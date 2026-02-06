The Rockets missed a golden opportunity at the NBA Trade Deadline

Even if it wasn't in a major blockbuster move, the NBA Trade Deadline saw several contenders improve. Some of my favorite examples include the Minnesota Timberwolves trading for Ayo Dosunmu to bolster their backcourt, the Oklahoma City Thunder taking a swing at Jared McCain, and the New York Knicks trading for Jose Alvarado. These moves around the margins might not seem like much, but come playoff time, they could make a big difference.

However, several teams could have bolstered their roster at the trade deadline but chose to stay put. One team that will be kicking itself for this approach is the Houston Rockets.

The Rockets' poor point guard play has been a key problem since Fred VanVleet went down with a torn ACL injury before the start of the season. Beyond that, though, Steven Adams' season-ending injury opened up a clear hole for Houston at the backup center spot. Adams' screening and rebounding were crucial to the Rockets' success. Unfortunately, Clint Capela is no longer a serviceable rotation player at this stage of his career.

Houston didn't have to do anything crazy like reunite with James Harden or part ways with their draft capital for Ivica Zubac. Regardless, improving around the edges would have helped this team immensely. It feels fitting that after an uneventful deadline, the Rockets lost by 20 points to the Charlotte Hornets.

Guard options the Rockets should have targeted

Chicago Bulls guard Tre Jones | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Before exploring some center options, let's look at some guard options that the Rockets could have pursued.

I already mentioned three cheaper guards who boosted the chances of title-contending teams. All of these players would have been ideal and attainable targets for the Rockets. McCain was the "most expensive" as he went for one first-round pick and three second-round picks.

If the Rockets wanted to go a more expensive route, Coby White or Collin Sexton (who were traded for each other) could have been intriguing options.

Outside of the guys who were traded, the Rockets could have looked into trading for Tre Jones, as the Chicago Bulls have a surplus of guards. Jones would have provided some playmaking and stability that the Rockets have lacked since VanVleet's injury.

The Memphis Grizzlies are another team with too many guards, especially after trading for rookie Walter Clayton Jr. I don't think they'd be eager to trade Cam Spencer, Ty Jerome, or Scotty Pippen Jr. Nevertheless, for the right price, I'd be surprised if the Grizzlies wouldn't trade any of these guards. And with 10 tradable draft picks over the next seven years, the Rockets aren't devoid of assets.

Spencer or Jerome would have boosted the Rockets' shooting and playmaking. For a Rockets team that ranks in the bottom five in 3-pointers made and attempted, adding some more shooting would have been ideal. Pippen would have fit in perfectly with the Rockets' defensive identity and provided the team with some nice playmaking. Despite the need for shooting, Pippen's skill set would have been a nice complement to Reed Sheppard.

Center options the Rockets should have targeted

Orlando Magic center Goga Bitadze | Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images

Adding another rotational guard ahead of the playoffs should have been the priority for Houston. Still, they missed out on a chance to add a few centers who fill the void left behind by Steven Adams.

Goga Bitadze would have been at the top of my list for center depth. Bitadze's role with the Orlando Magic has been reduced with Mo Wagner's return from injury. Regardless, his blend of rebounding, rim protection, and screening would have made him an ideal fit with the Rockets.

Yves Missi is another guy I would have looked at. While he remained with the New Orleans Pelicans past the deadline, all indications were that the team was open to moving him. Missi has taken a step back in his sophomore year. However, he remains a productive offensive rebounder (3 ORBs per game) and has upside as a mobile rim runner.

Heck, even adding Nick Richards, who got moved in a three-team trade to the Chicago Bulls, could have been worthwhile for Houston to bolster its center depth.

Frankly, anything would have been better than nothing for the Rockets. Come playoff time, I expect the Rockets' lack of dependable guard play and center depth to hurt them, and they will greatly regret having an inactive deadline.

