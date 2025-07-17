Past WNBA All-Star MVP winners: Full list by year

The 2025 WNBA All-Star weekend kicks off tomorrow, with the main event taking place this Saturday, July 19. While the game is full of entertainment and usually pretty friendly, there is one award all players want to win. 22 of the best W players get picked as All-Stars every year and get to participate in the game, but only one gets named MVP at the end of the game.
This is an award that is voted upon by members of the media during the game and given to the player who they feel was most impactful in the All-Star game. The MVP award has been given out since the first WNBA All-Star game during the league's third season in 1999. Although there have been six years — 2004, 2008, 2010, 2012, 2016, and 2020 - where the typical All-Star Game was not held due to various events, like the Olympics and the pandemic.
Every winner of the WNBA All-Star Game MVP Award
Year
Player
Team
1999
Lisa Leslie
Los Angeles Sparks
2000
Tina Thompson
Houston Comets
2001
Lisa Leslie
Los Angeles Sparks
2002
Lisa Leslie
Los Angeles Sparks
2003
Nikki Teasley
Los Angeles Sparks
2005
Sheryl Swoopes
Houston Comets
2006
Katie Douglas
Connecticut Sun
2007
Cheryl Ford
Detroit Shock
2009
Swin Cash
Seattle Storm
2011
Swin Cash
Seattle Storm
2013
Candace Parker
Los Angeles Sparks
2014
Shoni Schimmel
Atlanta Dream
2015
Maya Moore
Minnesota Lynx
2017
Maya Moore
Minnesota Lynx
2018
Maya Moore
Minnesota Lynx
2019
Erica Wheeler
Indiana Fever
2021
Arike Ogunbowale
Dallas Wings
2022
Kelsey Plum
Las Vegas Aces
2023
Jewell Loyd
Seattle Storm
2024
Arike Ogunbowale
Dallas Wings
2025 All-Star MVP possibilites
The All-Star MVP competition this year should be entertaining because there is only one player on either roster that has won the award previously. Kelsey Plum is the only All-Star who has been given the honor, back in 2022. If she were to win with her new team, the Los Angeles Sparks, not only would she join an elite group of players who have won All-Star MVP more than once, but she'd also extend the Sparks lead of having the most of their own being honored, with six.
There is a very good chance someone new wins this award. An obvious favorite is Caitlin Clark — if she can participate this year, as she may have to sit out due to injury. If the other team captain, Napheesa Collier, takes the accolade, she will be the first from the Lynx since Maya Moore won it three times in a row from 2015-18.
There are three rookies competing in the game this year, Paige Bueckers, Sonia Citron and Kiki Iriafen. They are all having phenomenal seasons and have a lot of fans excited to see them showcase their talents this weekend. No rookie has ever been given the All-Star MVP award — but maybe this is the year that changes.