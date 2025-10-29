NBA rumors: Giannis plays dumb with Knicks, Paul George timeline, rookie-scale options update

One week in, and the NBA season is in full swing. Given this, plenty of rumors are flying around. Additionally, there are some key deadlines approaching and injury updates available.

This includes Giannis Antetokounmpo "addressing" a report about his future with the Milwaukee Bucks, an update on Paul George's return from injury, or an underrated contract deadline that is almost upon us. Let's dive into some of the hottest stories around the association.

Giannis apparently didn't see Shams' Knicks report

Everyone saw the report that said Antetokounmpo preferred a trade to the New York Knicks if he were to be moved this summer. The report, but ESPN's Shams Charania (the most trusted NBA reporter), was oddly timed just weeks before the start of the season and went viral for obvious reasons.

While apparently not everyone saw this report, Giannis himself said he didn't see this report following a 121-111 win over the Knicks.

"Who said that? I'm here representing my team. And that's it. We beat the Knicks. I didn't read that article, try to stay away from all the rumors, Giannis said."

Questions like this always put a player in a difficult situation. Of course, Giannis can't validate that report. At the same time, acting like he didn't see it isn't believable anymore. Even if the report is true (which is likely given Shams' credibility), Giannis' best move would have been to acknowledge he saw the report but deny it. Frankly, playing naive doesn't help anyone.

Regardless of any of the seemingly never-ending trade rumors, Giannis has been fantastic this season, averaging 36.3 points, 14.3 rebounds, and 7 assists. Plus, the Bucks have an impressive 3-1 record. For now, Giannis' future is firmly in Milwaukee, and while it's early, he could be poised for his third MVP.

Jake Fischer says that Paul George is set to return in early November

The Philadelphia 76ers have been one of the best stories of the season so far. Led by a dynamic young backcourt of Tyrese Maxey and VJ Edgecombe, the Sixers are one of four undefeated teams. Still, 2022-23 MVP Joel Embiid is on a minutes restriction, and nine-time All-Star Paul George has yet to play as he recovers from knee surgery.

Recently, though, NBA insider Jake Fischer issued a positive update on George. Fischer noted that George will be back sometime in early November.

"On the flip side, in Philadelphia, there definitely is some positive momentum to my understanding about Paul George making his season debut sometime in the next week plus, sometime in early November, Fischer said."

While there isn't an official return date set, early November is nearly upon us. The Sixers have three games in the first five days of November, so it's fair to expect George to return to the court sometime within that range. Worst-case scenario, he returns during one of the team's back-to-back games on November 8 or 9.

George is a talented player, but it's fair to wonder how impactful he will be following a down season where he averaged 16.2 points (a 6.4 point decline from the previous season) with 51.4 effective field goal percentage. Nevertheless, the Sixers could use another forward, and it will be nice to see George return to the floor for the first time since March.

The rookie scale option deadline is this Friday (October 31)

One under-the-radar deadline quickly approaching is the rookie scale option on Friday, October 31. Many teams will decide whether to exercise contracts for second and third-year players (who were first-round picks) a year in advance. Victor Wembanyama is one player who already unsurprisingly has had his fourth option picked up.

Per HoopsRumors, 30 players have already had their options picked up. However, 24 more have yet to be finalized. This decision impacts 11 teams. Notably, this impacts seven players on the Washington Wizards and five players on the Utah Jazz.

Many of these decisions already feel like they have a solution in sight; for example, it would be shocking if the Houston Rockets didn't pick up Amen Thompson's option, likewise for the Atlanta Hawks with Zaccharie Risacher. But what about the Orlando Magic with Jett Howard, or Taylor Hendricks on the Utah Jazz? There are countless examples of both clear-cut and difficult decisions.

Ultimately, the rookie scale option deadline is something worth monitoring, especially if you are a fan of a team with multiple rookie scale options.