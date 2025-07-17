Past WNBA All-Star MVP winners: Full list by year

The 2025 WNBA All-Star weekend kicks off tomorrow, with the main event taking place this Saturday, July 19. While the game is full of entertainment and usually pretty friendly, there is one award all players want to win. 22 of the best W players get picked as All-Stars every year and get to participate in the game, but only one gets named MVP at the end of the game.

This is an award that is voted upon by members of the media during the game and given to the player who they feel was most impactful in the All-Star game. The MVP award has been given out since the first WNBA All-Star game during the league's third season in 1999. Although there have been six years — 2004, 2008, 2010, 2012, 2016, and 2020 - where the typical All-Star Game was not held due to various events, like the Olympics and the pandemic.

Every winner of the WNBA All-Star Game MVP Award

Year Player Team 1999 Lisa Leslie Los Angeles Sparks 2000 Tina Thompson Houston Comets 2001 Lisa Leslie Los Angeles Sparks 2002 Lisa Leslie Los Angeles Sparks 2003 Nikki Teasley Los Angeles Sparks 2005 Sheryl Swoopes Houston Comets 2006 Katie Douglas Connecticut Sun 2007 Cheryl Ford Detroit Shock 2009 Swin Cash Seattle Storm 2011 Swin Cash Seattle Storm 2013 Candace Parker Los Angeles Sparks 2014 Shoni Schimmel Atlanta Dream 2015 Maya Moore Minnesota Lynx 2017 Maya Moore Minnesota Lynx 2018 Maya Moore Minnesota Lynx 2019 Erica Wheeler Indiana Fever 2021 Arike Ogunbowale Dallas Wings 2022 Kelsey Plum Las Vegas Aces 2023 Jewell Loyd Seattle Storm 2024 Arike Ogunbowale Dallas Wings

2025 All-Star MVP possibilites

The All-Star MVP competition this year should be entertaining because there is only one player on either roster that has won the award previously. Kelsey Plum is the only All-Star who has been given the honor, back in 2022. If she were to win with her new team, the Los Angeles Sparks, not only would she join an elite group of players who have won All-Star MVP more than once, but she'd also extend the Sparks lead of having the most of their own being honored, with six.

There is a very good chance someone new wins this award. An obvious favorite is Caitlin Clark — if she can participate this year, as she may have to sit out due to injury. If the other team captain, Napheesa Collier, takes the accolade, she will be the first from the Lynx since Maya Moore won it three times in a row from 2015-18.

There are three rookies competing in the game this year, Paige Bueckers, Sonia Citron and Kiki Iriafen. They are all having phenomenal seasons and have a lot of fans excited to see them showcase their talents this weekend. No rookie has ever been given the All-Star MVP award — but maybe this is the year that changes.