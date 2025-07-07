Only one team makes sense for Chris Paul to finish his career with

Chris Paul remains unsigned, and is one of the best available free agents. But the Los Angeles Clippers might be the only real suitor for the legendary point guard. The Clippers have been linked to Paul throughout this free agency cycle, especially after Paul said he wants to play close to LA. Of course, Paul spent six years with the Clippers during the iconic “Lob City” era. Now, as Paul nears the end of his career, a reunion makes the most sense for both parties.

The Clippers need guard depth that Chris Paul can provide

From the Clippers perspective, they could use more ball handling and playmaking outside of James Harden. They are also reportedly interested in Bradley Beal and Malcolm Brogdon. Despite his age, Paul showed last year he can still play at a high level. With the Spurs in 2024-25, Paul played (and started) in all 82 games, posting averages of 8.8 points, 7.4 assists and 3.6 rebounds.

It’s been rumored that Paul is looking for a starting job. In their Houston Rockets days, Paul and Harden proved they could co-exist as starters. They are both at different stages of their careers now, but it’s still possible they could play next to each other.

Despite this rumor, Paul has shown a willingness to come off the bench during his time with the Golden State Warriors. Having Paul run the second unit feels like the best option, while playing next to Harden at times feels like the best role for him and the Clippers. Paul would likely gladly take on this role, especially given the Clippers’ title chances.

Clippers can give Chris Paul (mostly) what he wants

From Paul’s perspective, beyond his desire to play in LA, he is searching for his first championship. The Clippers are one of the better teams in the West and could compete for a title this upcoming season, assuming Kawhi Leonard stays healthy. With an improved frontcourt and Paul in the mix, the Clippers could have a breakthrough season. Even if the Clippers don't make a deep playoff run, they give Paul a competitive team to close out his career with. Plus, his history with the franchise is an added bonus.

In his six years with the Clippers, Paul averaged 18.8 points, 9.8 assists and 4.2 rebounds on 47.5/37.8/88.1 shooting splits. Impressively, he led the Clippers to the playoffs in all six seasons, made five All-Star teams, finished top-five in MVP voting twice, and won two assist titles. Paul has a rock-solid case as the best Clipper of all time, and finishing his career there would be poetic.

The Suns are another rumored suitor for Paul; however, they don’t have as strong a chance to win a title. While Paul wants to play for one of the LA teams, the Lakers' loaded guard rotation makes the Clippers a far more likely landing spot.

As Paul enters the final season of his career, NBA fans shouldn’t take his greatness and longevity for granted. Playing 21 high-quality years as a 6-foot guard is an incredible accomplishment. Overall, going back to the Clippers feels like a perfect move for the “Point God” to finish his illustrious career.