Predicting the 2025-26 NBA All-Rookie teams

Welcome to Upside and Motor, a weekly NBA Draft column dedicated to analyzing the next wave of basketball stars, from blue blood sensations to those flying under the radar.

The 2025 NBA Draft was a nice change of pace after such a weak class in 2024. Cooper Flagg hogged the spotlight at Duke, but he is merely the figurehead for a deep, exceptionally talented crop of NBA rookies. There will be several All-Stars to emerge from this group when all is said and done.

Flagg put up historic numbers en route to the Wooden Award, joining an exclusive club of dominant freshmen that includes Kevin Durant and Zion Williamson. Dylan Harper would've been the No. 1 pick in a lot of other years. We haven't seen a guard prospect as well-rounded and productive since, what, Markelle Fultz? And that is merely the tip of the iceberg.

From dominant defenders to explosive scorers, the 2025 rookie crop is loaded. Trimming it down to 10 deserving All-Rookie candidates at season's end will be tough. There are some hard cuts, like Heat playmaker Kasparas Jakučionis and the Pelicans' dynamic duo of Derik Queen and Jeremiah Fears.

There will invariably be surprises and missed evaluations. Every rookie class offers its share of surprises. But, as things stand, here are the 10 best bets for All-Rookie honors in 2025-26.

Projected All-Rookie First Team

Guard Guard Forward Forward Forward Dylan Harper, Spurs VJ Edgecombe, 76ers Kon Knueppel, Hornets Cooper Flagg, Mavericks Nique Clifford, Kings

Dylan Harper, San Antonio Spurs

The Spurs leapt up to No. 2 in the draft lottery, which basically locked them into selecting Rutgers jumbo guard Dylan Harper. It was the right pick — the only pick — but it doesn't come without complications. San Antonio recently extended De'Aaron Fox to a four-year max contract. Stephon Castle was just Rookie of the Year. Neither is a prolific 3-point shooter, nor is Harper.

This is a minor concern for a team taking the longview into account. But it does raise questions about exactly how the cards will fall. Harper is too good to rot in a bench role for long. He's a good enough spot-up shooter to share the floor with San Antonio's other guards. In fact, we can bank on a lot of three-guard lineups from the Spurs given the size and defensive versatility that Harper (and Castle) provide.

How exactly the minutes are rolled out, however, will determine the extent of Harper's impact. All-Rookie teams are often awarded based on volume of production, not necessarily per-minute impact. Harper is at his best when he can control the tempo, work out of pick-and-rolls and create off of drives. The Spurs' current setup probably won't maximize him in that respect.

Even so, Harper rocks. He's going to put up numbers in any capacity and the Spurs will find a reason and a way to play their No. 2 pick. It wouldn't be shocking if he leapfrogs Castle on the depth chart before long. Expect Harper to strike up fast chemistry with Victor Wembanyama, which will certainly help his cause.

VJ Edgecombe, Philadelphia 76ers

VJ Edgecombe enters an exceptionally unique situation with the Sixers. Whether we believe it's possible or not, Philadelphia plans on contending next season. Those Joel Embiid and Paul George contracts aren't goiny anywhere. Tyrese Maxey isn't there to putt around on a bad team. Edgecombe is the rare top-3 pick who will be asked to contribute immediately to a winner.

He should be capable of it. We should all temper expectations a little bit after Edgecombe's revelatory Summer League, if only because this sudden ball-handling development probably won't factor into his role much this season. The Sixers are going to run the offense through their veteran stars, leaving Edgecombe to clean up crumbs on spot-up 3s and backdoor cuts. That's probably a good thing for now, even if it caps his raw production.

Is Edgecombe a day one starter? That much is unclear. The Sixers are trying to win, yes, but you also don't pick a guy third overall to mess around. Edgecombe is viewed as the future of the organization. Getting him as many reps as possible should be the goal. The sooner he's up to speed, the sooner he can contribute to winning.

Philly has a couple potential routes here. Maxey and Quentin Grimes feel like locks to start in the backcourt. If Philadelphia decides to run with a three-guard lineup, it becomes a debate between Edgecombe and Jared McCain, who was on the Rookie of the Year path last season before a meniscus injury cut things short. The Sixers may benefit from the size of a more traditional wing like Kelly Oubre Jr. or Justin Edwards, but their "best" players are all guards. So I'd imagine it's between Edgecombe and McCain at the end of the day.

Edgecombe's defense makes him the cleaner fit, but McCain is further ahead on offense. His shooting and supplementary playmaking next to the Sixers' core makes them damn hard to guard on paper. It will depend on how Edgecombe performs in camp, at the end of the day. Is he hitting 3s, attacking the mid-range like he did in Las Vegas, and defending like a demon? Or does it feel like he needs training wheels? Nick Nurse tends to prefer his vets, like most coaches, so perhaps McCain has the edge. Or maybe Grimes comes off the bench and both McCain and Edgecombe start. Who knows, man? This team is a constant mystery box.

However you slice it, Edgecombe should command a significant role from the jump on a contender. If things go south, he'll only play more. If the Sixers pick up steam and win games, Edgecombe should still gradually mature into a more substantial workload. Given his two-way abilities and outlier athleticism, he's a strong bet for first team.

Kon Knueppel, Charlotte Hornets

The Hornets took home the Summer League crown and Kon Knueppel was named Summer League MVP. The vibes are unusually high around Charlotte, and it has a lot to do with this incoming rookie class. The Hornets' front office took a new approach this summer, drafting hard-working and high-character individuals, rather than blindly betting on talent.

That's not to say Knueppel isn't talented, but he doesn't really look the part of your standard No. 4 pick. He's 6-foot-7 with a negligible wingspan and very limited athleticism. Knueppel is better than he gets credit for at handling the rock and leveraging his strength on drives to the rim, but he's not winning with pure burst.

As a result of his atypical profile, Knueppel will face his share of skeptics at the next level. It shouldn't take long for him to silence them. Charlotte is going to hand him in a substantial role out of the gate, in all likelihood starting next to LaMelo Ball and Brandon Miller on the wing. Knueppel's the best spot-up shooter in his rookie class — a deadeye marksman with equal utility beating closeouts or dishing out of the occasional pick-and-roll. He's extremely smart, rendering quick decisions and never letting the ball get sticky. Knueppel is an excellent passer and an incredible two-foot finisher at the rim, where he compensates for his ground-bound nature with muscle and craft. He's much more than just a shooter.

Even the defense shouldn't hold Knueppel back too much. Charlotte has some grave defensive concerns as a unit, but Knueppel competes. He knows where to be on the floor and he's going to put in the necessary effort. Certain matchups will still give him problems, as Knueppel can struggle to hang on an island with twitchy ball-handlers, but he's generally going to function just fine within a team context.

Cooper Flagg, Dallas Mavericks

The Mavs' lottery win still feels fake. There's absolutely no way that pingpong ball wasn't touched by the divine (or the league office). This is not a real conspiracy, of course, but it's both funny and frustrating, as Cooper Flagg — one of this generation's most promising NBA newcomers — is now stuck with a flaming dumpster of an organization that clearly does not know left from right when building a roster.

Alas, Dallas figures to compete this season, if all breaks right. Anthony Davis is still one of the most dominant rim protectors in the NBA. Kyrie Irving should be back by midseason or breathe new life into the offense. And then there's Flagg. He's the youngest player in the NBA, coming off a historically dominant freshman season at Duke. Almost all rookies need a bit of time to get up to speed, especially at 18 years old. But it shouldn't take long for Flagg to start producing like a fledgling star.

Flagg checks just about every box. He made substantial improvements over the course of his single season at Duke, showcasing a unique capacity for rapid growth. The Blue Devils essentially threw him into the fire, forcing Flagg to take on more ball-handling and playmaking reps than he was used to. He quickly proved up to the task, developing into a potent three-level scorer and the primary engine of Duke's offense, his hand in everything the Blue Devils did.

He's going to exploit mismatches on drives to the rim. He's going to run pick-and-rolls with AD and operate, as Jason Kidd has frequently hinted, as a jumbo point guard of sorts. Flagg is also a phenomenal defender. He doesn't take plays off and he covers a ton of ground, melding top-shelf athleticism with an incredible nose for the basketball. Whether he's soaring for weak-side blocks, chumming the water in passing lanes or just locking his man down one-on-one, Flagg's defensive impact will be felt. Age is just a number.

Nique Clifford, Sacramento Kings

Nique Clifford comes in on the opposite end of the spectrum at 23 years old, one of the oldest first-round picks. He joins an equally self-destructive organization in Sacramento, but here's the thing: Clifford falling to No. 24 on draft night was a clear error in judgement from several team ahead of Sacramento. Even the worst teams luck into a gem now and then. Clifford should render an immediate impact on this Kings roster.

While it's generally wise to fade older prospects in the first round, Clifford was shown tangible growth in every collegiate season. He's a plus-plus athlete with an incredibly well-rounded skill set. He can bury spot-up 3s, run pick-and-rolls, deliver bullet-train passes off a live dribble. He can clean up the offensive glass and soar for backdoor lobs. He made significant strides as a ball-handler as a senior. Colorado State basically hinged its entire offense around Clifford, with soaring results.

Clifford is going to defend multiple positions with uncommon sharpness for a rookie. He's built strong enough for the professional game and he's a special athlete, playing well above his listed height of 6-foot-5.

At the end of the day, Clifford is just further along on the developmental curve than the majority of his peers. He may not boast the highest ceiling, but I don't think this will be a Dalton Knecht or Jaime Jaquez situation. Clifford very much has the goods, and even on a stumbling, bumbling Kings team, he will stand out like a streetlamp at midnight.

Projected All-Rookie Second Team

Guard Guard Forward Forward Big Tre Johnson, Wizards Jase Richardson, Magic Egor Dëmin, Nets Collin Murray-Boyles, Raptors Ryan Kalkbrenner, Hornets

Tre Johnson, Washington Wizards

Tre Johnson put the college basketball world on notice with a sizzling offensive campaign at Texas. He led the uber-talented SEC in scoring as a freshman. He's probably the best pure shooter in the draft, blessed with deep range and an innate fearlessness. Johnson can get to his shot just about anywhere, at any time. He melded volume and efficiency at 19 years old like very few in recent history.

He's not without his shortcomings, of course. Johnson is extremely skinny and he's not really built to defend at the NBA level (yet). Washington will need to hide him in the corner and hope that opponents don't take every measure possible to involve Johnson in their actions and isolate him on the perimeter. But for an award that so often boils down to who scores the most points, Johnson feels like a no-brainer.

Washington has spent the last few years building up a core of long, versatile defenders, from Alex Sarr in the frontcourt to Bilal Coulibaly and Kyshawn George on the wing. The Wizards are still a few years away from putting all the pieces together, but this is a team built to fly around the court and make life difficult on opponents. That should allow the Wizards to insulate Johnson, at least a little bit.

Veterans like CJ McCollum and Khris Middleton will suck up ball-handling reps and shot attempts early in the season, but Johnson is going to start games and expand his role as the campaign progresses. The Wizards are still very much committed to the rebuild, and Johnson was brought in to provide a necessary offensive spark on the perimeter. He needs to elevate his playmaking profile and get to the rim more frequently, but Washington no doubt views Johnson as their future No. 1 scorer. That typically means an easy path to All-Rookie honors, even if Johnson doesn't impact winning like others on this list.

Jase Richardson, Orlando Magic

Jase Richardson also falls into the bucket of "how did he fall this far?" Richardson was a lottery talent, but went 25th overall to a Magic team that looks ready to take the leap to contention in the East. Richardson will face an uphill battle for minutes behind Jalen Suggs and Tyus Jones, but he should establish himself sooner than later. It's the same situation he faced at Michigan State.

Freshmen almost never start, much less star, under Tom Izzo. Richardson went from a bit player at the start of the season to Michigan State's guiding light in March Madness. He's just too good to ignore. There will be folks who point to his 6-foot-2 frame and bemoan his "combo guard" trappings, but Richardson is too efficient in all areas of the court. He's a knockdown shooter, his floater is like soft, buttered bread, and he's a nifty below-the-rim finisher, despite his small stature.

Richardson did spent the majority of his time off-ball at Michigan State. He's create at attacking closeouts, connecting dots, and relocating into open areas of the floor. But he was also a high school point guard, and his IQ for the game is high enough to believe he can take on more ball-handling duties as necessary at the next level (although he'll be playing off of Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner, which is basically the ideal setup).

This dude is going to rock so hard as a rookie. He's just what the doctor ordered for Orlando and the voters will reward a rookie contributing to a winner.

Egor Dëmin, Brooklyn Nets

The Egor Dëmin (actually pronounced 'Dyo-min,' not 'Deh-min' like he went by at BYU) was a bad value pick at No. 8. He was 37th on my board. Brooklyn reached way too high on an appealing archetype, without accounting for the significant hurdles Dëmin will face at the next level. He put together a solid freshman campaign at BYU, leading the Cougars to the Sweet 16, but Dëmin has his shortcomings.

He's a brilliant passer at 6-foot-9, and every NBA team wants a tall playmaker nowadays. But Dëmin is a historically erratic shooter. He takes a lot of 3s, to his credit, and he made a good chunk of them in Summer League, which is an encouraging sign. But touch has never been Dëmin's strong suit. He's also too thin to defend his position, however you define it, and he doesn't have the burst (or strength) to finish consistently at the rim. He was effectively a hot-or-cold scorer, reliant on an unreliable jump shot in order to supplement his passing chops. You need to do more than facilitate to stay on the floor in the NBA.

That said, Dëmin is on the worst team in the NBA and Brooklyn will engineer its entire offense to run through him. He's going to have two gunners spacing the floor and commanding defensive attention in Cam Thomas and Michael Porter Jr. By sheer volume of workload, Dëmin probably works his way into this mix. If the 3-point shooting is real, that's even better.

The Nets are banking on Dëmin panning out. Obviously. Whether he does in the long run remains to be seen, but he'll get every chance to put up numbers and fine-tune his skill set in a trail by fire, which generally bodes well for an award that focuses so heavily on raw output.

Collin Murray-Boyles, Raptors

I pride myself on being the No. 1 Collin Murray-Boyles propagandist. He was No. 3 on the FanSided big board and Toronto struck gold by selecting him at No. 9, in a move that actually surprised a lot of folks. Masai Ujiri's last few years in Toronto were a mixed bag, but he dropped one final masterstroke on his way out the door.

All that's keeping CMB from my projected first team is opportunity. The Raptors are deep in the frontcourt and Murray-Boyles, for all his immense talent, will struggle in an offense that's short on spacing. He doesn't shoot, which is the one crticism that holds meaningful weight. It's hard out there for 6-foot-7 "forwards" who don't consistently hit 3s. CMB will face a steep learning curve on offense and Toronto will need to get create with his deployment with Jakob Poeltl is slated for 30 minutes per game.

Despite reasonable questions about how exactly CMB's role will shake out as a rookie, here's the simple truth: he's the best defender from this rookie class. The dude just mucks everything up for the opponent. CMB will switch all over the floor, stake out passing lanes like a lion in tall grass, and erase shots at the rim with well-timed rotations. His blend of strength, mobility and IQ on the defensive end is unmatched. It's rare for rookies to defend at a genuinely elite level, but CMB should leave his mark on that end of the floor sooner than later. To the point where Toronto will need to find ways to get him on the floor.

The shooting is a real roadblock, but it's not like CMB is an offensive zero. He's an incredible driver and post scorer, whose touch around the basket bodes well for his long-term outlook as a shooter, even if the mechanics need a full overhaul. (CMB has been actively working on his jumper all summer, for what it's worth.) CMB will punish mismatches on the block, facilitate from the elbow, and clean up the offensive glass. His impact will be deeply felt, even through the expected bumps in the road.

Ryan Kalkbrenner, Charlotte Hornets

Charlotte won the draft. All four picks were solid. Liam McNeeley joined Kon Knueppel on the Summer Leage rampage. Sion James is going to scrap his way to an early role. And then there's Ryan Kalkbrenner, a four-time Big East Defensive Player of the Year who steps into a prime opportunity in a thin Hornets frontcourt.

Right now, Charlotte is slated to begin the season with Moussa Diabaté or Mason Plumlee starting at the five. Both have their merits, but neither presents as a complete an option as Kalkbrenner. He will need to fight his way up the depth chart as a second-round pick, but Kalkbrenner is exactly what this Hornets team needed. He's a towering rim protector, a proficient rebounder, and an exceptionally efficient finisher on offense.

Kalkbrenner will feast on lobs and dump-offs from LaMelo Ball and Brandon Miller. He's going to set wide screens, roll to the rim with a purpose, and finish with appreciable force. He can also step out behind the 3-point line and bury jumpers out of the pick-and-pop. He's another member of the "fell too far" crowd. Yes, he's older, but that should only help Kalkbrenner with his NBA adjustment. Charlotte is still invested in the youth movement, so there's every reason to promote Kalkbrenner and test his ceiling as a starter.

I'd bet that Kalkbrenner is the everyday five man for Charlotte by season's end. He is the shot-blocking this team has lacked for so long, with a complementary skill set on offense that should fit perfectly next to the Hornets' perimeter stars. Even in this "modern" NBA, there aren't a ton of 7-footers who can space the floor, protect the paint on defense, and finish at the rim like Kalkbrenner. He's a smart, stoic player whose effort never wavers. If any second-round pick is going to crack the All-Rookie conversation in a deep class, it's Kalkbrenner. Charlotte's outlook this season is a heck of a lot brighter than it was a year ago.