This Magic-Bucks trade for Giannis would change the NBA landscape for good

The deal would force both franchises to balance immediate championship aspirations against the long-term development of their core players.

Giannis could change the landscape of the Eastern Conference by joining a Magic team in need of a change.

The Orlando Magic took the top-seeded Detroit Pistons all the way to Game 7 in the opening round of the Eastern Conference playoffs. Detroit ultimately eked out a series victory, but it was an impressive statement from Orlando — and a reminder of how much talent this team has.

Still, Jamahl Mosley was fired after what felt like a dispiriting collapse. Spurs assistant coach Sean Sweeney will take over in Orlando next season. Sweeney was once an assistant coach in Milwaukee, where he developed a tight bond with Giannis Antetokounmpo. Magic President of Basketball Operations Jeff Weltman was an assistant GM in Milwaukee in 2013... when the Bucks drafted Giannis.

That connection feels noteworthy as Orlando aims to take the next step. Here's what a trade could look like.

This Magic-Bucks trade reshapes the Eastern Conference

There are probably simpler frameworks build around Paolo Banchero, filler salary and a first-round pick. But this trade allows Milwaukee to purge Myles Turner's bad vibes and add another impact starter who's locked up long term in Jalen Suggs.

Suggs' contract is a mild complicating factor, but he's still one of the best defensive guards in the NBA and a tremendous culture-setter for a team in flux like Milwaukee. For the Magic, this is the ultimate all-in move and a continuation of the aggression embodied by the Desmond Bane trade a year ago.

Why the Magic say yes

Giannis Antetokounmpo - Milwaukee Bucks | Milwaukee Journal Sentinel-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images

Giannis is an NBA champion and an established top-five player in the world. He's also 31 years old with an expiring contract, coming off of a season in which he was limited to 36 games played due to injuries. There is substantial risk here, as the Magic are trading away two youthful pillars in Banchero (23) and Suggs (24), both signed through the 2029-30 season.

This becomes a classic quandary for the Magic front office. Orlando has a much longer window of contention with Banchero, but what exactly is their ceiling right now? Banchero is still young, still growing, and he was awesome for much of the Detroit series. He also consistently record-scratches, settles for bad shots and halts Orlando's offensive momentum.

Giannis would restrict Orlando's peak window with this core to a single year — maybe two or three, if he sticks around. And yet, Giannis is in many ways a more optimized version of Banchero for Orlando's current roster. He attacks the paint with relentless aggression, passes well out of pressure, and defends like hell. This whole machine works much, much better with Giannis taking Banchero's place.

The East still feels wide open. The Magic with a healthy Giannis would rank near the top of favorites to win the conference, especially with Boston, Cleveland and Detroit all facing somewhat existential questions this offseason.

Giannis and Franz Wagner become the most challenging wing duo in the East to defend. Neither is a great shooter, but both apply such constant pressure on the rim, with a crazy intersection of size, skill and IQ. Not to mention, both are phenomenal defenders on the other end.

Desmond Bane would benefit a ton from Giannis' drive-and-kick style, and vice versa. Bane's shooting, paired with more minutes for Jase Richardson after the Suggs trade, can help Orlando keep the floor spaced. Myles Turner is a flawed center nowadays, but he will still bomb 3s and block some shots on the other end. That's why the Bucks paid him so much money, after all. He fits next to Giannis.

Orlando compresses its window and focuses all its efforts on 2027. Given Paolo's severe limitations and faults as a primary engine, that risk feels worth it.

Why the Bucks say yes

Paolo Banchero - Orlando Magic | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Milwaukee probably prefers a pick-centric deal, especially with the lottery odds flattening (and in turn upping the potential return on investment for middle-tier first round picks in the future). But the Bucks also don't own their next few draft picks outright, so tanking isn't really an optimal strategy.

In terms of the best single player or asset Milwaukee could acquire in a Giannis trade, Banchero is up there. He's a 23-year-old former No. 1 pick with an All-Star on his résumé. This past season he stuffed the stat sheet, averaging 22.2 points, 8.4 rebounds and 5.2 assists on .459/.305/.775 splits.

Banchero's flaws — the maddening dependency on mid-range jumpers and the stilted offensive decision-making — are well documented, but it's worth remembering how young he is and how much room there is for improvement. Banchero flipped a switch in the Pistons series and put up some major performances, including 45 points in Game 5 and 38 points in Game 7. When he decides to unleash his physicality on drives and really hammer the interior, very few defenses can put a stop to it.

The defense is an issue as well, but again, youth. Banchero's strength and movement skills put him in rareified air physically, so there's plenty of room for growth on that end of the floor, too.

This trade hinges on how Milwaukee views Jalen Suggs' contract, with four years and $115.5 million remaining. That is a lot, especially under the current CBA, which punishes high-spending teams. Suggs is a limited offensive player in that he can endure long cold spells from 3-point range.

Then again, Suggs remains an otherworldly presence on the defensive end, darting in and out of view as he terrorizes his opponents with timely help and explosive athleticism. Suggs kickstarts transition offense and while he's an inconsistent shooter, his IQ and connective instincts are quite strong. He's a certified winner going back to college and, if nothing else, would be a huge boon in the locker room (and a day-one favorite of new Bucks head coach Taylor Jenkins).

Wendell Carter Jr. is effectively an upgrade over Myles Turner at a cheaper price. He also has built-in familiarity with Banchero and Suggs; their two-man dance routines are already choreographed.

That 2032 first-round pick should also come long after Giannis either declines on the court or leaves Orlando altogether, which means Milwaukee could strike gold in six years — even if that feels like forever.

Ultimately, this feels like a fair swing for both sides. Milwaukee sets itself up for a long run with Banchero and maintains some flexibility to build around him, while Orlando takes the all-in approach and banks on Giannis gutting out one more Finals run before the wheels fall off.

More NBA news and analysis: