Spurs considering reuniting Victor Wembanyama with his Olympic teammate

NBA free agency kicks off on June 30th, and the San Antonio Spurs could be a key team to watch. The Spurs are looking to further improve the roster around Victor Wembanyamal, and Jake Fischer of The Stein Line recently reported that the team is considered the favorite to sign Philadelphia 76ers forward Guerschon Yabusele.

"Multiple well-placed observers are describing San Antonio as the foremost threat to sign Yabusele away from the 76ers, but I'm also told that Philadelphia has not yet abandoned hope of convincing him to stay," Fischer reported.

Yabusele will likely be a hot commodity on the open market given his impressive versatility, and it's easy to see why the Spurs specifically are eyeing him. Notably, Wembanyama and Yabusele were Olympic teammates with France last summer, so this move would likely delight Wemby. Beyond that, Yabusele’s basketball fit with the Spurs is clear.

Yabusele is a perfect fit with the Spurs

This past season, Yabusele averaged 11 points, 5.6 rebounds and 2.1 assists on 50.1/38/72.5 shooting splits. Yabusele is a versatile player with a knack for interior scoring and spacing the floor. He also provides rebounding and solid interior defense. The Spurs need both shooting and size next to Wemby, making Yabu a clear fit.

Yabusele is a natural power forward, which would allow him to play next to Wembanyama. However, at 6-foot-8 with elite strength, Yabusele is capable of playing center if need be, which he did routinely with Philly this past season. Outside of Wembanyama, Bismack Biyombo and Charles Bassey are the Spurs' lone centers, and they are both free agents, so upgrading their big-man depth should be a priority. Fischer also mentioned Boston Celtics big man Luke Kornet as a target for the Spurs, so it’s clear they are looking to upgrade their frontcourt.

The Spurs will have access to the non-taxpayer mid-level exception, worth just over $14 million annually. As a result, they could steal Yabusele from the Sixers. With the full MLE at their disposal, the Spurs are primed to make a big move in free agency, and Yabusele seems like the perfect acquisition.

For Yabusele to earn more money while playing with his French Olympic teammate, the situation would be advantageous. With open minutes in the frontcourt, Yabusele could play a sizable role with the Spurs. Playing next to the point guard trio of De'Aaron Fox, Stephon Castle and Dylan Harper could elevate Yabusele's game. San Antonio also arguably offers him a better chance than Philadelphia to contribute to winning basketball. Ultimately, from all angles, Yabusele signing with the Spurs feels likely.