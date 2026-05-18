2026 NBA Mock Draft: Tracking the biggest risers and fallers from the combine

After a week of athletic testing and scrimmages in Chicago, the 2026 NBA Draft Combine is officially behind us. While it's unwise to put too much stock into what happens in an open gym and outside a normal basketball context, NBA front offices absolutely use the Combine measurements as a crucial data point in the pre-draft process.

The scrimmages are especially important as a proving ground for fringe talent. Yanic Konan Niederhauser went from an unheralded prospect to a first-round pick last year after a few flashy performances at the Combine (and strong workouts afterward). So, let's update our top-60 projections as the information pool widens:

1. Washington Wizards: AJ Dybantsa, F, Brigham Young

AJ Dybantsa - BYU Cougars | Aaron Baker-Imagn Images

Height: 6'9

Wingspan: 7'1

Weight: 217

Class: Freshman

Draft Age: 19

Washington will reportedly consider trading down, which is smart in such a talent-rich class — at least within the top four. Assuming the Wizards stay put, however, this feels like AJ Dybantsa's spot to lose. The Wizards spam length and athleticism on the wing in every draft. Dybantsa is the logical conclusion of their draft strategy — an explosive, bendy downhill slasher with three-level scoring ability and an All-NBA ceiling.

Dybantsa's lazy defense was a problem at BYU and he's a concerningly heliocentric scorer, but he could tamp down his usage and embrace a more free-flowing, balanced role with better teammates around him. Dybantsa's creates advantages with his first step and extends them with dizzying handles, which offers a clear and singular path to stardom at his size. If he embraces playing next to Trae Young and Washington's gaggle of other mutli-faceted wings, the sky is the limit.

>> Read our AJ Dybantsa scouting report

2. Utah Jazz: Darryn Peterson, G, Kansas

Darryn Peterson - Kansas Jayhawks | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Height: 6'5

Wingspan: 6'10

Weight: 199

Class: Freshman

Draft Age: 19

Utah has strong connections to Dybantsa, a BYU star and Utah high school phenom, as well as Cameron Boozer, whose father was an All-Star for the Jazz (and now works in their scouting department). Still, the safe bet here in Darryn Peterson, whose malleable off-ball scoring repertoire aligns nicely with a loaded Utah frontcourt.

Health concerns put a damper on Peterson's freshman year at Kansas, but he finished the season healthy and tested reasonably well at the Combine. If he can put the cramping concerns to bed, NBA scouts have plenty of high school to support the belief that Peterson can become more of a primary creator at the next level, compared to his stunted, spot-up heavy usage in Lawrence.

>> Read our Darryn Peterson scouting report

3. Memphis Grizzlies: Cameron Boozer, F, Duke

Cameron Boozer - Duke Blue Devils | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

Height: 6'8

Wingspan: 7'2

Weight: 253

Class: Freshman

Draft Age: 18

Cameron Boozer as the No. 1 prospect here at FanSided and it's clear some NBA decision-makers share that view, but consensus has swung heavily toward Dybantsa and Peterson at the top. In fact, Boozer will need to fend off Caleb Wilson in the pre-draft process. The perception of Boozer as a limited athlete and "lower ceiling" prospect is widespread.

Memphis leans heavy on analytics, however, which will paint Boozer as the clear best option available. He's a classic false ceiling prospect — his upside is so much higher than folks realize, largely because he wins in unconventional, unsexy ways. Boozer has an uncommon blend of strength, coordination and processing power. He's so smart for his age, with elite court-mapping and passing skills. He shot over 40 percent from deep as a freshman and scored efficiently (and diversely) at every level. No, he's not overrated.

>> Read our Cameron Boozer scouting report

4. Chicago Bulls: Caleb Wilson, F, North Carolina

Caleb Wilson - North Carolina Tar Heels | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Height: 6'9

Wingspan: 7'0

Weight: 211

Class: Freshman

Draft Age: 19

Caleb Wilson is less polished on the defensive end than his reputation would suggest. He can get caught ball-watching and he sometimes overextends, a byproduct of his relentless motor. That isn't a bad problem necessarily at his age. Wilson has the tools to carve out a multiple time All-Defense career. He covers so much ground, with pogo-stick hops and a sharp, if untrained nose for the ball.

New Bulls GM Bryson Graham made a strong first impression in his intro presser, citing his SLAP philosophy — size, length, athleticism, physicality. That is Wilson to a T. He will need to polish his decision-making offensively and hopefully develop a more functional handle, but Wilson explodes down the lane and scores more on self-created dunks than any other prospect in the class, a telltale star indicator.

>> Read our Caleb Wilson scouting report

5. Los Angeles Clippers (via IND): Keaton Wagler, G, Illinois

Keaton Wagler - Illinois Fighting Illini | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Height: 6'5

Wingspan: 6'6

Weight: 188

Class: Freshman

Draft Age: 19

There's enough momentum behind Keaton Wagler in this spot to hold the line, but it's fair to wonder if Wagler is a potential pre-draft faller. He struggled to create easy offense for himself at Illinois, and while a big guard with nuclear pull-up shooting sounds great on paper, Wagler's frame is such that he often plays much smaller than his listed height.

In the end, this does make sense for L.A. on paper, as Wagler's off-ball gravity and connective instincts should allow him to function in a lineup with Kawhi Leonard and more importantly, Darius Garland. Acuff, Flemings and other small point guards just feel miscast on the Clippers' current roster. Wagler has a unique intersection of positional size, skill and feel. He will need to prove that it's enough to overcome glaring athletic limitations.

>> Read our Keaton Wagler scouting report

6. Brooklyn Nets: Kingston Flemings, G, Houston

Kingston Flemings - Houston Cougars | Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

Height: 6'3

Wingspan: 6'4

Weight: 183

Class: Freshman

Draft Age: 19

Kingston Flemings didn't measure terribly well at the Combine, but he aced the athletic testing and he's sure to win over scouts and NBA GMs with his glowing personality. Flemings blossomed as a natural leader at Houston, a program where veterans typically rule the day. He's incredibly sharp mentally, with the quick-twitch athleticism and defensive instincts necessary to overcome any concerns related to his smaller frame.

Just on a technical level, Flemings is far and away the best defender of this mid-lottery guard run. He times his rotations and is able to get vertical without fouling. He will need to add strength, but Flemings' ability to tilt a defense and distribute on the move consistently pops — and it's something Brooklyn could use, since Egor Dëmin is more of a spot-up shooter and connector on the perimeter. Flemings' finishing numbers at the rim cratered in conference play, but a few footwork tweaks and a bit more muscle should improve those results. That he gets to the rim and displays functional touch is far more important than the results from one college season.

>> Read our Kingston Flemings scouting report

7. Sacramento Kings: Darius Acuff Jr., G, Arkansas

Darius Acuff Jr. - Arkansas Razorbacks | Travis Register-Imagn Images

Height: 6'2

Wingspan: 6'7

Weight: 186

Class: Freshman

Draft Age: 19

Darius Acuff measured well at the Combine, which he hopes will alleviate concerns on the defensive end. Results matter more than anything, of course, and the results at Arkansas were poor. He carried a huge offensive burden, and it's not uncommon for young guards to slack on that end of the floor. Even so, Acuff's low rebounding and stock rates put him in truly worrisome company. Sacramento will be betting on an outlier.

Thankfully, Acuff has shown more than enough to think he's an outlier. He was the most productive freshman guard since Trae Young, with absolute composure as a facilitator and a three-level scorer. Acuff's footwork, tempo and ball control were elite. He's never sped up and he consistently makes the right decision with the rock. He's a lights-out shooter. If he can use his strength and burst to score more consistently at the rim, there will be precious few holes in his repertoire on the offensive end. Sacramento at No. 7 feels like his absolute floor at this stage. Los Angeles and Brooklyn will both give Acuff serious consideration, regardless of perceived fit issues.

>> Read our Darius Acuff Jr. scouting report

8. Atlanta Hawks (via NOP): Aday Mara, C, Michigan

Aday Mara - Michigan Wolverines | Ron Johnson-Imagn Images

Height: 7'3

Wingspan: 7'6

Weight: 260

Class: Junior

Draft Age: 21

Aday Mara's 9-foot-9 standing reach tied Mark Williams for the second-highest in NBA Combine history, behind only 7-foot-6 Tacko Fall. The Michigan junior measured 7-foot-3 barefoot, even taller than expected, with a sturdy frame and the two-way impact to promote real buzz inside the top 10. Atlanta could really use a proper defensive anchor at the five spot.

This is a great match for player and team. Mara's ability to operate as a passing hub at the elbow, or to rifle outlet passes after a rebound, should set up the Hawks' gaggle of slashers and play-finishing wings quite nicely. He can work two-man actions with Jalen Johnson, Nickeil Alexander-Walker and whomever assumes CJ McCollum's minutes in the backcourt. Atlanta strongly considered Donovan Clingan at No. 1 a couple years ago. Mara has the chance to be an even better investment at the center position.

9. Dallas Mavericks: Mikel Brown Jr., G, Louisville

Mikel Brown Jr. - Louisville Cardinals | Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images

Height: 6'4

Wingspan: 6'8

Weight: 190

Class: Freshman

Draft Age: 20

Mikel Brown Jr. could land as high as No. 5 with a strong pre-draft process. His skill set should play well in a workout settings; he's a bombs-away shooter with deep range and a twitchy, ball-on-string handles. His passing vision is arguably the best in the class. While Brown can play a little too loose with the basketball, his creativity and daring nature as a passer will consistently lead to open shots that other point guards simply can't make.

This will be the first pick of the Masai Ujiri and Mike Schmitz era in Dallas. You'd expect the Mavs to prioritize length and versatility as a result, but Schmitz's track record in Portland hints at an emphasis on feel. Brown is the tallest and longest of the lottery-range point guards anyhow, and Dallas needs another on-ball juicer to get this offense going (and potentially take over for Kyrie Irving in a couple years). This should be Brown's floor.

>> Read our Mikel Brown Jr. scouting report

10. Milwaukee Bucks: Nate Ament, F, Tennessee

Nate Ament - Tennessee Volunteers | Randy Sartin-Imagn Images

Height: 6'10

Wingspan: 7'0

Weight: 211

Class: Freshman

Draft Age: 19

Milwaukee hopes to resolve Giannis Antetokounmpo's uncertain future before the draft, either with a trade or an extension. Right now, the former feels more likely, as there's palpable tension between Antetokounmpo and the front office. The Bucks simply aren't built to contend at the moment, and while the No. 10 pick can provide a nice building block for the future, it probably won't contribute meaningfully to Milwaukee's wins-loss ratio next season.

This feels like the start of Nate Ament's range. A five-star recruit, Ament entered his freshman season at Tennessee as a projected top-five pick. Injuries and other struggles got in the way, but NBA teams are historically very forgiving to tall, skilled wings who can rope 3s and attack closeouts. Ament drew a lot of fouls last season and his touch outweighs any percentage-related concerns. That said, he does not fair well against physicality and he struggled to carve out clean looks below the rim or against stiff point-of-attack defense in the mid-range, which can lead to miserable cold spells. Milwaukee will need to operate with patience, but this is a classic Jon Horst upside swing.

11. Golden State Warriors: Yaxel Lendeborg, F, Michigan

Yaxel Lendeborg - Michigan Wolverines | Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

Height: 6'9

Wingspan: 7'3

Weight: 241

Class: Senior

Draft Age: 23

Golden State re-signed Steve Kerr for two more years, which virtually guarantees two more years of Stephen Curry (at least) and two more years of a win-now approach in the draft. Yaxel Lendeborg aligns spiritually with what has made Golden State so special in the past; he's a versatile two-way forward with potentially elite versatility on defense and a lot of self-confidence. He's unafraid to speak his mind to the media and, to be frank, Lendeborg feels like a perfect spiritual successor to Draymond Green.

Lendeborg will play most of his rookie season at 24 years old, which is an outlier among recent lottery picks. That said, he is a late bloomer who has made significant strides across six years of college basketball. He was the best player on the reigning champs at Michigan, not only on defense, but drilling spot-up 3s, scoring efficiently at the rim and showcasing the dribble-pass-shoot utility every NBA team covets on the wing.

>> Read our Yaxel Lendeborg scouting report

12. Oklahoma City Thunder (via LAC): Morez Johnson Jr., F, Michigan

Morez Johnson Jr. - Michigan Wolverines | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Height: 6'9

Wingspan: 7'4

Weight: 251

Class: Sophomore

Draft Age: 20

Morez Johnson Jr.'s strong showing at the Combine means we could see the entire Michigan 'Big Three' land in the lottery. Johnson was third fiddle on a deep and talented Wolverines squad, but with the size of a center and the mobility of a switchable forward, the sophomore checks too many boxes for teams to ignore. He's one of the most disruptive defensive helpers in the class, with strong rebounding metrics, a 40 percent 3-point shot (albeit on low volume) and elite efficiency finishing at the rim.

While Johnson won't shoulder the most robust role on offense, he profiles as a plug-and-play contributor — the sort OKC should prioritize as a championship contender looking to stockpile cheap, malleable depth pieces. With Isaiah Hartenstein approaching free agency and Thomas Sorber still unproven, the Thunder would benefit from Johnson's ability to fit into various lineups and schemes, while aligning with their rough-and-tumble defensive identity.

13. Miami Heat: Cameron Carr, G, Baylor

Cameron Carr - Baylor Bears | Chris Jones-Imagn Images

Height: 6'5

Wingspan: 7'1

Weight: 184

Class: Junior

Draft Age: 21

Cameron Carr put himself on the map for lottery teams at the Combine. Already considered a first round talent, Carr's plus-eight wingspan and 42.5-inch vertical leap further enunciated his unique physical gifts. He also dropped 30 points in a scrimmage, outclassing the competition by a wide margin before bowing out and setting up what promises to be a strong pre-draft process for the Baylor wing.

Carr's focus at the next level will be improving his core strength and flexibility, which should help him stick at the point of attack on defense and potentially develop a more functional handle on the other end. In the meantime, Miami can invest in Carr as a bouncy, disruptive roamer with outlier shot-blocking numbers for his position. He is also one of the best shooters in the draft, with endless range and confidence, made more appealing by his willingness to relocate, cut, and flash his athleticism on lobs and backdoor finishes at the rim.

14. Charlotte Hornets: Brayden Burries, G, Arizona

Brayden Burries - Arizona Wildcats | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

Height: 6'4

Wingspan: 6'6

Weight: 215

Class: Freshman

Draft Age: 20

Brayden Burries tested well athletically and weighed in 10-15 pounds stronger than he was listed at Arizona. He's an older freshman who didn't carry a huge on-ball workload last season, but Burries was the best player on a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament, guiding Arizona to historic heights. He will put his best foot forward on defense every night and he's an efficient inside-out scorer, with the strength and craft to finish through contact and draw fouls at the rim.

Charlotte made it a clear priority last year to draft winners — prospects with strong two-way attributes, high feel and, well, literal strength. It's part of why Kon Knueppel is so much better than your average sharpshooter and connector. He has the muscle to bump guys off their spot and score off two feet under the rim. Burries offers similar qualities in a guard and he can fit right into Charlotte's thriving offensive ecosystem, with the Hornets hoping to take an even bigger leap next season.

15. Chicago Bulls (via POR): Jayden Quaintance, C, Kentucky

Jayden Quaintance - Kentucky Wildcats | Jordan Prather-Imagn Images

Height: 6'9

Wingspan: 7'5

Weight: 253

Class: Sophomore

Draft Age: 18

Jayden Quaintance lit up the Combine with his freakish athleticism and supplied a helpful reminder of why he entered the season projected by many as a top-five pick. Still only a week older than Cameron Boozer as a college sophomore, Quaintance's size, agility and defensive anticipation are off the charts. If he can stay healthy and reach his ceiling, there's perennial All-Defense potential.

The Bulls want to emphasize size and physicality; Quaintance and Caleb Wilson certainly fit that vision. Chicago desperately needs an anchor in the frontcourt after trading Nikola Vučević, and while Quaintance could slide due to well-founded medical concerns — he missed half his freshman year to a torn ACL and all but four games as a sophomore due to lingering swelling in his knee — this is the sort of swing Chicago's new front office should take as it seeks to turn around a franchise stuck in neutral.

16. Memphis Grizzlies (via PHX): Labaron Philon Jr., G, Alabama

Labaron Philon Jr. - Alabama Crimson Tide | David Leong-Imagn Images

Height: 6'3

Wingspan: 6'6

Weight: 176

Class: Sophomore

Draft Age: 20

Labaron Philon will need to answer questions about his spindly frame and lackluster athleticism, but he added enough lower-body strength as a sophomore to hold his line on drives and consistently earn trips to the free throw line. Philon has never been dependent on burst, instead dancing through the soft center of a defense with gear shifts and creative handles. He pumped up his pull-up shooting volume this season, too, with feather-soft touch that points to long-term viability from 3-point range.

Memphis has made its intention to trade Ja Morant clear. Philon can step in as the heir apparent, potentially earning major minutes as a rookie. He's comfortable on- or off-ball, which bodes well for his fit next to a frontcourt hub like Cameron Boozer. If he slips due to the overwhelming depth of guards in this class, Memphis could come away with a steal.

17. Oklahoma City Thunder (via PHI): Dailyn Swain, F, Texas

Dailyn Swain - Texas Longhorns | Dustin Safranek-Imagn Images

Height: 67

Wingspan: 6'10

Weight: 211

Class: Junior

Draft Age: 20

Is there a more OKC-coded prospect in this draft than Dailyn Swain? The Thunder love a big, wing-sized ball-handler, and Swain checks that box. He applies constant pressure on the rim, with an explosive first step and incredibly refined footwork, able to shift gears and bend at odd angles to create a driving lane. He ranked among the most efficient isolation scorers in college basketball as a junior, with real passing chops for when the defense collapses.

Swain will require some patience at the next level, as he's a low-volume shooter with a noticeable hitch in his release. OKC develops shooters better than any other team, however, and their depth should afford Swain the necessary cushion to develop slowly and play to his strengths in concentrated doses. He's a rangy, committed defender who aligns with OKC's competitive DNA in every way. This pick has home run potential.

18. Charlotte Hornets (via ORL): Hannes Steinbach, F, Washington

Hannes Steinbach - Washington Huskies | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Height: 6'10

Wingspan: 7'2

Weight: 248

Class: Freshman

Draft Age: 20

Hannes Steinbach didn't get much national shine this season at Washington, but he was incredibly productive, building on the positive momentum from his stint with Germany's U19 team in the FIBA World Cup last summer. Charlotte needs more optionality in the frontcourt. Steinbach has NBA center size with the skill necessary to thrive as a power forward.

Charlotte can benefit immediately from Steinbach's natural physicality and elite impact as a rebounder. With a wide base and pro-ready frame, Steinbach has no trouble clearing out space in the lane. He will also set sturdy screens and facilitate on the short roll, with natural vision. Steinbach displays soft touch from the intermediate range and has the brute force to power through mismatches at the rim. The Hornets will want to see Steinbach get more comfortable behind the 3-point line, but he checks all the right boxes in a frontcourt rotation that includes Ryan Kalkbrenner, Moussa Diabaté and Miles Bridges.

19. Toronto Raptors: Chris Cenac Jr., C, Houston

Chris Cenac Jr. - Houston Cougars | Evert Nelson/The Capital-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Height: 6'10

Wingspan: 7'5

Weight: 240

Class: Freshman

Draft Age: 19

Chris Cenac Jr. is a fascinating litmus test for NBA teams. He measured well at the Combine, offering an anomalous blend of size, agility and shooting touch. He also went to Houston, where Kelvin Sampson expects his players to live by certain virtues on the basketball court. Cenac's commitment on the glass and willingness to embrace Houston's hardcore style is a real credit to him. He seems like a hard-worker with the right mindset to improve.

All that said, Cenac's actual impact was more muted than many of his fellow five-star freshmen. He settles for bad shots in the mid-range and he rarely operates with the necessary force on interior. His stock numbers were also worryingly low for such a monster athlete. There's really no excuse for how frequently Cenac gave up easy looks at the rim. Cenac benefitted immensely from having JoJo Tugler, a defensive world-wrecker, next to him at Houston. Perhaps in Toronto, he can receive similar compensation from Collin Murray-Boyles and Scottie Barnes. The Raptors need to figure out a long-term solution at center and skill-wise, Cenac is a perfect offensive fit once he refines his shot selection.

20. San Antonio Spurs (via ATL): Karim López, F, Mexico

Karim Lopez - New Zealand Breakers | Chris Hyde/GettyImages

Height: 6'8

Wingspan: 7'0

Weight: 222

Class: International

Draft Age: 19

This would represent a disappointing fall for Karim López at this stage, with consensus placing him as high as the lottery. Hoping to become the first Mexican-born player selected in the first round, López has played professionally overseas since high school. He spent his last two years with the NBL's New Zealand Breakers, putting up record numbers for a teenager in a notoriously physical pro league.

The Spurs could use more size and versatility on the wing, and López feels like a strong stylistic fit on a roster that includes Stephon Castle, Dylan Harper and De'Aaron Fox. San Antonio has developed a real stylistic kinship with OKC, producing a lot of physical paint touches to generate offense. López is a polished slasher, with a well-built frame and advanced off-ball scoring instincts. He came on strong as a shooter this season and he's a skillful finisher around the rim. The in-between game for him is still a work in progress, and his defensive awareness merits further growth, but he should adapt well in San Antonio's unrivaled developmental ecosystem.

21. Detroit Pistons (via MIN): Ebuka Okorie, G, Stanford

Ebuka Okorie - Stanford Cardinal | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Height: 6'1

Wingspan: 6'8

Weight: 186

Class: Freshman

Draft Age: 19

Ebuka Okorie's plus-seven wingspan measurement at the Combine was pleasant confirmation of his unique physical traits. There wasn't much national chatter around Stanford basketball this past season, but Okorie produced as much (if not more) than the littany of guards expected to land somewhere in the top 10. For Detroit — with such a clear need for more shot creation in the backcourt — Okorie profiles as a home run selection.

There are valid concerns about Okorie's low assist rate at Stanford, but he also didn't turn the ball over. Factor in his unmatched burst and twitchiness as a ball-handler, and it's easy to imagine Okorie emerging as a primary fulcrum on offense. He creates and extends advantages, able to put his defender in jail or explode full-sprint down the lane, with the body control to finish at max speed. He's an electrifying shot-maker and a committed on-ball defender. He can light up the scoreboard as Detroit's sixth man or share the floor with Cade Cunningham, blitzing closeouts and giving the Pistons another dependable drink-stirrer in clutch time.

22. Philadelphia 76ers (via HOU): Bennett Stirtz, G, Iowa

Bennett Stirtz - Iowa Hawkeyes | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

Height: 6'3

Wingspan: 6'6

Weight: 186

Class: Senior

Draft Age: 22

There is strong incentive for the Sixers to add size and rebounding up front, but atrocious guard play behind Tyrese Maxey and VJ Edgecombe was another prominent theme in their season-ending sweep by the Knicks. Quentin Grimes is a free agent and Jared McCain was traded for, well, this pick. Bennett Stirtz, meanwhile, feels like a Nick Nurse type of prospect. He played all 160 minutes of Iowa's four NCAA Tournament games. His workhorse mentality and incredible poise and IQ should allow him to contribute meaningfully out of the gate.

Of course, Stirtz will need to answer questions on the defensive end. He generates plenty of steals with quick hands and strong anticipation skills, but he also gets caught on screens and can't necessarily match NBA physicality at the point of attack. Even with those questions, the benefits of his 3-point shooting and pick-and-roll creation — plus instant processing speed, mixed with the ability to grind out quality possessions in the halfcourt — should dramatically improve the Sixers' lackluster bench mob.

23. Atlanta Hawks (via CLE): Christian Anderson Jr., G, Texas Tech

Christian Anderson Jr. - Texas Tech Red Raiders | Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

Height: 6'1

Wingspan: 6'6

Weight: 180

Class: Sophomore

Draft Age: 20

If Atlanta swings for frontcourt help in the lottery, there's a good chance a quality guard still falls into their lap at No. 23. With CJ McCollum entering free agency, there is pressure on the Hawks to supplement their backcourt with more shooting, which Christian Anderson Jr. does as well as anybody in this class. He's a lights-out shot-maker with deep range and comfort working on- or off-ball, able to fire mid-sprint off the catch or with a deep pull-up when the defender dares to duck under a screen.

Atlanta has the defensive backbone, especially after picking Mara at No. 8, to compensate for Anderson's limitations on that end of the floor. He's much too small to compete on switches, but he's at least long and active, with a fiery approach. If he's even passable on that end of the floor, his versatile scoring (and elite pick-and-roll facilitation) should help the Hawks' second unit offense perk up a bit. He's not Trae Young, but he could supplement some of what Atlanta lost in trading its All-Star point guard, without all the baggage.

24. New York Knicks: Amari Allen, F, Alabama

Amari Allen - Alabama Crimson Tide | Gary Cosby Jr.-Tuscaloosa News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Height: 6'5

Wingspan: 6'8

Weight: 205

Class: Freshman

Draft Age: 20

Amari Allen measured smaller than expected at the Combine, but he also tested extremely well athletically. NBA teams shouldn't get too caught up in nitpicking after a strong freshman season at Alabama, as Allen checks all the dribble-pass-shoot boxes teams covet on the wing. New York desperately needs more ball-handling in the second unit; Allen is a shifty slasher with sharp connective instincts.

He tends to play below the rim, with Allen has the strength to absorb contact and the touch to finish effectively on layups and floaters. He was efficient from 3-point range this season, with solid defensive metrics and a steady presence on the glass. He won't explode production-wise, but Allen's well-roundedness bodes well for the modern game. If the Knicks don't see their Mitchell Robinson replacement here, Allen checks the most boxes.

25. Los Angeles Lakers: Malachi Moreno, C, Kentucky

Malachi Moreno - Kentucky Wildcats | Jordan Prather-Imagn Images

Height: 6'11

Wingspan: 7'2

Weight: 243

Class: Freshman

Draft Age: 19

Malachi Moreno withdrew from Combine scrimmages at the last second, which raised eyebrows and led to speculation of a first round promise. Long expected to return to Kentucky as a sophomore, Moreno could take advantage of Motiejus Krivas, Patrick Ngongba and other high-profile center prospects opting for another year in school. His youth and feel as a legitimate 7-footer ought to hold mass appeal, and he has already worked out for the Lakers, a team with arguably the most glaring need of all in the frontcourt.

It's fair to wonder if Moreno is the right stylistic fit for a Luka Dončić team, as he can wither against physicality at the rim a bit too often for a center with his frame. Still, he displays nice touch in the intermediate range, with appealing utility as a short roll passer and even a facilitator out of the high post. You don't find many bigs who can pass it as well as Moreno, and he backs it up with solid defensive metrics. We all know JJ Redick would love a more stable rim deterrent than Deandre Ayton.

26. Denver Nuggets: Zuby Ejiofor, C, St. John's

Zuby Ejiofor - St. John's Red Storm | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

Height: 6'8

Wingspan: 7'2

Weight: 245

Class: Senior

Draft Age: 22

Denver will consider major changes in the offseason after a disappointing first round exit. One obvious area to address is the backup center situation, as Jonas Valačiūnas was never a long-term option. Zuby Ejiofor lacks prototypical size for the position, but he's incredibly strong and agile for the position, with long arms that given him a center's dimensions on the court. He also projects well stylistically behind Nikola Jokić, with an enforcer mentality that provide Denver with a much-needed edge.

Ejiofor will swoop in from the weak side for blocks and mirror guards on the perimeter. Denver simply could not generate stops in the postseason, which Ejiofor — the anchor of an elite St. John's defense — can change in a hurry. On the other end, he made so much progress over four years in college, developing into a legitimate playmaking hub at the elbow. He can also space out to the 3-point line and attack closeouts, which opens up certain corners of the Jokić playbook, even if Ejiofor is more functional than scheme-busting as a playmaker.

27. Boston Celtics: Henri Veesaar, C, North Carolina

Henri Veesaar - North Carolina Tar Heels | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Height: 6'11

Wingspan: 7'2

Weight: 227

Class: Junior

Draft Age: 22

Henri Veesaar appears committed to the NBA and will pass up lucrative NIL offers as a result, which suits a team like Boston just fine. The Celtics need more rim pressure and shot creation offensively outside of Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum, but their clear No. 1 priority is strengthening the center rotation. Veesaar can step into the Nikola Vučević minutes on day one.

Though not an elite rim protector, Veesaar moves well enough in drop coverage and has the sheer size necessary to impact shots inside. On the other end, he can space out to the 3-point, dance through the post for buckets or set screens and provide a varied threat as a roll man. Veesaar's high-IQ, fundamental approach on both ends should appeal to Joe Mazzulla. He projects as a day-one contributor behind Neemias Queta.

28. Minnesota Timberwolves (via DET): Allen Graves, F, Santa Clara

Allen Graves - Santa Clara Broncos | Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

Height: 6'8

Wingspan: 7'0

Weight: 225

Class: Freshman

Draft Age: 19

Allen Graves didn't do himself many favors at the Combine, but he offers up a rare blend of defensive playmaking and shooting efficiency for a freshman on the wing. Though not the most explosive athlete, Graves has a solid frame and elite anticipation skills. His ability to blow up passing lanes, snuff out drives from the weak side, and handle a variety of assignments should appeal broadly to NBA teams — especially those, like Minnesota, with a more analytically-minded front office.

The Wolves' defense is already special, with Rudy Gobert still operating at nigh-unmatched heights as a rim protector, while Jaden McDaniels, Donte DiVincenzo (when healthy) and others suffocate the perimeter. Graves strengthens an area of strength, and while Wolves fans probably want a point guard in this spot, sometimes the best player available is a better path. Minnesota can find a decent ball-handler or two in free agency.

29. Cleveland Cavaliers (via SAS): Tounde Yessoufou, F, Baylor

Tounde Yessoufou - Baylor Bears | Chris Jones-Imagn Images

Height: 6'4

Wingspan: 6'10

Weight: 220

Class: Freshman

Draft Age: 20

Tounde Yessoufou was more productive than your average freshman on the wing, which could help Cleveland look past the rough edges of his profile. Yessoufou is an inconsistent shooter and a laggy decision-maker, with a loose handle that can make it difficult to create clean looks for himself. But he's also an explosive, tank-like athlete who will attack the rim without fear and put together some tantalizing stops on the defensive end.

Yessoufou's development will require a patient hand, but he offers rare physical tools on the wing and strong intangibles. Known as a hard-worker and frequently praised for his competitive fire, the Cavs can view Yessoufou as a worthwhile upside swing for their dilapidated wing rotation. He looks the part of a lockdown defender and a productive slasher. Once the game slows down for him, Yessoufou has a chance to deliver results that far exceed a late first round draft slot.

30. Dallas Mavericks (via OKC): Koa Peat, F, Arizona

Koa Peat - Arizona Wildcats | Eakin Howard-Imagn Images

Height: 6'7

Wingspan: 6'11

Weight: 245

Class: Freshman

Draft Age: 19

Koa Peat was among the worst performers in the Combine shooting drills, which only confirms the data. He rarely attempted 3s at Arizona and it would appear, based on the Combine tape, that he is actively overhauling his mechanics. So Dallas cannot expect results in the immediate future. That said, Peat is also a bulldozer athlete who applies his physicality on both ends. He's an active cutter and bully-ball post scorer, with a willingness to embrace tough assignments on defense.

With a long winning track record that dates back to high school (and held up at Arizona), Peat has certain intangible qualities that could help a team look past his somewhat outdated profile. Non-spacing forwards with questions about their lateral agility are an incredibly difficult sell in today's NBA, but then again, teams value size and mismatch strength more than ever. If Peat can refine his mid-range game and expand out to the 3-point line eventually, Dallas could look awfully smart for taking a late flier.

Team Player Position School 31. New York Knicks (via WAS) Tarris Reed Jr. C Connecticut 32. Memphis Grizzlies (via IND) Tyler Tanner G Vanderbilt 33. Brooklyn Nets Isaiah Evans F Duke 34. Sacramento Kings Meleek Thomas G Arkansas 35. San Antonio Spurs (via UTA) Joshua Jefferson F Iowa State 36. Los Angeles Clippers (via MEM) Rueben Chinyelu C Florida 37. Oklahoma City Thunder (via DAL) Baba Miller F Cincinnati 38. Chicago Bulls (via NOP) Milan Momcilovic F Iowa State 39. Houston Rockets (via CHI) Braden Smith G Purdue 40. Boston Celtics (via MIL) Sergio de Larrea G Spain 41. Miami Heat (via GSW) Richie Saunders F Brigham Young 42. San Antonio Spurs (via POR) Trevon Brazile C Arkansas 43. Brooklyn Nets (via LAC) Jaden Bradley G Arizona 44. San Antonio Spurs (via MIA) Ryan Conwell G Louisville 45. Sacramento Kings (via CHA) Tobi Lawal F Virginia Tech 46. Orlando Magic Nick Martinelli F Northwestern 47. Phoenix Suns (via PHI) Bruce Thornton G Ohio State 48. Dallas Mavericks (via PHX) Rafael Castro F George Washington 49. Denver Nuggets (via ATL) Nate Bittle C Oregon 50. Toronto Raptors Otega Oweh G Kentucky 51. Washington Wizards (via MIN) Izaiyah Nelson F South Florida 52. Los Angeles Clippers (via CLE) Dillon Mitchell F St. John's 53. Houston Rockets Trey Kaufman-Renn F Purdue 54. Golden State Warriors (via LAL) Emanuel Sharp G Houston 55. New York Knicks Milos Uzan G Houston 56. Chicago Bulls (via DEN) Kylan Boswell G Illinois 57. Atlanta Hawks (via BOS) Maliq Brown C Duke 58. New Orleans Pelicans (via DET) Keyshawn Hall F Auburn 59. Minnesota Timberwolves (via SAS) Ja'Kobi Gillespie G Tennessee 60. Washington Wizards (via OKC) Tyler Bilodeau F UCLA

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