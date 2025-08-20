Projected Pacers depth chart after all the offseason dust has settled

The Indiana Pacers are in one of the trickiest spots in the league heading into the 2025-26 season. After coming one game away from being NBA champions, Tyrese Haliburton's devastating Achilles injury changed the franchise's trajectory. Furthermore, they lost Myles Turner in free agency. Andrew Nembhard, Pascal Siakam, Bennedict Mathurin and Aaron Nesmith are now the extent of the Pacers' core this season.

In what many are considering a gap year, the Pacers organization, by all accounts, wants to compete and shock the world again. But what does their depth chart look like, and what are some questions that will determine their fate this season?

Pacers traditional depth chart

Position Player Player Player Player PG Andrew Nembhard TJ McConnell Quenton Jackson (TW) RayJ Dennis (TW) SG Bennedict Mathurin

Ben Sheppard Kam Jones Taelon Peter (TW) SF Aaron Nesmith Johnny Furphy PF Pascal Siakam Obi Toppin Jarace Walker C Jay Huff Issiah Jackson Tony Bradley James Wiseman

Pacers modern depth chart

Guards: Andrew Nembhard, TJ McConnell, Quenton Jackson (TW), RayJ Dennis (TW)

Wings: Pascal Siakam, Bennedict Mathurin, Aaron Nesmith, Obi Toppin, Ben Sheppard, Johnny Furphy, Kam Jones, Taelon Peter (TW)

Bigs: Jay Huff, Issiah Jackson, Jarace Walker, Tony Bradley, James Wiseman

How will the big-man rotation hold up?

After losing Turner, it's worth wondering how the Pacers' center rotation will hold up. This was already a weak point, and now it's truly one of the worst in the league, though they did trade for Jay Huff after losing Turner. While Huff can replicate Turner's floor spacing, it will be challenging for him to replicate Turner's all-around defensive impact.

Isaiah Jackson has an ideal rim-running skill set that could make him the Pacers' best center in time. However, Jackson is coming off an Achilles injury of his own. James Wiseman has always had the upside to be a high-quality center, but he's never put it together. Additionally, like Jackson, Wiseman is coming off an Achilles injury. Tony Bradley gave the Pacers some nice occasional minutes during the regular season and even the playoffs. However, it's unclear if he can have a consistent rotational role.

Perhaps third-year player Jarace Walker can carve out a role as a small-ball center. Walker is viewed as a power forward, but at 6-foot-8 and 240 pounds, he has solid size. The Houston product is a bruising interior presence on both ends of the court.

Playing Siakam at the five more is another possibility. Ultimately, the Pacers' center rotation will be key in determining if they have to embrace the tank or if they can compete for a playoff spot.

Which young player will establish themselves in the rotation?

One of the more under-the-radar aspects of the Pacers' season is the possibility of young players breaking out. As mentioned, Walker will have a significant opportunity in the Pacers' rotation. However, thinking about the wings a bit, third-year player Ben Sheppard and second-year man Johnny Furphy will be competing for minutes. Perhaps even 2025 second-round pick Kam Jones can make a case for playing time.

Sheppard played more than Furphy last year, averaging 19.5 minutes to Furphy's 7.6. The third-year wing will likely have the edge again. However, at 20 years old, Furphy's upside is clear: The Kansas product shot just 30 percent in his rookie season, but he he was widely regarded as a knockdown shooter coming into the draft. Furphy also has solid shot creation and finishing chops, as displayed by his viral summer league dunk. This skill set makes Furphy an ideal fit in the Pacers' system. He will certainly get a bigger role this season.

As for Sheppard, he has a different skill set than Furphy as a pesky and versatile defender. Sheppard has an excellent feel for the game and connective playmaking abilities. While he's only shot 33 percent for his NBA career, Sheppard was considered a knockdown shooter coming out of college as well and shot 37 percent at Belmont. This season, Sheppard will have the chance to showcase more of his shot creation and shooting abilities.

Don't be surprised if Sheppard or Furphy has a breakout season with more opportunities following Haliburton's injury.

Will the Pacers tweak their style of play?

Rick Carlisle is one of the most adaptable coaches in NBA history. His "random" style of offense helped lead the Pacers to Game 7 of the NBA Finals, focused on fast pace, quick decisions, incredible ball movement and unpredictability. While it's unlikely that Carlisle will overhaul the offense entirely, it will be interesting to see what it looks like with Nembhard running the show instead of Haliburton.

Undoubtedly, Haliburton is one of the league's best engines, and this system is tailor-made to his strengths. Nembhard is a high-level playmaker, but not nearly at Haliburton's level. As a result, it will be interesting to see if this style of offense will still lead to success and if Nembhard can take a step up as a playmaker. Perhaps Carlisle opts to tweak this system a bit.

Siakam will likely have more ball-handling and decision-making responsibilities as well. TJ McConnell and Nembhard could play more to maximize the team's playmaking. For the Pacers to maintain a spot in the playoffs, maintaining an elite offense will be paramount.