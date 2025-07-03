The 5 best NBA free agents still on the market after a wild first two days

It’s officially been just over 48 hours since NBA free agency opened, and needless to say — it’s been a hectic ride. DeAndre Ayton is now a Los Angeles Laker just one week after being bought out by Portland. Myles Turner left Indiana after a decade to sign with the Milwaukee Bucks, and the Houston Rockets took another big step toward competing with the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Still, the list of unsigned players is shrinking fast, making a few lingering free agents even more puzzling. Here are five names that have us still asking: “Why haven’t they been signed yet?”

5. Chris Paul

Yes, he’s 40. But Chris Paul proved last season he can still bring meaningful value to an NBA roster. Suiting up for all 82 games with the San Antonio Spurs, Paul averaged 8.8 points and 7.4 assists on 42.7% shooting in 28.8 minutes per game.

While San Antonio was hampered by injuries, Paul helped lead them to 12 more wins than the previous season. With 18 consecutive playoff appearances before joining the Spurs, he remains a capable veteran leader and floor general. If San Antonio lets him walk, expect a playoff contender to scoop him up before long.

4. Jonathan Kuminga

The Jonathan Kuminga saga was one of the more curious ones of this past season. After initially coming off the bench in Golden State, Kuminga voiced frustration over inconsistent usage under head coach Steve Kerr. Despite injuries and trade rumors swirling, Kuminga produced when called upon — averaging 15.3 points in 24.3 minutes across 47 games.

He even had several breakout moments in the postseason. So why is the market so quiet for a restricted free agent who seems to be on the outs with his current team? Some teams may be wary of potential baggage, but Kuminga’s athleticism, physicality and upside should be too good to ignore for long. It feels like only a matter of time before a trade materializes, followed by a new contract.

3. Josh Giddey

Josh Giddey quietly had the best year of his career after being traded to the Chicago Bulls in exchange for Alex Caruso. Amid an identity crisis in Chicago — whether to compete or rebuild — Giddey remained productive, posting 14.6 points, 8.1 rebounds and 7.2 assists per game while shooting a career-high 37.8% from three.

Giddey is a restricted free agent, meaning the Bulls have a short window to match any offer sheet. So far, no public offers have emerged. While signs suggest he may return to Chicago, Giddey's versatility at positions 1-3 and well-rounded stat lines should make him more of a hot commodity than he's currently being treated as.

2. Cam Thomas

Two years ago, few would’ve foreseen Cam Thomas would become a centerpiece for the Brooklyn Nets. Now, he's a restricted free agent chasing a big payday — and the Nets are unsure if they’re willing to pay it.

The concern isn’t talent. It’s availability: Thomas played just 25 games last season, slowed by recurring hamstring issues. Still, he’s angling for a contract north of $100 million — something Brooklyn appears hesitant to offer.

Thomas’ scoring ability is undeniable, and a team-friendly deal could give both sides the flexibility they need. Until then, he remains one of the most high-upside scorers left on the market.

Honorable mention: Quentin Grimes

Quentin Grimes is somewhat of a wildcard. After being traded from Dallas to Philadelphia, Grimes flourished in the final stretch of the season — averaging 21.9 points and 5.2 rebounds on 46.9% shooting over 28 games.

The catch? His breakout came with Paul George, Tyrese Maxey and Joel Embiid all sidelined during the Sixers' tank-mode stretch. Grimes has reportedly sought a deal around $25 million in restricted free agency, but that number likely overshoots his market value.

Still, he’s a plug-and-play shooter who could thrive as a sixth man or floor spacer on a playoff-caliber team.

1. Damian Lillard

This one’s obvious, but no less shocking.

After tearing his Achilles during the playoffs, Damian Lillard is expected to miss the entire 2025–26 season. That didn’t stop the Milwaukee Bucks from restructuring their future: They bought out Lillard’s deal — paying him $22.5 million annually over the next five years — and signed Turner instead.

Now, Lillard is suddenly a free agent drawing interest from multiple franchises, including Golden State and Boston, with an eye toward the 2026–27 season. He averaged 24.9 points in 58 games before the injury and remains one of the most respected leaders in the league.

It’s not a matter of if Lillard signs somewhere — it’s when, and which team is willing to be patient enough to wait on his return.