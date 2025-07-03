Pacers betrayal of Tyrese Haliburton looks even worse with Myles Turner rumor

In Game 7 of the NBA Finals, Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton fought his way through a calf strain to attempt to lead his team to their first championship in franchise history.

Seven minutes into the first quarter, a play that will haunt Pacers fans for generations took place, as Tyrese Haliburton tore his Achilles. The Pacers would go on to lose the NBA Championship to the Oklahoma City Thunder, 103-91.

Since the loss, things have gotten much worse for the Pacers as they saw one of their veteran players, Myles Turner, leave for the Milwaukee Bucks. Many Pacers fans have expressed their disgust with team ownership for their lack of taking risks.

Pacers ownership played hardball with Myles Turner and it cost them

Throughout the NBA Finals, the Pacers were working on a multi-year extension that would've likely made Turner a Pacer for life. While Turner didn't have a good showing in the NBA Finals, he was still worthy of a massive deal as his veteran leadership was a key factor in the Pacers' playoff success.

According to league sources and On SI's Spencer Davies, the Pacers declined to offer Turner $22 million annually and wouldn't give him a contract that lasted more than four years. Turner wanted $25 million annually, and the Bucks came to him with an offer that was hard to pass up as he agreed to a four-year, $107 million contract. Turner will be making $26 million annually with Milwaukee.

League source: Pacers were unwilling to go above $22 million annually & wouldn’t offer more than four years to Myles Turner, who would have taken $25M AAV in that span to remain in Indiana.



Pacers ownership ultimately dropped the ball on this one, as Turner was more than willing to stay in Indiana if they offered him the contract he wanted and promised him. The Pacers haven't gone over the luxury tax in over 20 years, and would've if they re-signed Turner, so the question is, why weren't they willing to do the easy thing and just give Turner the contract he deserved?

Now with Turner gone and Haliburton likely to be out for the season, a once bright future for the Pacers looks uncertain in the matter of one play and decision.

Pacers were unwilling to give Haliburton what he deserves

Haliburton put his career on the line for his team in Game 7 of the NBA Finals, and now the reward for his sacrifice, is Pacers ownership unwilling to do what is right for him by refusing to go over the luxury tax to keep one of their veteran leaders.

The Pacers have a long road ahead of them, as with Turner gone to an Eastern Conference rival and Haliburton out for the year, Indiana will take a major step back, and ownership could suffer the consequences from the fanbase.