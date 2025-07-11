The ongoing Jonas Valančiūnas Denver vs. Panathinaikos discussion-shaped event remains one of the things that exists. I’m trying to find clarification on where things stand now, and to find exact statements to report, but everything I’ve read just makes me more confused. JV might be playing in Denver this year. That would be good. JV might also not be playing in Denver this year because he will be on a different continent. Presumably, that would be bad.

“But would it?” asks DaRon Holmes II’s agent who I have on speakerphone and is telling me everything to say for $50, some DaRon Holmes II merch, and semi-annual DaRon Holmes II scoops that I can either post on BlueSky or have sent to me on little postcards that I can arrange in a scrapbook or pin to a corkboard on my wall.

“Take that part out. Anyway, link them to this dunk.”

I don’t know how to delete letters in Google Docs. Whole paragraphs are completely out of the question.

“Then distract them. Show them a really cool dunk.”

Okay, Trent.

DaRon Holmes II is looking exceptionally comfortable in his first game back pic.twitter.com/smSn5Xkg3F — Matt Brooks (@MattBrooksNBA) July 11, 2025

When I think of comfort, I usually picture a warm bath, a podcast or some chill music, and maybe a hot n’ ready box to balance precariously on a tiny trash can because you promised yourself as a kid you would do this one day, and damn it I’m not going to make me a liar. DaRon Holmes II, according to Matt Brooks, displays comfort more so by dunking in peoples’ faces real hard.

“Alright. I’m just going to give you some facts about DaRon Holmes II. Write them down verbatim, and please don’t say anything else stupid.”

DaRon Holmes II led all scorers for the Denver Nuggets in the aforetweeted dunk highlight game with good efficiency. He also had four rebounds and a block, which are very good things to have.

DaRon Holmes is 6-foot-10, but it’s a beefy 6-foot-10. It’s only 6-foot-10 if you’re counting. If you think about it, he’s really closer to 7-foot-3 or 7-foot-4 and that’s taller than Jonas.

Not only did DaRon Holmes II dunk in a way that many people watching found pleasing, he was also 3-for-5 from beyond the arc. He shot nearly 37 percent from 3 at Dayton. Ignore his college free-throw percentage. This kid’s got moxie.

When DaRon Holmes tore his Achilles in last year’s summer league, he actually became superhuman. I can’t tell you how that happened, but you really got to believe me on this one.

“You’re making all of this sound ridiculous.”

Dude, I’m just trying to help. Oh. He hung up.

Anyway, I just wanted to thank Trent for helping me write this article. This job is so much easier when I don’t have to think.