Projected Jazz lineup after clearing runway for Ace Bailey with Collin Sexton trade

The Utah Jazz shockingly attached a 2030 second-round pick to combo guard Collin Sexton to acquire center Jusuf Nurkić from the Charlotte Hornets on Sunday. Why or how negotiations reached that point is a jarring mystery. However, the swap may have more to do with incoming rookie Ace Bailey than the players involved.

After passing on Bailey in favor of Duke sharpshooter Kon Knueppel, the Hornets are inadvertently helping the Jazz develop the former as well as their young backcourt. Sexton's high-usage, ball-dominant ways don't align with Utah's direction, allowing Charlotte to steal him for pennies on the dollar.

Sexton's departure frees up significant minutes, shots and on-ball playmaking opportunities for a Jazz team lacking consistent scoring options. It's a vote of confidence in Bailey, fellow first-round rookie Walter Clayton Jr., Isaiah Collier and Keyonte George, all of whom figure to see plenty of reps. With that in mind, let's see how Utah's lineup shakes out after their odd yet somewhat understandable deal with Charlotte.

Projected Jazz lineup after Collin Sexton-Jusuf Nurkić trade: Where does Ace Bailey fit?

Position Starter Bench Deep Bench PG Isaiah Collier Keyonte George Jaden Springer SG Jordan Clarkson Walter Clayton Jr. Cody Williams SF Lauri Markkanen Ace Bailey Johnny Juzang PF John Collins Taylor Hendricks Brice Sensabaugh C Walker Kessler Kyle Filipowski Jusuf Nurkić

Nurkić doesn't project as much of a factor in Utah's rotation, and it wouldn't be shocking to see him eventually rerouted (or bought out) again. The Jazz frontcourt is already crowded between Bailey, Collins, star 7-footer Lauri Markkanen, Walker Kessler, Kyle Filipowski, Taylor Hendricks and Brice Sensabaugh. It's hard to see where "The Bosnian Beast" fits into this discussion (besides not at all).

How the Jazz proceed from here will be fascinating, but the Sexton-Nurkić trade suggests they're keeping Bailey in mind. As you can see, Utah still has some work to do if it legitimately wants to consolidate and let all the young bucks run free. First, they must find homes for microwave-scoring combo guard Jordan Clarkson and a high-flying, floor-spacing big man in Collins. Both are established veterans with coveted skill sets on expiring contracts, so moving them shouldn't be too difficult.

Moreover, parting ways with Markkanen doesn't seem like it's currently in the cards for Utah. Nonetheless, that could change once Bailey's on the court. The one-time All-Star is a high-volume shooter because he's incredibly good at it, though that means fewer touches for the latter.

Do the Jazz consider leaning into this nascent youth movement? From both basketball and managerial perspectives, they certainly have incentives. Between Bailey, Clayton and Co., Utah has accumulated several highly touted prospects over the years, and they deserve extended looks. Plus, the Oklahoma City Thunder notably own Utah's 2026 first-rounder if it lands outside the top eight, so there's motivation to tank.