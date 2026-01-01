The argument for trading Anthony Edwards after latest Timberwolves drama

Anthony Edwards is the sort of dynamic superstar that any NBA team would love to build their future around. That's certainly the way the Minnesota Timberwolves feel about their superstar guard. The problem is that Edwards may not return those warm and fuzzy feelings to the team that drafted him.

The former Georgia star left the court and went to the locker room with just under eight minutes to go in his team's ugly loss to the Atlanta Hawks on New Year's Eve. He'd managed to put up 30 points on just 18 shots, but that didn't stop his team from being blown out by a team that came into the game on a seven game losing streak. Timberwolves fans will hope that Edwards just left the court to blow off steam and is still firmly committed to the long-term project in Minnesota. But what if it's more than that?

Would the Timberwolves consider trading Anthony Edwards?

Minnesota TImberwolves v Atlanta Hawks | Paras Griffin/GettyImages

To make it clear, the Timberwolves would only consider dealing their franchise player as a last resort. They are firmly committed to trying to win now given the age of their other key players. Rudy Gobert and Julius Randle are at the peak of their respective powers. The idea from Minnesota's front office is that Edwards can lead that group to title glory this season.

The only way that outlook changes is if Edwards decides he's had enough. After all, he's in the second year of a massive five-year contract with Minnesota. He would need to demand a trade to get the Timberwolves to the negotiating table. Edwards has not said anything on that front to date. It's possible him leaving the court in Atlanta is an isolated sign of frustration. It's also possible that we look back on it as the first step towards Edwards agitating for a move out of town.

Why would Anthony Edwards want a trade?

It's easy to see why Edwards might want to find a new place to play. The Timberwolves are built to win now, but they lack the talent to be a legitimate Western Conference title contender. The Thunder, Spurs, Nuggets and Rockets all look to be superior teams this year. Each team also has a long-term outlook that outpaces what Edwards enjoys in Minnesota.

Anthony Edwards threw his towel during a timeout and went to the locker room with 7:52 minutes remaining in the 4th quarter 😬 pic.twitter.com/oIIx7n1l3k — Fullcourtpass (@Fullcourtpass) January 1, 2026

The aforementioned Gobert and Randle are still good players, but the rest of the roster falls well short of what Edwards needs to compete for a championship. Donte DiVincenzo is a below-average starter at point guard. Jaden McDaniels is a decent option on the wing, but he lacks the offensive dynamism to thrive in the postseason.

The bench options outside of Naz Reid are even more troubling. Mike Conley and Bones Hyland combine to be one of the weakest reserve backcourts in the league. Terrence Shannon Jr. gives the team decent backup minutes off the pine, but he doesn't profile as an impact playoff player. Add it all up and it's clear Edwards will need to drag his teammates to any postseason success they might enjoy.

He might easily be convinced that another team can give him a better ecosystem for success. Edwards has the offensive talent to bend defenses to his will, but he can't be asked to do that during every possession of the regular season. That's what's happening to him right now in Minnesota and it could be what asks him to insist on a trade.

Timberwolves fans might not want to admit it, but it's also possible Edwards would prefer to play his basketball in a larger city with a better climate. He's an Atlanta native who might want to get closer to home while he's still enjoying the prime of his career.

Who might stand a chance of landing Anthony Edwards in a trade?

San Antonio Spurs v Minnesota Timberwolves | David Berding/GettyImages

The Timberwolves will demand a massive haul if they are bullied into trading their 24-year-old franchise star. It's not an exaggeration to say that Minnesota might get the largest haul in NBA history if they trade Edwards.

Multiple first round picks and young players will be required to facilitate this sort of transaction. That will significantly limit the number of teams who can credibly be involved in the bidding.

The idea that the Thunder might be best positioned to land Edwards should terrify the rest of the league. They have a ton of draft capital and a variety of contracts that could be combined to make the trade legal. Edwards might not love the idea of going to Oklahoma City but he might be tempted to join the superb collection of talent assembled by the Thunder's front office.

The Spurs could get in the mix if they're willing to part with Stephon Castle, Dylan Harper and additional premium draft capital. San Antonio might see that as too steep of a price but pairing Edwards with Victor Wembanyama could be enough to make them title favorites for years to come.

Other teams like the Rockets and Heat could also try to get in the mix. There aren't a lot of teams that wouldn't move heaven and earth to get in position to land a player of Edwards' talent and age.

What are the chances that the Timberwolves trade Anthony Edwards?

At the moment, the odds are extremely remote. Edwards will need to exercise every bit of his influence to engineer a move away from the Timberwolves. The team will exhaust every option available to them before engaging in serious trade negotiations.

The Edwards storyline is still something for NBA fans to watch as the season trudges along. If the Timberwolves season falls of the rails it could become the biggest story of the league year. That would be a nightmare scenario for fans in Minnesota, but that doesn't mean it won't be a popular dream for other teams in the league.