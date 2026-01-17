This under-the-radar trade could fix the biggest hole on the Warriors roster

The NBA trade deadline is just weeks away, and it's no secret that the Golden State Warriors need to make a move. Trading away a disgruntled Jonathan Kuminga is a clear priority. However, when looking at the Warriors' roster, the need for a big man is just as clear. Al Horford is aging, and it's unclear if second-year big man Quinten Post can be trusted in high-leverage situations.

Recently, HoopsHype's Michael Scotto reported that the Warriors have Brooklyn Nets center Nic Claxton on their list of potential targets, and frankly, I couldn't think of a better fit for this team. With Kuminga's expiring deal and some future draft capital to offer, Golden State could make a very attractive offer for Claxton. Here's what I think it could look like.

Why the Warriors should want Nic Claxton

Golden State Warriors v Brooklyn Nets | Nathaniel S. Butler/GettyImages

Let's start with the Warriors side of things. There's no doubt they have to finally dump Kuminga at the deadline. Nevertheless, since he's fallen out of the team's rotation, it will be challenging to get an impact player back without including other players or assets. For a rebuilding Nets team, that means financial flexibility and draft capital.

Giving up a future pick that will likely fall in the post-Stephen Curry era does introduce some risk. But Curry is still playing at an elite level, and it would be a disservice not to give him a real chance to win in his twilight years. Plus, adding top-three protection softens the risk a bit. For technical purposes, if this pick doesn't convey, Golden State will continue to owe a top-three protected pick to Brooklyn until it does.

In terms of players in for players out, though? This deal is a no-brainer for the Dubs. Of course, the biggest factor is (finally) getting rid of Kuminga. However, beyond that, Trayce Jackson-Davis and Buddy Hield aren't consistent rotation players for the Warriors. Yet Claxton could be a real impact player at a position of acute need.

Claxton's counting stats of 12.9 points, 7.6 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 1.4 blocks don't jump off the page. However, he is a fantastic interior defender with underrated offensive versatility. Notably, opponents are shooting just 48.8 percent within six feet of the hoop with Claxton as the closest defender. Furthermore, Claxton's 4.1 assists are sixth among centers, and his high basketball IQ makes him an ideal fit in the Warriors' system.

The fit with he and Draymond Green in the frontcourt is tantalizing, and it would help bolster an already stellar Warriors defense. Claxton might be a star name, but his impact on Golden State would be immense, and he would help them be more than a clear first-round exit team.

Now, whether the Warriors would actually part ways with future draft capital is up for debate. Their track record hints against it, but they absolutely should make a move like this.

Why the Nets would do this trade

Brooklyn Nets v Washington Wizards | Scott Taetsch/GettyImages

The Nets, meanwhile, could position themselves as sellers at the deadline as they land a top-three pick in a loaded draft class. It would surprise nobody if they traded Claxton and Michael Porter Jr. (who is also a potential target for the Warriors).

While Brooklyn has routinely turned down chances to land Kuminga, the inclusion of a possibly lucrative future pick could change the calculus. I think an upstart Nets team would be an ideal place for Kuminga to get his career back on track. The upside is clearly there; heck, if you asked most people at this time last year, they would have said Kuminga is a better player than Claxton straight up.

Regardless, the real prize of this trade is a future first-rounder (even if it's protected, there's a strong likelihood that it would be a lottery pick). We saw the Nets pull off a similar trade with the Nuggets this past summer when they landed a 2032 first-round pick for Cam Johnson.

Ultimately, the combination of rejuvenating Kuminga's career and getting a highly valuable draft pick makes this worthwhile for Brooklyn.