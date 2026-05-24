NBA rumors: Lakers priced out on Giannis and LeBron's free agency timeline

The Lakers might not have the payroll or assets to trade for Giannis Antetokounmpo.

The New York Knicks and Oklahoma City Thunder currently lead the Eastern and Western Conference Finals, with Game 4 between OKC and San Antonio on the docket tonight. For the 26 teams not still competing in the playoffs, the offseason has already begun.

From the Giannis Antetokounmpo trade sweepstakes, to LeBron James' free agency timeline and the Portland Trail Blazers' controversial head coaching search, here's the latest NBA buzz worth your attention:

Lakers don't have the assets to land Giannis Antetokounmpo

Giannis Antetokounmpo - Milwaukee Bucks | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

The Lakers can offer Milwaukee cap space and three first-round picks in exchange for Giannis

Despite registering interest in Giannis at the trade deadline, it is expected that L.A. will get outbid

The Lakers called about Giannis Antetokounmpo at the trade deadline, per ESPN's Shams Charania. And now, with LeBron James and Austin Reaves both hitting free agency, Los Angeles can offer the Bucks considerable cap relief — as well as three first-round picks.

That probably won't be enough.

"The Lakers expressed interest in Giannis Antetokounmpo at the deadline," Charania said on The Rich Eisen Show (h/t Hoops Hype). "Right now, what they'll be able to offer is three first-round picks in cap space and essentially absorb Giannis's contract. Now, if you're the Bucks, are you just going to trade Giannis to the Lakers for cap space for three first-round picks? Like, my sense is they're going to get better in the marketplace than that. I think there's a bigger appetite than that. And so, time will tell. We'll know in the next six weeks."

While it sounds like the Lakers will once again register interest, as they should, those daydreaming of a Giannis-Luka duo will probably end up disappointed. Even with the NBA threatening to undermine the trade value of draft picks with their new flattened lottery odds, Giannis is a two-time MVP and a champion. Despite concerns about longevity and durability, there will be teams willing to sell the farm. Los Angeles just does not have a farm to offer.

Beyond Dončić, the list of appealing trade assets for Los Angeles is slim. Dalton Knecht, Adou Thiero and Bronny James just don't get a GM out of bed in the morning. So no, Giannis will not be wearing a Lakers jersey next season, barring a true shocker.

LeBron James' free agency decision could stretch into April

LeBron James - Los Angeles Lakers | Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

LeBron James said his free agency decision could stretch into late July or August

The belief is that LeBron will let the Lakers dictate the terms of negotiation

LeBron James is expected to return for a record 24th NBA season in 2026-27. Now a free agent, James will decide between staying with the Lakers and trying to win a championship next to Luka Dončić, or joining another team (probably at a steep discount) in pursuit of better competitive odds.

James recently said on his podcast, Mind the Game, that he will take his time in deciding his future (h/t RealGM):

"I'm still in the moment of just taking my time," James said. "I haven't even really thought about it too much. Obviously, I understand that I'm a free agent and I can control my own destiny — being here with [the Lakers] for the foreseeable future or if it's going somewhere else. But like, I haven't even really got to that point... I think at some point in June, late June, as July rolls around — free agency starts to get going and as July rolls around and maybe into August, we'll start to kind of get a feel of what my future may look like."

This is notable, as most major free agency decisions are made much earlier. The free agency window opens on June 30 and teams will hope to land their marquee targets within the first couple weeks. How many teams are willing to keep major cap space open for LeBron into August without a guarantee? That could shape the market and ultimately favor a reunion with the Lakers, who are the most flexible of the projected LeBron suitors.

NBA insider Marc Stein recently mentioned the Cavaliers, Knicks, Warriors and Clippers are alternative suitors for LeBron. None of those teams can offer close to a max contract. Cleveland has the strongest ties for James, of course, but would he really take the minimum to join a team that's on the verge of getting swept out of the Eastern Conference FInals?

James has earned the right to take it slow. According to ESPN's Brian Windhorst, James is also expected to let the Lakers dictate the terms of negotiations, rather than coming to L.A. with a specific number. The goal, clearly, is to gague just how much the Lakers want him around.

Blazers are whittling down their search for a new head coach

Tom Dundon - Portland Trail Blazers | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Portland has five reported finalists to replace Chauncey Billups as head coach

New owner Tom Dundon has been 'poking around' candidates for months, with hopes

The Blazers' head coaching search has garnered headlines for all the wrong reasons, with new owner Tom Dundon reportedly hoping to pay a salary around $1.5 million, which is less than most top college coaches. The cheapskate nature of this new Blazers ownership group is deeply frustrating, but Portland is still expected to hire a quality candidate, with several emerging frontrunners.

According to The Oregonian's Joe Freeman, there are five rumored finalists who have advanced to the second round of interviews with Portland's brass:

Blazers interim head coach Tiago Splitter

Clippers lead assistant coach Jeff Van Gundy

Timberwolves lead assistant coach Micah Nori

Celtics assistant coach Tyler Lashbrook

Jazz assistant coach Mike Williams

Portland is also holding preliminary interviews with other candidates, which could mean this search will drag on. One new candidate, per The Stein Line, is former Vanderbilt head coach and current Warriors assistant Jerry Stackhouse, who also spent 18 years in the NBA as a player, with two All-Star appearances to show for it.

Dundon was reportedly engaging with other candidates (most notably now-North Carolina head coach Michael Malone) while Splitter was still coaching Portland to a postseason berth. While Dundon's tactics have ruffled feathers and sparked mass criticism in the fanbase, the list above features several intriguing candidates.

Splitter in particular did a phenomenal job taking over for Chauncey Billups on short notice after he was arrested as the result of an FBI gambling probe. Splitter has earned public praise from Deni Avdija, Damian Lillard and several Blazers players. It's not unreasonable to think he should be the frontrunner, although Van Gundy — a former head coach who currently serves as the Clippers' defensive coordinator — is easily the most experienced and accomplished name on the list.

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