This Cavs star is as good as gone after Lonzo Ball-Isaac Okoro trade

Another blockbuster NBA trade took place Saturday morning, this one involving the Chicago Bulls and the Cleveland Cavaliers. The Bulls traded Lonzo Ball to the Cavaliers in exchange for Issac Okoro.

Ball, who was drafted No. 2 overall by the Los Angeles Lakers in the 2017 NBA Draft, has spent the last four seasons with the Bulls. Ball only appeared in 70 games with the Bulls after suffering a knee injury in 2022 that caused him to undergo several surgeries. Ball averaged 7.6 points per game, 3.4 rebounds, and 3.3 assists last season with the Bulls.

What the Lonzo Ball trade means for the Cavaliers

The Cavaliers finished last season first in the Eastern Conference with a 64-18 record. The Cavaliers fell to the eventual Eastern Conference champions, the Indiana Pacers in five games in the second round.

The Eastern Conference is up for grabs next season, with Jayson Tatum and Tyrese Haliburton both expected to be out for the season with Achilles tendon injuries.

The Cavaliers are hoping to take advantage of that with the addition of Ball in the backcourt. While Lonzo's injury history isn't ideal for Cleveland, he is a defensive minded and physical guard who can help the Cavaliers to improve defensively next season.

Lonzo Ball tried likely means Ty Jerome is gone from Cleveland

With Ball expected to receive quality playing time in the backcourt for the Cavlaiers, the future of guard Ty Jerome is in question. Jerome has played for Cleveland the last two seasons. Last season for the Cavaliers, Jerome averaged 12.5 points per game, 3.4 assists, and 2.5 rebounds.

Jerome is expected to leave Cleveland for another NBA team. Even with the acquisition of Ball, the Cavaliers are still expected to keep Darius Garland. Garland recently underwent surgery earlier this month for his left big toe injury that didn't allow him to play at full strength in the playoffs. Garland is expected to miss four to five months to recover from his surgery.

Garland, however, given the timetable of his recovery, could be back for at least the start of the NBA season, which would be beneficial for Cleveland. With Garland at full strength and the addition of Ball, the Cavaliers are the favorites in the Eastern Conference next season.