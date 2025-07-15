Ranking the biggest challengers to Caitlin Clark in the WNBA 3-point Contest

WNBA All-Star Weekend is in Indianapolis for the first time in league history, and Caitlin Clark will be front and center for the biggest events. She's a team captain for one roster and will also be looking to take home her first WNBA 3-Point Contest win in front of the Indiana faithful.

While Clark is known for her deep range and willingness to pull up from anywhere, the difficult shots she takes mean she isn't all that accurate. She's shooting just 28.9 percent from beyond the arc this season after hitting just 34.4 percent last season.

However, we know she's prolific — making the second-most 3-pointers in a single season as a rookie last year. Between that and her well-established track record of coming up big under pressure, the 3-point contest could be the perfect setting for her to do something special.

Still, she'll have her work cut out for her. Here are the other competitors in the contest, ranked by how threatening they are to Clark.

4. Allisha Gray

Gray is no slouch, a career 35.2 percent 3-point shooter who has already made 377 in her career, creeping toward the top-25 all-time. She's also the defending champion, But she hasn't been as accurate over her career as the rest of the shooters in the field, and may also have the disadvantage of being tired from competing in the Skills Challenge right before this contest. And, she won last year's contest making just 55.0 percent of her attempts, the lowest mark by a contest winner since Becky Hammon in 2009.

3. Sonia Citron

Citron has been dynamite in her rookie season, knocking down 36.3 percent of her shots from beyond the arc. She's been a prolific shooter for her entire basketball life, hitting 37 percent and 173 totals makes during her four years at Notre Dame. She's also getting her first taste of All-Star experience, and nerves could be a factor.

2. Kelsey Plum

Plum is having a down year by her own standards, hitting just 35.0 percent from beyond the arc in her first season with the Los Angeles Sparks. But she's fearless in any setting and she has the experience — owning three of the top-20 3-point shooting seasons in league history. She's also been in the competition before and will be looking for redemption. In 2022, she made just 14 and was eliminated in the first round with the lowest score of the competition. She has the skills and a big chip on her shoulder.

1. Sabrina Ionescu

Ionescu won the contest in 2023 and almost beat Steph Curry in a one-on-one 3-point shootout during the NBA's 2024 All-Star Weekend. She holds the records for most 3-pointers made in a WNBA season, and she's one of only five players in league history to make at least 100 3s in a season more than once. If it wasn't for the Indiana home crowd, she'd be the runaway favorite and she is easily Clark's biggest challenger.