Caleb Wilson, depending on whom you ask). There is also significant depth through the lottery, featuring several elite guard prospects.

Meanwhile, as the CBA inflicts maximum pain on high-spending teams and the league's new proposed lottery system dramatically reduces everyone's willingness to trade draft picks, blockbuster trades are harder than ever to get across the finish line. And yet, with so much talent on the board in June (and with so many stars facing uncertain futures), we could see major moves in the coming weeks. Here are a few galaxy-brain ideas in the name of shaking things up a bit.

Thunder blockbuster trade for Cameron Boozer

Cameron Boozer - Duke Blue Devils | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Oklahoma City has a near-unparalleled war chest and will quickly run into financial problems next season as Chet Holmgren's and Jalen Williams' rookie-scale extensions kick in. Rather than breaking up their core, OKC could simply push its chips in, hoping to maximize the four-year window those max contracts create.

Memphis ought to relish the chance to add a franchise cornerstone like Cameron Boozer, the odds-on favorite to land at No. 3 in June. But the opportunity to flip a still-unproven Boozer into four first-round picks and a potential All-Star point guard in Ajay Mitchell could at least get Memphis to the negotiating table.

The Grizzlies would, presumably, offload Ja Morant in a separate trade and hand the keys to Mitchell. Meanwhile, Memphis gets three top-20 picks (12, 16, 17) to either spam areas of need or to repackage and move back up into the top 10. The Clippers and Mavericks picks are both swaps, meaning Memphis would receive the best of L.A. or OKC's picks in 2027 and the best of Dallas or OKC's picks in 2028. With the new flattened lottery odds, there's a real chance for Memphis to strike gold there, as neither the Clippers nor Mavericks were playoff teams this past season.

Boozer would essentially give OKC a fourth star on a rookie-scale contract, and one whose connective instincts and versatile skill set — not to mention his rugged physicality and sky-high I.Q. — should make him an instant, seamless fit.

Nets acquire second first-round pick in exchange for Michael Porter Jr.

Michael Porter Jr. - Brooklyn Nets | Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Brooklyn owes the swap rights to its 2027 first-round pick to Houston, which means the Nets won't tank (intentionally) next season. Given their immense cap flexibility, financial relief is not reason enough to trade Michael Porter Jr., and a straight influx of future picks does not really help Brooklyn build for immediate success.

That said, there's room to thread the needle — to compete next season while still maintaining the long view. Brandon Ingram makes a near-identical salary to MPJ, but he's under contract for an extra year. If the Raptors decide to look for a more optimal fit and some flexibility for their own cap sheet, acquiring Porter in exchange for Ingram (and at the cost of their No. 19 pick) could do the trick.

Porter aligns with Toronto's focus on infinite positional size, but he's also a knockdown shooter who thrived with an increase in usage last season. Whereas Ingram can become a bit of a ball-stopper, Porter will space the floor, attack seams with intention and benefit from the Raptors' elite defensive infrastructure. The Raptors can decide to extend him or let him walk (or sign-and-trade) in a year.

Ingram takes a more front-and-center role in Brooklyn, which is more his speed. The Nets also have the cap space and assets to add another star later in the offseason. Ingram's silky mid-range game and big-wing creation should pair nicely with young table-setters like Egor Dëmin and Nolan Traoré, whose best attributes typically correlate to teammates' success. Also, Jordi Fernandez unlocked a new version of Porter; Brooklyn can hope for a similar leap in production and efficiency from Ingram.

Cavs press eject on the Donovan Mitchell era

Donovan Mitchell - Cleveland Cavaliers | David Richard-Imagn Images

Cleveland has severely disappointed in the Eastern Conference Finals, which could spark major changes (some might call them overreactions) in the offseason. This core (minus James Harden) has a long and increasingly unsatisfactory track record, and Donovan Mitchell becomes eligible for a supermax extension after next season. James Harden also needs a new contract. There is a nonzero chance we see Cleveland hit the reset button.

Atlanta, meanwhile, was the best team in the Eastern Conference over the second half of the season (and to date, the only team to actually challenge New York in the playoffs). The Hawks have built a fascinating, malleable young core around Jalen Johnson, with high-level defenders on the perimeter and size across the board.

What the Hawks need most after the Trae Young trade is a drink-stirrer — a dependable advantage creator and primary half-court scorer who is ideally a level up from CJ McCollum. Mitchell is exactly that, and at 29 years old, the Hawks can feel reasonably good about that next contract.

In exchange, the Cavs get two first-round picks in June (including No. 8 in a deep draft), plus a wing-sized creator in Nickeil Alexander-Walker, a worthwhile developmental project in Zaccharie Risacher and another future first-round pick for their troubles. This ain't a half-bad reset.

Massive 3-team trade sends Giannis to Boston

Giannis Antetokounmpo - Milwaukee Bucks | Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

Minnesota receives: San Antonio's 2028 first-round pick (No. 1 protected), Boston's 2031 first-round pick, Minnesota's 2032 first-round pick swap, Minnesota's 2033 first-round pick, Boston's 2033 first-round pick

Giannis Antetokounmpo is reportedly enamored with the Celtics and Heat as potential landing spots. Boston has an ace up its sleeve in the form of Finals MVP Jaylen Brown, who feels more vulnerable to trade talks than ever after Boston's first-round exit (and Brown's subsequent online musings).

As far as a potential three-team construction goes, it all depends on how Milwaukee wants to approach the next few years. Absent control over their draft picks, the Bucks might just try to contend with Brown as their centerpiece. If Milwaukee would rather test the basketball gods (and these new flattened lottery odds), however, a more future-focused return could appease them more.

Enter Minnesota. Portland, Atlanta and other teams could get in on the Brown bidding (and probably outbid the asset-poor Wolves), but Minnesota has been foaming at the mouth for a chance to land another star next to Anthony Edwards. Minnesota can't put together a Giannis-level package, but settling for Brown (with Giannis staying in the East) isn't the worst outcome either.

Milwaukee gets a couple win-now pieces still in Julius Randle and Jaden McDaniels, with the latter only 25 years old and flirting with a major breakout. The Wolves receive essentially six first-round picks and a future swap, with three 2026 picks (11, 27, 28) that can be used or repackaged in June.

Boston pairs Giannis and Jayson Tatum in an attempt to regain control over the East. Minnesota adds another talented creator on the perimeter in Brown, without sacrificing too much of their stalwart defensive identity. The Bucks begin the long and winding road of a rebuild. This could turn into a win-win-win situation, especially if McDaniels unlocks a higher gear as basically the face of Bucks basketball.

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